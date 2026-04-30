This Renovated Florida Keys Resort Is A Paradise For Beach Fun, Bungalows, And Natural Beauty

Almost every island along the Florida Keys has powdery, white sand beaches and coastlines that glitter under the year-round sunshine. The archipelago's natural beauty draws travelers in from all over the world. "Paradise" is a common word used to describe it, and that dream takes shape at the Islander Resort – a beachfront escape that sits along the iconic Seven Mile Bridge in Islamorada. It has elegant coastal bungalows, poolside cabanas, and oceanfront rooms where you are steps from the shoreline.

In January 2025, the Islander underwent renovations to its 114 bungalows and suites, as well as its 25 two-bedroom townhome villas. The staff also updated its amenities and refreshed the dining options on-site, creating a more modern and elevated stay for guests. The 24-acre property's natural beauty allows travelers to take full advantage of its beachside views — whether watching from a bungalow or enjoying it on the sand.

Visitors can experience the resort's ocean views poolside or under one of the chic waterfront cabanas (pictured above). While they only feature two lounge chairs per cabana, there are activities for the whole family to take part in, including beach volleyball, bocce ball, and putt-putt. Paddleboarding and kayaking are also available, and equipment is provided at the resort. The Islander Resort is the missing piece of your Islamorada vacation, showing you what paradise truly means.