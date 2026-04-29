One Of 2026's Most Popular Vacation Destinations So Far Is A Vibrant Chinese Port City Near Hong Kong

China is in the midst of a travel destination renaissance. Trip.com saw a surge in flight bookings to China from Europe, making it the sixth most popular travel destination for Europeans in 2026. But while Beijing and Shanghai get their fair share of tourists, Travel and Tour World reports a growing interest in China's "hidden gems," which lines up with the trend toward more authentic and diverse travel experiences — and in 2026, one southern Chinese city, Guangzhou, is standing out from the rest.

A South China port cityoften overshadowed by its more popular neighbor, Hong Kong, Guangzhou has cemented its centuries-spanning reputation as a vital trade hub through its South China Sea access. But its cultural, historic, and culinary offerings are aces up its sleeve — so much so that Guangzhou was the only Chinese city to make Google Flights' Top Ten Trending International Destinations for Summer 2026. And it's easy to see why. Guangzhou possesses a duality that draws curious travelers' attention: modern high-rise buildings to history-infused island enclaves; Michelin-starred restaurants and noisy pedestrian food streets; Gothic-style cathedrals and Buddhist temples — a co-existence of reinvention and time-worn culture.

It helps that transport to, in, and around Guangzhou is easy to navigate. Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (CAN) serves international and domestic airlines, with metro lines, airport shuttles, and taxis all connecting to downtown Guangzhou in 45 to 90 minutes — and with metro fares starting as low as $1. High-speed rail connections put the city at roughly an hour from Hong Kong. Guangzhou's weather brings mild winters and humid summers, with its sweet spots being autumn (October to December) and spring (March to May), though be prepared for some rainfall.