This Beachy State Park Is One Of Florida's Best Spots To Snorkel Through A Coral Reef Without A Boat

If you're looking at a map of Florida to find a beach destination, you're going to be spoiled for choice, and you might not initially even notice John D. MacArthur Beach State Park in Palm Beach County among the dozens of options you'll have. Few states are better-loved by visitors seeking the seaside, be they adventurous outdoor enthusiasts or snowbirds who just need a little winter sunshine. But if you fall into the former category, that easy-to-overlook dot on the map might be your best pick. Florida may have a million beaches, but few are as ideal as MacArthur Beach if your aim is a hassle-free snorkeling spot.

Although it doesn't always make it into the state's sun-and-sand branding, Florida is home to one of the longest stretches of coral reef in the world, at nearly 350 miles long. Thanks to the topography of the Florida coast, that reef is very close to shore around Palm Beach, making it one of the best destinations anywhere for snorkeling directly from the beach.

This is where John D. MacArthur Beach State Park excels: With a diverse and healthy rock reef close enough to shore to swim out to, you won't need a boat to have a productive day of snorkeling not far from South Florida's major urban hubs. Its rare combination of abundant wildlife and logistical ease that makes the beach here a fantastic day trip if you're hankering to snorkel but not interested in the hassle of finding a boat to take you offshore.