One Of 2026's Most Popular Vacation Destinations So Far Is A Vibrant Chinese Port City Near Hong Kong
China is in the midst of a travel destination renaissance. Trip.com saw a surge in flight bookings to China from Europe, making it the sixth most popular travel destination for Europeans in 2026. But while Beijing and Shanghai get their fair share of tourists, Travel and Tour World reports a growing interest in China's "hidden gems," which lines up with the trend toward more authentic and diverse travel experiences — and in 2026, one southern Chinese city, Guangzhou, is standing out from the rest.
A South China port cityoften overshadowed by its more popular neighbor, Hong Kong, Guangzhou has cemented its centuries-spanning reputation as a vital trade hub through its South China Sea access. But its cultural, historic, and culinary offerings are aces up its sleeve — so much so that Guangzhou was the only Chinese city to make Google Flights' Top Ten Trending International Destinations for Summer 2026. And it's easy to see why. Guangzhou possesses a duality that draws curious travelers' attention: modern high-rise buildings to history-infused island enclaves; Michelin-starred restaurants and noisy pedestrian food streets; Gothic-style cathedrals and Buddhist temples — a co-existence of reinvention and time-worn culture.
It helps that transport to, in, and around Guangzhou is easy to navigate. Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (CAN) serves international and domestic airlines, with metro lines, airport shuttles, and taxis all connecting to downtown Guangzhou in 45 to 90 minutes — and with metro fares starting as low as $1. High-speed rail connections put the city at roughly an hour from Hong Kong. Guangzhou's weather brings mild winters and humid summers, with its sweet spots being autumn (October to December) and spring (March to May), though be prepared for some rainfall.
A tour through Guangzhou's modern and traditional facets
Admiring a city's iconic and breathtaking downtown skyline from above is a great way to get the lay of the land, and Canton Tower — dubbed "Slim Waist" for its tapered middle — is just the place to do so. The 1,969-foot-high tower offers various lookout points and observation decks, with the highest towering at 1,600 feet. Height junkies will appreciate the tower's glass-bottomed walkway, a ride on spherical pods on tracks circling the tower, and even a vertical free-fall ride. If heights aren't your thing, Flower City Square offers Instagrammable views of the LED light-clad tower — with your feet planted firmly on solid ground.
Its skyline may be dazzlingly modern, but Guangzhou's historical offerings shine just as brightly. Shamian Island, a sandy embankment on the shores of the Pearl River separated from the rest of the city by a man-made canal, regales visitors with historic colonial-era architecture — vestiges of the mid-19th century French and British concessions that once occupied the area. Other examples of European-style architecture, such as the neo-Gothic-style Sacred Heart Cathedral, still stand in Guangzhou to this day.
These European-style landmarks add a striking international contrast to the city's own historic gems — chief among them the Chen Clan Ancestral Hall, a 19-building compound lavishly decorated in colorful carvings, figurines, and patterns typical of the Lingnan architectural style; and the Temple of the Six Banyan Trees, a Buddhist temple complex with pagodas, Buddha statues, and tranquil courtyards under the cool shade of — you guessed it — banyan trees.
Guangzhou's dim sum dominates its culinary scene
Guangzhou is as much an exploration of the palate as it is of sights. Epicurean Traveler called Guangzhou China's Capital of Gastronomy, a title that's hard to dispute given its culinary landscape: its coastal location for seafood, its sub-tropical climate for growing exotic fruits and vegetables, and a trading history that opened it up to food influences from around the world.
But it's the dim sum that makes a lasting impression on visitors — and having personally sat in a noisy food hall at 8 a.m. eating pork dumplings and steamed buns for breakfast, it's safe to assume that food is never far from a Guangzhou local's mind. The tradition of pushing steaming baskets of dim sum choices on trolleys has largely disappeared from the Guangzhou food scene; expect to be handed a menu and pencil for crossing off your orders at most dim sum restaurants instead.
If affordable and adventurous street food is more your scene, make your way down the pedestrian shopping street, Shangxiajiu, which is lined with souvenir shops and numerous food kiosks that can easily turn an innocent stroll into an adventurous snack crawl. It's also a vibrant area where musicians and dancers gather, putting on impromptu shows that offer visitors a glimpse of the local culture. If all these offerings have managed to whet your appetite, ticking this vibrant southern Chinese city off your 2026 travel list is easier than ever, with China offering visa-free entry for travelers from 50 countries, as of this writing.