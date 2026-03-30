America's 10 Best Outdoor Malls For The Ultimate Shopping Expeirence

The news stories surrounding shopping malls aren't great these days. Often, the shopping mall, which was once a pinnacle of American life, is depicted as "dying," decaying physical monoliths that are slowly giving way to the convenience of online shopping. However, the shopping mall isn't "dying"; it's moved outside the fluorescent lighted corridors and into the sunshine. Outdoor malls are meticulously landscaped shopping bazaars that feature a top-tier lineup of stores and restaurants that share the same space with choreographed fountains and live music on a perfectly manicured lawn.

From coast to coast, cities all over the country have come to embrace the outdoor shopping experience. Whether it's chasing the Hollywood glamour in Los Angeles, taking a gentle stroll through a lush tropical oasis in Miami Beach, or shopping until you drop in a reimagined charming "Main Street" in Bethelam in the heart of the Midwest, the following destinations are not just malls designed for consumerism, but they have elevated the typical shopping experience into a true cultural event. So put on your chic but comfortable walking shoes for a tour of the best outdoor malls in the country.