A Secluded Ohio Park Outside Cincinnati Is A Scenic Getaway For Fishing, Paddling, And Hiking
While the Great Lakes get all of the attention for water-based vacations in the Midwest, the fact is that the region is full of smaller, yet equally entrancing, lakes that can make for a perfect getaway. If you're planning on visiting Ohio, near Cincinnati, you'll be close to one spot that is fabulous for fishing, paddling, and hiking: Campbell Lakes Preserve.
Part of what makes this preserve so inviting is that it's not just one body of water to enjoy. Instead, it's four. And it's not just the lakes you can paddle and fish from, but also the Whitewater River that runs next to the preserve.
One of the main reasons people visit Campbell Lakes is for the fishing. However, you don't have to be an avid angler to enjoy the scenery, hiking trails, or the lakes themselves. Since motorboats are not allowed on the water, you can paddle a kayak or canoe in quiet, peaceful surroundings. So, if you're looking for an escape similar to Lake Erie, try Berlin Lake, a boater's paradise with sandy beaches and top-notch fishing. But if you're looking for a more laid-back, less-crowded option close to Cincinnati, Campbell Lakes is just the ticket.
What awaits when you visit Campbell Lakes Preserve
Fishing and paddling are the primary activities to enjoy while visiting Campbell Lakes Preserve. According to Visit Cincy, the best species to catch are bluegill, crappie, bass, and pike. But concrete information about the fishing opportunities within the preserve is kind of spotty. Per a local blog, the lakes had been stocked regularly by Great Parks, which manages the parks in Harrison County. However, that stopped in 2020 because of flooding that made the lakes connect to the Whitewater River.
Fishing is popular here, but it seems that there aren't too many fish to catch, with online reviewers commenting that they either took hours for a small catch or didn't get anything. The Great Parks website says an Ohio fishing license is required to fish at Campbell Lakes. Additionally, Great Parks requires all guests to have a motor vehicle pass (MVP) to visit, so make sure to obtain the pass before visiting. Overall, it's best to just enjoy the experience rather than try to catch anything too substantial.
Paddling is another great way to enjoy the lakes. Since motorboats and sailboats are prohibited, you must bring a kayak, canoe, paddleboard, or rowboat instead. Also, there are no boat ramps, so all craft must be carried to the water. Based on online reviews, kayaking is the preferred way to explore the water, especially if you want to fish from your kayak to get the best of both worlds. But be prepared to hike a little bit, especially if you're trying to experience all four lakes.
Making the most of a trip to Campbell Lakes
Because Campbell Lakes Preserve is just outside of Cincinnati, reaching the park is easy when you fly into the Cincinnati International Airport. From there, it's about a 30-minute drive north across the Ohio River. Interestingly, because of where the airport is, you'll fly into Kentucky, drive through Indiana, and then reach Ohio. Alternatively, if you want to explore more of Cincinnati, you can head east from the airport, driving through Covington, Kentucky, an underrated city that is a mouth-watering gateway to the best southern food.
The park is just below the small town of Harrison, Ohio, which has a couple of hotel options, including a Holiday Inn and Best Western Plus. Since Campbell Lakes is more of a fishing site, there are no campgrounds. If you're looking to camp during your stay, you can head up to the nearby Miami Whitewater Forest Campground. This forest is also worth exploring, as it offers fishing, paddling, and hiking opportunities. Or, if you're spending more time in the big city, you can check out Cincinnati's oldest park for serene strolls and public art, Piatt Park.
While Campbell Lakes Preserve is mostly known for its water activities, it does have a 2.5-mile trail snaking throughout the park. According to AllTrails, this hiking path weaves between the lakes and takes you next to the Whitewater River, so you can experience everything the preserve has to offer. The site also rates it as an easy trail, so you don't have to be in great shape or have special hiking gear to enjoy it.