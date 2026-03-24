California's Largest Mall Is An Upscale Destination Filled With Boutique Shops And Award-Winning Restaurants

While many visit Orange County for its beautiful beaches, hiking trails, or high-energy attractions like Disneyland, there are hidden gems nestled within the Southern California area that offer other thrills for locals and travelers alike. One such city is Costa Mesa, a vibrant "City of the Arts" that's home to beloved venues like Segerstrom Center for the Arts, the summertime OC Fair, and Noguchi Garden, a tranquil garden oasis filled with sculptures. But, for those who love luxury shopping, the must-visit destination is California's largest mall, South Coast Plaza.

In line with most of Orange County's history, the land was originally used for agriculture; specifically, it was home to a lima bean farm before the mall opened in 1967. But the lima beans are long gone, and the shopping complex has become a destination in and of itself, renowned for its collection of over 275 boutique shops and award-winning restaurants. With a staggering lineup of sought-after designer brands, South Coast Plaza has become one of the most iconic places for shopping on the West Coast.

In addition to incredible retail spaces and a range of casual eateries and upscale restaurants, this iconic mall is home to ample celebrations throughout the year. Aside from highlights such as the Southern California Spring Garden Show and the annual holiday tree lighting ceremony, South Coast Plaza hosts special arts and culture exhibits. So stop in to shop, dine, and embrace all things luxury at California's largest mall.