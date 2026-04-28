California's Oldest Mall Is A 'Shopping City' With Dozens Of Outlets And Great Restaurants

A visit to California usually promises sunny skies, miles of coastline, and a chance to shop — a lot. The Golden State is home to about 130 major malls, per a 2022 study by the Department of Transportation and the University of Southern California. They range from outdoor promenades to upscale emporiums. The oldest among them is Lakewood Center, per WorldAtlas, a "shopping city" of over 225 stores on former lima bean fields. Located 21 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, this mall first opened in 1952 amid thousands of new housing units in the postwar planned community of Lakewood. Even amid retail's challenging environment and the demise of department stores, its future still looks bright, as Lakewood Center's new owners plan to move it further into the 21st century with a redevelopment that'll introduce new brands, residential living, and wellness amenities.

Now enclosed, this mall once was a mid-century open-air center, featuring anchor brands of yore with flat roofs and corridors lined with shade overhangs and leafy median planters. Opening in segments, it featured 90 stores and services, such as a car wash and a massive supermarket, by the 1960s. Highlights were a 350,000 square-foot May Co. and a four-level Bullock's, along with parking for 10,000 cars. A service tunnel received deliveries and provided a bomb shelter during the feverish Cold War era. By moving department stores from downtown main streets to a suburban shopping center with ample parking, Lakewood Center represented a "new model for how the suburban world would unfold," said David C. Martin, son of the mall's architect, in a YouTube interview by the Getty Research Institute. It was the harbinger for malls to come, such as Fashion Valley in San Diego, one of America's best outdoor malls, and South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California's biggest mall.