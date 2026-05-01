Kentucky's Underrated State Park Is A Resort Destination With Premiere Fishing Spots And Picturesque Campgrounds
Kentucky (one of the friendly states offering free state park visits) has 17 full-service resort parks in its state park system, which is more than any other state in the country. A state resort park differs from other Kentucky state parks because, in addition to amenities such as hiking and fishing, these parks feature lodges, golf courses, and restaurants so visitors can stay, eat, and play surrounded by nature. One of Kentucky's underrated state resort parks with accessible fishing spots and camping, along with a lodge and restaurant, is Greenbo Lake State Resort Park.
Two hours from Lexington and two and a half hours from Cincinnati, Ohio, Greenbo Lake makes for a cozy weekend getaway or an extended vacation in a peaceful setting. While it often flies under the radar when compared to other well-known outdoor destinations in Kentucky — like Red River Gorge or Mammoth Cave — Greenbo Lake State Resort Park is a less-crowded, peaceful spot with much to offer.
The resort park's Jesse Stuart Lodge was established in 1969 and is named after a local Greenup County poet laureate. One Tripadvisor review says, "The lodge is dated, for sure. But, it was spotless!" They go on to report that, "If you're looking for an out-of-the-way, but not too far, outdoor-focused getaway, this is a great spot!" On its official website, Greenbo Lake State Resort Park lists enjoying the community pool, camping, staying in the lodge, renting a boat, and dining in the restaurant as the top five things to do while you're in the park.
Snaking its way through the forested park, the campground is a serene setting for parking an RV or pitching a tent for those who want a more rustic state park experience. The 225-acre lake is also a fun place to cast a line, whether you stick to the shoreline, try your luck from the fishing pier, or rent a pontoon boat, canoe, kayak, or jon boat and get out on the water. With two state largemouth bass records to its name, Greenbo Lake has a reputation with anglers, with one Google reviewer calling it a "great fishing lake."
Jesse Stuart Lodge and resort perks at Greenbo Lake
As you cross the wooden bridge that leads to the entrance of the charming Jesse Stuart Lodge in Greenbo Lake State Resort Park, the rustic fieldstone arches welcome you. Pass through the front doors and find yourself in the cozy lobby with large wood beams across the ceiling and an elegant fieldstone and copper fireplace to one side. Learn about the lodge's namesake by stopping in the reading room, where items from Stuart's life and work are on display. The lodge has 36 rooms to choose from, and most have either a private balcony or patio, depending on which floor you're on. Many of the balconies and patios have views of Greenbo Lake, and this Google review says, "Everything was great, the bed was so comfy and had nice clean bedding. The room was nice and clean, and the view from our room was beautiful."
A community pool with a slide is available at a small cost for all visitors to Greenbo Lake State Resort Park, but those staying at the lodge have access to a separate pool that's only for guests. This is definitely a bonus since there's no swimming allowed in Greenbo Lake. The on-site Angler's Cove restaurant serves a variety of dishes using local meat and produce whenever it's available, and one Google reviewer remarked that it's a "seriously good restaurant in the lodge." Guests are welcome to a continental breakfast each morning from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., but the restaurant is closed Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, so plan accordingly if you stay during the week. Greenup, about a 20-minute drive north, is the closest town with restaurants.
Fishing and camping at Greenbo Lake State Resort Park
With its record-breaking largemouth bass, along with bluegill, crappie, catfish, and trout, Greenbo Lake is a premier fishing destination. Lodge guests have access to their own fishing pier, and there's another fishing pier past the marina near the Michael Tygart trailhead. Overnight guests can borrow fishing equipment for free at the marina, so you don't even have to pack your own pole if you don't want to. Bring your own boat and launch it at the marina's boat ramp, or rent a pontoon so you can try your luck anywhere on the lake. Greenbo Lake is a no-wake speed lake, making for a peaceful atmosphere for all boaters. It's also beneficial to those who rent a canoe or kayak.
Staying in the lodge is a nice experience, but some visitors may prefer to book a site at Greenbo's picturesque campground, which was recently updated to improve infrastructure for a better overall guest experience. Surrounded by trees and hills, the campground has 103 sites ranging from primitive to full-service, covering just about every camping style and budget. There are even four equestrian sites with full hookups if you want to explore the park on horseback. Three RV dump stations reduce wait time for campers. Hot showers and flush toilets are available in both service buildings, and the campground grocery store is convenient for picking up anything you forgot.
"One of my all-time favorites," said a Google reviewer. "Camping, fishing, and [pontooning] the lake is great." Another reviewer says, "We're here right now, staying at the campground. This is a gorgeous park. Everything is fresh, new, and clean." And if you're looking for an underrated Appalachian Mountain town in Kentucky with rustic charm to visit, Paintsville is just an hour and a half drive from Greenbo Lake State Resort Park — perfect for a day trip from camp or the lodge.