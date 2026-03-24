California's Largest Mall Is An Upscale Destination Filled With Boutique Shops And Award-Winning Restaurants
While many visit Orange County for its beautiful beaches, hiking trails, or high-energy attractions like Disneyland, there are hidden gems nestled within the Southern California area that offer other thrills for locals and travelers alike. One such city is Costa Mesa, a vibrant "City of the Arts" that's home to beloved venues like Segerstrom Center for the Arts, the summertime OC Fair, and Noguchi Garden, a tranquil garden oasis filled with sculptures. But, for those who love luxury shopping, the must-visit destination is California's largest mall, South Coast Plaza.
In line with most of Orange County's history, the land was originally used for agriculture; specifically, it was home to a lima bean farm before the mall opened in 1967. But the lima beans are long gone, and the shopping complex has become a destination in and of itself, renowned for its collection of over 275 boutique shops and award-winning restaurants. With a staggering lineup of sought-after designer brands, South Coast Plaza has become one of the most iconic places for shopping on the West Coast.
In addition to incredible retail spaces and a range of casual eateries and upscale restaurants, this iconic mall is home to ample celebrations throughout the year. Aside from highlights such as the Southern California Spring Garden Show and the annual holiday tree lighting ceremony, South Coast Plaza hosts special arts and culture exhibits. So stop in to shop, dine, and embrace all things luxury at California's largest mall.
A collection of high-end designer brands and boutique shops
The biggest draw for shoppers is South Coast Plaza's vast number of luxury labels. Some of these storied storefronts are the brands' first forays in the U.S., while others are flagships or West Coast exclusives, providing dedicated shoppers with a chance to peruse items not easily found elsewhere. French and Italian fashion houses have a solid presence, with Dior, Saint Laurent, Gucci, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, and Fendi all represented. Shop for handbags at Celine or Loewe, step into designer footwear at Christian Louboutin, or explore high-end jewelers like Cartier, Harry Winston, and Tiffany & Co. There's even an Armani/Caffè next to Giorgio Armani, designed to offer culinary excellence that enhances your shopping spree.
While shoppers often head down the street for affordable shopping at The LAB Anti-Mall, a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that's also an eclectic art project, you don't have to splurge simply because you're visiting South Coast Plaza. Anchored by classic department stores like Macy's, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, and Bloomingdale's and complemented by retailers like Zara and H&M, the variety at California's largest mall makes it accessible for everyone.
As a bonus, try the complimentary personal styling service. Shoppers can relax in the Access VIP Suite with a glass of complimentary Champagne while enlisting a hand-selected team of local experts to pull items from the boutique shops, driven by their firsthand familiarity with the center and their fashion knowledge. Fit or color sessions and mall tours are also available.
Grab a bite at award-winning restaurants
A long day of shopping can definitely work up an appetite, so it's a good thing that South Coast Plaza offers dining that's as remarkable as its shopping. One eatery that can't be missed is Knife Pleat, a contemporary French spot driven by its classic recipes and global influence. The Michelin-starred restaurant serves prix fixe options for lunch and dinner, allowing the chef to design your meal, as well as an afternoon tea on Saturdays.
Din Tai Fung has been a part of the South Coast Plaza foodie scene for more than a decade, serving traditional dishes created at the restaurant's original location in Taipei. The signature dish, Shanghai-style soup dumplings called Xiao Long Bao, has captured the hearts of local diners. "Their signature Xiao Long Bao and the corresponding dessert version are both to die for," says one review on Yelp.
Terrace by Mix Mix presents a different spin on cultural cuisine, with small plates that blend French, Italian, and Filipino flavors. Chef Ross Pangilinan, who helms the kitchen, was recognized by the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand list for his other OC restaurant before opening Terrace, which was named best new restaurant by Orange Coast Magazine in 2019. Another critically acclaimed restaurant, Vaca, rounds out the lineup, serving authentic Spanish tapas and gourmet meat-centric dishes crafted by Amar Santana of "Top Chef" fame. No matter how many times you visit, you'll find something new to buy or try, all laced with a little luxury.