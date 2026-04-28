A Secluded Ohio Park Outside Cincinnati Is A Scenic Getaway For Fishing, Paddling, And Hiking

While the Great Lakes get all of the attention for water-based vacations in the Midwest, the fact is that the region is full of smaller, yet equally entrancing, lakes that can make for a perfect getaway. If you're planning on visiting Ohio, near Cincinnati, you'll be close to one spot that is fabulous for fishing, paddling, and hiking: Campbell Lakes Preserve.

Part of what makes this preserve so inviting is that it's not just one body of water to enjoy. Instead, it's four. And it's not just the lakes you can paddle and fish from, but also the Whitewater River that runs next to the preserve.

One of the main reasons people visit Campbell Lakes is for the fishing. However, you don't have to be an avid angler to enjoy the scenery, hiking trails, or the lakes themselves. Since motorboats are not allowed on the water, you can paddle a kayak or canoe in quiet, peaceful surroundings. So, if you're looking for an escape similar to Lake Erie, try Berlin Lake, a boater's paradise with sandy beaches and top-notch fishing. But if you're looking for a more laid-back, less-crowded option close to Cincinnati, Campbell Lakes is just the ticket.