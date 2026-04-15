Big Changes Could Be Coming To This Popular National Park In 2026, Leaving Campers With Fewer Options

The BLM explains that eliminating dispersed camping around Zion National Park will protect fragile desert landscapes from further damage. It claims that dispersed camping in the area has destroyed vegetation, compacted soil, and contributed to waste disposal problems, especially near vulnerable water sources. To address ongoing issues around camping capacity in and around Zion, the BLM plans to retain a limited number of dispersed campsites and establish new fee-based campgrounds near the park, one of which would be located in an abandoned quarry.

Some folks are not pleased with this proposition. "If you want to come and camp down in shady cottonwood groves by a river, you will no longer be able to do that. Instead, they are turning an old industrial rock quarry into a paid designated campsite, where you can go camp right next to a whole bunch of other people," said a spokesperson for the Blue Ribbon Coalition, the organization leading the fight against the BLM decision. The coalition fears that the decision is part of a larger BLM effort to reduce dispersed camping nationwide and enforce fee-based camping, which may be out of reach for some people.

While the dust is settling on these new developments, fee-based camping continues to be available at two campgrounds inside Zion National Park — the Watchman Campground and the Lava Point Campground — while a third (the South Campground) is closed for rehabilitation at the time of this writing. The fees for single campsites at these campgrounds range from $25 to $45 per night. Another option would be to stay at the Zion Wildflower Resort, which some consider to be Zion's dreamiest glamping resort.