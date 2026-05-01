Kentucky's Underrated State Park Is A Resort Destination With Premiere Fishing Spots And Picturesque Campgrounds

Kentucky (one of the friendly states offering free state park visits) has 17 full-service resort parks in its state park system, which is more than any other state in the country. A state resort park differs from other Kentucky state parks because, in addition to amenities such as hiking and fishing, these parks feature lodges, golf courses, and restaurants so visitors can stay, eat, and play surrounded by nature. One of Kentucky's underrated state resort parks with accessible fishing spots and camping, along with a lodge and restaurant, is Greenbo Lake State Resort Park.

Two hours from Lexington and two and a half hours from Cincinnati, Ohio, Greenbo Lake makes for a cozy weekend getaway or an extended vacation in a peaceful setting. While it often flies under the radar when compared to other well-known outdoor destinations in Kentucky — like Red River Gorge or Mammoth Cave — Greenbo Lake State Resort Park is a less-crowded, peaceful spot with much to offer.

The resort park's Jesse Stuart Lodge was established in 1969 and is named after a local Greenup County poet laureate. One Tripadvisor review says, "The lodge is dated, for sure. But, it was spotless!" They go on to report that, "If you're looking for an out-of-the-way, but not too far, outdoor-focused getaway, this is a great spot!" On its official website, Greenbo Lake State Resort Park lists enjoying the community pool, camping, staying in the lodge, renting a boat, and dining in the restaurant as the top five things to do while you're in the park.

Snaking its way through the forested park, the campground is a serene setting for parking an RV or pitching a tent for those who want a more rustic state park experience. The 225-acre lake is also a fun place to cast a line, whether you stick to the shoreline, try your luck from the fishing pier, or rent a pontoon boat, canoe, kayak, or jon boat and get out on the water. With two state largemouth bass records to its name, Greenbo Lake has a reputation with anglers, with one Google reviewer calling it a "great fishing lake."