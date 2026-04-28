This Beachy State Park Is One Of Florida's Best Spots To Snorkel Through A Coral Reef Without A Boat
If you're looking at a map of Florida to find a beach destination, you're going to be spoiled for choice, and you might not initially even notice John D. MacArthur Beach State Park in Palm Beach County among the dozens of options you'll have. Few states are better-loved by visitors seeking the seaside, be they adventurous outdoor enthusiasts or snowbirds who just need a little winter sunshine. But if you fall into the former category, that easy-to-overlook dot on the map might be your best pick. Florida may have a million beaches, but few are as ideal as MacArthur Beach if your aim is a hassle-free snorkeling spot.
Although it doesn't always make it into the state's sun-and-sand branding, Florida is home to one of the longest stretches of coral reef in the world, at nearly 350 miles long. Thanks to the topography of the Florida coast, that reef is very close to shore around Palm Beach, making it one of the best destinations anywhere for snorkeling directly from the beach.
This is where John D. MacArthur Beach State Park excels: With a diverse and healthy rock reef close enough to shore to swim out to, you won't need a boat to have a productive day of snorkeling not far from South Florida's major urban hubs. Its rare combination of abundant wildlife and logistical ease that makes the beach here a fantastic day trip if you're hankering to snorkel but not interested in the hassle of finding a boat to take you offshore.
MacArthur Beach State Park's expanse, accessible reef
John D. MacArthur shines as one of the best places for snorkeling thanks to an outcropping of Anastasia limestone. Located right off the beach, it allows coral reefs to form and provides habitats for colorful fish and larger marine life that snorkelers can easily access without a boat.
As such, the wildlife spotting is stellar. The park's beach is a nesting site for three species of turtles — loggerhead, leatherback, and green turtle — and lucky snorkelers might spot a turtle out on the reef. Also common are Caribbean squid, a huge variety of smaller reef fish, and maybe even the occasional shark. Stingrays are also frequent visitors; while they're fun to observe from above, be careful in shallow, sandy areas and practice the stingray shuffle to avoid stepping on one.
Don't head out to snorkel without a plan. Check the tides before you head out and try to plan your trip for a calm day. Since the reef is both shallow and rocky, it's not the best place to be when the surf is up. Before heading out, brush up on the basics of snorkeling safely near coral reefs so you'll know what not to do in order to protect these fragile underwater ecosystems.
A day in nature at John D. MacArthur Beach State Park near West Palm Beach
John D. MacArthur Beach State Park is hardly a one-hit wonder. Protecting part of Singer Island, a barrier island near Palm Beach, the park is a vital habitat for native plants and wildlife on an otherwise-developed island, a sea turtle nesting site, an excellent place to kayak or take a nature walk, and an all-around stunner of a beach — that's a lot of hats for one relatively unknown state park to wear.
How about a nature walk through a dry subtropical forest? Or take a kayak or stand-up paddleboard out for a peaceful paddle and a chance of seeing dolphins, manatees, and birds. Of course, if you're not feeling quite so adventurous, there is always the beach, and calm waters make for great family-friendly swimming and paddling in some parts of the park.
All of these activities point to the same conclusion, though: This park is remarkable because it's nature-forward in a place where beauty often comes with a hefty dose of development. Singer Island lies immediately north of Palm Beach, the Florida town with the most millionaires. Yet MacArthur is a place where you can swim to a vibrant coral reef, lounge on a peaceful white-sand beach, spot wildlife from a kayak, or stroll through forests full of native plants in an area that's not known for its natural areas. MacArthur Beach State Park is located less than a half-hour drive north of West Palm Beach. It's open 365 days a year, and there is a $5 per vehicle entrance fee.