10 Best U.S. Destinations To Visit In 2026, According To A Tripadvisor Study
There are over 19,400 incorporated cities in the United States as of 2018. Many of these locales are traveler-friendly destinations that welcome visitors with open arms, but not all are created equal. Tripadvisor has picked the cream of the crop for travelers itching to take a trip to a U.S. destination in 2026. Although these destinations are longstanding favorites you may have visited before, many have additional attractions that will make them feel brand new in 2026.
The largest cities dominate the list, so even well traveled visitors who've visited them before may not have seen all there is to see. Like many destinations around the U.S that are worth visiting more than once, these big cities have enough interesting experiences to guarantee that a second trip will be as exciting as the first. Whether these destinations are brand new to you, or on your radar a second time, you can be sure that these are the hottest destinations to be in 2026 as Tripadvisor's study is based on the opinions of real travelers.
We've also done our own investigation into each destination to highlight their newest attractions so those who have visited before will find shiny new ways to enjoy themselves. You can also be sure that we've highlighted the most important and popular attractions to see in each place.
1. New York City, New York
New York City is the domestic and international favorite that keeps getting bigger and grander. Travelers from around the world fantasize about visiting the "City That Never Sleeps," — because if you never sleep it must mean there's something exciting keeping you up. In New York City's case, it's a long list of world-renowned icons and a few brand new attractions that travelers will want to experience in 2026.
The Statue of Liberty, of course, continues to charm with its history and scale. The Empire State Building was the world's tallest building for about 40 years and continues to offer sweeping views of the famous NYC skyline. Joining it is Central Park Tower, which opened in 2022 and landed on the list of world's tallest buildings along with One World Trade Center, a long-time record holder in its own right. Both can be seen on a visit, along with long time itinerary staples like Central Park, Brooklyn Bridge, and the Met Museum remain among America's most visited destinations.
In 2026, visitors can experience Times Square's neon lights in a brand new way at the debut of its new viewing deck. And lovers of hip hop who don't mind going off the beaten track will want to head to the Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx when it opens later in the year. Additionally, Broadway lovers will find a new way to explore theatre at the new Museum of Broadway, which opened in 2022. With its long time popularity and new attractions it's no wonder Tripadvisor ranked NYC the top U.S. destination to see in 2026.
2. Las Vegas, Nevada
Stories of Las Vegas' decline are not rumors. People's perception that previously affordable amenities becoming overpriced has been leading to a decline in visitors. But a recent study from the Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) and increased visitor numbers to the casinos off the Vegas Strip suggest that Las Vegas is on its way back. Perhaps this is why Tripadvisor placed it second on the list of top places to visit in 2026. Visitors will find the regular neon-lit attractions and casinos on The Strip, but those looking for deals can head to a slew of more affordable casinos, including the new Durango Casino & Resort, with its free parking and top notch restaurants, just 15 minutes away.
In 2026, casinos like Caesar's, The Venetian, and The Bellagio will still be going strong with their luxury accommodations and top notch gambling. Top museums like the Mob Museum with its complete history of organized crime and Al Capone artifacts, and the Neon Museum with its colorful billboard signs, also await. When you need a breather, side trips to outdoor wonders like Hoover Dam, Red Rock Canyon, and Grand Canyon should not be missed.
Plus, the city still has lots of free entertainment options to add to your itinerary. Downtown, the free and very psychedelic Fremont Street Experience offers its live parties every single night. And almost three dozen free attractions, including Bellagio's free and amazing fountain show and free circus acts at Circus Circus, make it easy to keep a budget. Off the strip, the more affordable casinos that have continued to attract healthy visitor numbers are a good bet. Sunset Station Hotel & Casino and Green Valley Ranch in the Henderson neighborhood are two to consider.
3. Oahu, Hawaii
According to Tripadvisor, Oahu's unbelievable surfing is the top reason it ranks among the top U.S. places to visit in 2026. But the exotic destination also has a smattering of natural and historical charms that non-surfers will want to see.
Naturally, the Hawaiian island is a top destination for lazy beach days on white sand and gazing at turquoise waters. But if you're a surfer, you'll be able to ride the waves at Sunset Beach, one of the longest rideable surf spots on earth. In winter, Ke Waena Beach and Waimea Bay Beach Park have big waves that more experienced surfers will dream about long after vacation is over. Those looking to swim will want to head to Kuaola Regional Park for calmer waters and quintessential tropical ambiance. And with its amazing views of Diamond Head, Waikiki Beach is equally gorgeous as any other beach on the island and is popular for being one of the best places in the U.S. to be on New Year's Eve — making it ideal for end of the year trips.
One of Hawaii's most famous landmarks, Diamond Head State Monument, can be found on Oahu and offers hikes to its volcanic crater that end with breathtaking views. And not to be missed, the Pearl Harbor National Memorial pays tribute to the 2,300 civilians and soldiers who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor, which is a good stop for anyone with an interest in history or wants to take a moment to remember those who were there on that fateful day.
4. Nashville, Tennessee
There's a reason Nashville calls itself "Music City." Head to Broadway in downtown Nashville and all you hear is music streaming out of the honky tonks lining the street. Stop at the one that pulls at your heart or hop between a few to enjoy different performers and good food. Plus, there is even more to enjoy in 2026. Post Malone's new honky tonk, Posty's, opened in 2025 and has three stages, six bars, and a restaurant. Musician Lainey Wilson also opened her own honky tonk, Bell Bottoms Up, in 2024. And fans of Garth Brooks will find a life-size statue of him in his and Trisha Yearwood's new honky tonk, Friends in Low Places.
You could head to Broadway every night and leave Nashville completely satisfied, but then you would miss out on some of Nashville's other attractions. Historic Grand Ole Opry puts on multiple shows every week, but if you can't go to a show, you can book a tour of the famed music venue before the doors open. Head to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum for exhibits on country music's biggest stars, or Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum if you prefer a museum dedicated to all genres, including a special exhibit on the Grammy's. The new Museum of Christian and Gospel Music is another one to add to the itinerary. And non-music museums, like the very cool Frist Art Museum and Lane Motor Museum, deserve a visit for days when you want to expand your horizons.
On sunny, pleasant days, you may also want to head outdoors to enjoy Nashville's green spaces. Kill two birds with one stone at Centennial Park where, in addition to trails, you'll find a lake, a gorgeous sunken garden, and Nashville's iconic Parthenon replica.
5. New Orleans, Louisiana
With an inimitable culture, renowned Cajun and Creole cuisine, gorgeous architectural districts, and streets riddled with history, New Orleans stands out amongst many other American cities. Visitors to the city will find that the "Big Easy" will continue to do what it does best in 2026. The electric, celebratory culture synonymous with New Orleans finds its best expression in the iconic Mardi Gras, with its masked parades, colorful floats with costumed riders, bead throwing, and music that fills the streets. Sadly, Mardi Gras 2026 has already passed at the time of this article's writing, but next year's Mardi Gras season is planned between January 6 and February 9 in 2027.
Have no fear if you're planning a trip this year, though, because New Orleans basically has a party for practically every month. Visit in April to experience the French Quarter Festival's parades and three stages of live music. Also from April to May, you'll want to head to the unsurpassed New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, one of America's best music festivals to see in 2026 — thanks to a reverence for music you'll find hard to replicate in other festivals. July sees a celebration of African American music, fashion, and food known as the Essence Festival of Culture. And in November, the Bayou Classic, a historic football rivalry that has morphed into a citywide party, will be in full swing.
Year round, head to Frenchmen Street for live jazz performances on the street sides and inside the clubs or the electric Bourbon Street for nightlife and some of the world's best Creole and Cajun eateries. And families can enjoy days at Audubon Park and Aududon Zoo, which is also home to the city's butterfly garden.
6. Chicago, Illinois
If New York City is Tripadvisor's number one destination to visit in 2026, it makes sense that at sixth position, America's so-called "Second City," should start the second half of the list. With its enviable juxtaposition of nature and big city sights, the fairly walkable Chicago is a pleasure to explore. When all that walking gets your stomach growling, the city's famous deep dish pizza should be a consideration.
Chicago's East Side is bordered by Lake Michigan, so locals and visitors can find a line of sandy beaches perfect for swimming, boating, and other water activities during summer. Chicago's other major water body, the Chicago River, runs through the center of the city and is the reason why river cruises and strolls along the popular 1.25 miles-long river walk are some of the top things to do in the city. If you visit in 2026 and want some fresh air, you can also head to the Lincoln Park Zoo where the gardens are on par with the animal exhibits.
As the birthplace of the skyscraper, Chicago has one of the most famous skylines in the world. The observatories at Willis Tower and John Hancock Center give sweeping views, while a stroll through The Loop neighborhood gives street level views of some of the city's most iconic buildings. The Loop is also where you'll find Chicago's renowned Theater District and the Art Institute of Chicago, famous for its extensive collection of impressionist paintings.
7. Charleston, South Carolina
Pretty is the right word to describe Charleston. Visit to see flower-lined, cobblestone streets injected with Southern charm. While you're at it, look out for the night time ghost tours and historical architecture that Tripadvisor mentioned when it ranked the city as the seventh best U.S. destination to visit in 2026. Explore the city at will and the streets in every corner will be gorgeous if you time your visit for spring or summer. The city has been named one of the best cities in America for a stress-free spring escape in 2026, so spring is a particularly good time to visit.
Must see streets include Rainbow Row for a line of picturesque homes painted in pretty pastel hues and the South of Broad neighborhood for its breathtaking mansions and historical spots. If you head to the neighborhood, East Battery Street has some of the grandest Greek Revival and Italianate homes dating back to the 1800s and is one of Charleston's most photographed streets, thanks to its water views.
After strolling through the scenic streets get spooked on an evening ghost tour of one of Charleston infamous haunted sites. From haunted inns and restaurants to Old City Jail where Civil War prisoners and criminals were often executed, finding a tour that will send shivers down your spine should be easy.
8. Key West, Florida
If your idea of the perfect escape in 2026 is one where turquoise waters and white sands dominate, Key West is the place you'll want to be. Divers, snorkelers, and water sports lovers will especially like spending days in the island destination as it's where some of the U.S.'s most pristine coral reefs can be found. Zachary Taylor State Park has a gorgeous beach and sea life close enough to shore for easy snorkeling. Key West National Wildlife Refuge has a pretty reef for snorkeling as well, but a boat trip is necessary to access it. Once there, dolphins, turtles, and birds are plentiful.
Other daytime attractions include the Key West Aquarium and the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Gardens. At night, the energetic Duval Street has entertaining night time diversions. While you're hopping from day to night, try to find time to sample a slice of key lime pie, which was invented in the Florida Keys.
9. Washington D.C., District of Columbia
Washington D.C will forever stand as the centerpiece of the great experiment called America. In 2026, both local and international travelers will continue to have access to the city's national monuments and memorials either free of cost or with nominal fees. The obvious choices — the U.S. Capitol, the White House, Lincoln Memorial, and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial — are some of the United States' most important (and popular) landmarks.
After you've seen those, visit one of the more unique experiences for a peek into aspects of American society and life often taken for granted. One of the most interesting is watching a case at the Supreme Court. Between October and April, visitors may sit in on a case while it's being argued in front of the justices and many find the look into our justice system intriguing. A visit to the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to see how American currency is made also makes for an interesting couple of hours.
While in Washington, do not take lunch or dinner lightly. The city has one of the best restaurants scenes in the U.S., with choices that run the gamut between casual to Michelin-starred fine dining. If you're searching for Michelin prestige, Fiola DC's authentic tasting Italian, Amparo's Mexican selections, and the New Orleans-style Cajun and Creole fare at Dauphine's should satisfy taste buds looking for variety. If you don't try anything else, be sure to get pizza at Alfreda in Duponte Circle.
10. Boston, Massachusetts
Boston may be New England's biggest city, but it has much of the charm of the small towns scattered around the region. Its tallest building is only 790 feet high, due to active laws preventing "big-city" style skyscrapers. It's also small and dense downtown, making it easy to walk across the city center in an hour. This "big small town" feel is evident in its close-knit neighborhoods where everybody knows everybody and small town gossip is a thing. If you are looking for a big city with New England's cuisine and walkable, small town charm, you can't go wrong with "Beantown" — ranked as the 10th best to visit in 2026.
Try some of the best New England clam chowder you've ever had in any of the excellent restaurants around the city. Award winning Atlantic Fish Company on Boylston Street, overloads their chowder with clams and serves it in a crusty bread bowl that compliments the gooey soup perfectly. Also well-lauded, Boston Sail Loft serves up some of the freshest clam chowder in its signature overflowing mug, and has water views to boot. Both restaurants also serve New England lobster rolls and other fresh seafood.
Like the rest of New England, Boston has its share of historic sites. With 2.5 miles marked in red lines that connect each historic site, the walkable Freedom Trail is one of the highlights of the city. Stops along the route include the spot where the Boston Massacre took place, and the Massachusetts State House. The historic trail is one of the reasons Boston ranks as one of the world's most walkable cities.
Methodology
Tripadvisor's study on the best U.S. destinations to visit in 2026 was the basis for this list, so all the cities came from their rankings. However, we needed to go deeper to find the heart and soul of each place. We drew on our personal experience visiting some of the bigger cities — as well as information and data gleaned from official tourism websites and other online travel resources — to find the newest attractions that visitors going to the destinations in 2026 would want to see. We've also highlighted the best, most exciting, and most popular aspects of each city to highlight what travelers should consider for their itinerary.