10 Best U.S. Destinations To Visit In 2026, According To A Tripadvisor Study

There are over 19,400 incorporated cities in the United States as of 2018. Many of these locales are traveler-friendly destinations that welcome visitors with open arms, but not all are created equal. Tripadvisor has picked the cream of the crop for travelers itching to take a trip to a U.S. destination in 2026. Although these destinations are longstanding favorites you may have visited before, many have additional attractions that will make them feel brand new in 2026.

The largest cities dominate the list, so even well traveled visitors who've visited them before may not have seen all there is to see. Like many destinations around the U.S that are worth visiting more than once, these big cities have enough interesting experiences to guarantee that a second trip will be as exciting as the first. Whether these destinations are brand new to you, or on your radar a second time, you can be sure that these are the hottest destinations to be in 2026 as Tripadvisor's study is based on the opinions of real travelers.

We've also done our own investigation into each destination to highlight their newest attractions so those who have visited before will find shiny new ways to enjoy themselves. You can also be sure that we've highlighted the most important and popular attractions to see in each place.