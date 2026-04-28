The Wildly Popular National Campground Franchise With Family-Friendly Amenities And Hundreds Of Locations

For lovers of the great outdoors, camping is a way to experience nature up close. However, it also lets vacationers relax, reboot, spend quality family time without the price tag associated with hotels, or get a good night's sleep during a road trip. Featuring over 500 locations in the U.S. and Canada, Kampgrounds of America (KOA) is a private campground franchise that boasts over 2 million reservations every year thanks to its family-centric amenities and strategic locations near major cities or travel routes, among other factors.

These campgrounds allow first-time campers or vacationers who aren't ready for primitive sites in state parks to experience camping without worrying about doing everything by themselves. Think toasting marshmallows in front of a huge bonfire that you don't have to build, pitching a tent steps from real bathrooms, or snuggling beneath a sleeping bag in an A-frame cabin straight from the 1970s.

KOA dates back to the 1960s, when founder Dave Drum realized that car and RV vacationers had nowhere to sleep except the side of the road. He built the first KOA in Billings, Montana, to give travelers a safe place to stay during road trips. Since then, the network has expanded significantly, evolving to include tent sites, kitted-out cabins with kitchens, and even glamping yurts, treehouses, and teepees in some destinations. Today, you'll find campgrounds in nearly every state, and an online directory that campers find easy to use.