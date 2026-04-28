California's Oldest Mall Is A 'Shopping City' With Dozens Of Outlets And Great Restaurants
A visit to California usually promises sunny skies, miles of coastline, and a chance to shop — a lot. The Golden State is home to about 130 major malls, per a 2022 study by the Department of Transportation and the University of Southern California. They range from outdoor promenades to upscale emporiums. The oldest among them is Lakewood Center, per WorldAtlas, a "shopping city" of over 225 stores on former lima bean fields. Located 21 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, this mall first opened in 1952 amid thousands of new housing units in the postwar planned community of Lakewood. Even amid retail's challenging environment and the demise of department stores, its future still looks bright, as Lakewood Center's new owners plan to move it further into the 21st century with a redevelopment that'll introduce new brands, residential living, and wellness amenities.
Now enclosed, this mall once was a mid-century open-air center, featuring anchor brands of yore with flat roofs and corridors lined with shade overhangs and leafy median planters. Opening in segments, it featured 90 stores and services, such as a car wash and a massive supermarket, by the 1960s. Highlights were a 350,000 square-foot May Co. and a four-level Bullock's, along with parking for 10,000 cars. A service tunnel received deliveries and provided a bomb shelter during the feverish Cold War era. By moving department stores from downtown main streets to a suburban shopping center with ample parking, Lakewood Center represented a "new model for how the suburban world would unfold," said David C. Martin, son of the mall's architect, in a YouTube interview by the Getty Research Institute. It was the harbinger for malls to come, such as Fashion Valley in San Diego, one of America's best outdoor malls, and South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California's biggest mall.
Shop, eat, and explore at Lakewood Center
Lakewood Center these days still hums along, ranking sixth nationally in regional mall traffic, according to Placer Labs. Covering 150 acres, it counts Macy's, Home Depot, Costco, and Target among its anchors spread out over parking lots, so wear those walking shoes if you are in the area. Mixed in are familiar brands such as Aldo Shoes, Hollister, Victoria's Secret, and Ulta Beauty.
It's hard not to feel nostalgic at Trudy's Hallmark Shop, a beloved, hard-to-find retailer garnering a 4.5 rating on Google. You can find countless gifts here for birthdays, holidays, and milestone events, such as candles, picture frames, home decor, toys, photo albums, and ornaments. One Google fan rhapsodizes, "I was able to take my son who ended up finding about a million things he couldn't live without, just like I do." Design Bay is a find for those needing custom-made shirts, whether it's a present for a grandson or colorful jerseys for a family reunion. And, BookOff is a used bookstore that buys and sells books along with DVDs, action figures, anime items, and even old gaming consoles.
Entertainment is a family draw at Lakewood Center. Round1 Bowling & Arcade is open 365 days a year (at most locations) for pool, karaoke, bowling, and playing your favorite video games for prizes. Imaginarium is a colorful and immersive light show tailor-made for Instagram. With more than 30 restaurants, there is no shortage of eateries, such as Outback Steakhouse, California Pizza Kitchen, and George's Greek Cafe, along with food court favorites like Panda Express and Sbarro. Oki Japan is another popular choice, serving healthy portions of sushi, teriyaki bowls, and beef udon. For more shopping options, visit Del Amo Shopping Center in nearby Torrance, known as the region's "Ramen Capital."