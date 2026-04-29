An Arizona City With A Controversial Past Has Reinvented Itself As An Outdoor Recreation Getaway

The following article includes mentions of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Tucked into the desert, about 50 miles south of Zion National Park, Colorado City is a gorgeous destination with a complicated past — and an increasingly vibrant present. In recent years, the town has been reinventing itself as an outdoor recreation oasis, a transition that's pretty much a no-brainer given its magnificent scenery: endless desert vistas, fabulously textured red rock cliffs, and access to some of the Southwest's top slot canyons. New businesses have opened, including a supermarket, pharmacy, and even a distillery, as residents work to revamp the local economy and culture.

Colorado City's past helps explain that transformation. The town was long one of the primary settlements of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, or FLDS, a group that split from the mainstream Mormon church after it abandoned polygamy in the late 1800s. Away from the prying eyes of outsiders, members quietly constructed a polygamous, semi-communal society that seemed to thrive — at least for a while. That history drew wider attention as criminal cases involving some FLDS leaders came to light. In 2011, leader Warren Jeffs was sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting two teenage girls. Another leader, Samuel Bateman, was sentenced in 2024 to 50 years for kidnapping and sex trafficking minors.

Since then, locals have been doing what they can to purge the city's dark past. Some members moved away; others left the sect but stayed in Colorado City, striving to heal old wounds and rebuild their lives. Former FLDS spokesperson Willie Jessop told PBS, "What you see is the outcome of a massive amount of internal turmoil and change within people to reset themselves. We call it 'life after Jeffs' — and, frankly, it's a great life."