This Renovated Florida Keys Resort Is A Paradise For Beach Fun, Bungalows, And Natural Beauty
Almost every island along the Florida Keys has powdery, white sand beaches and coastlines that glitter under the year-round sunshine. The archipelago's natural beauty draws travelers in from all over the world. "Paradise" is a common word used to describe it, and that dream takes shape at the Islander Resort – a beachfront escape that sits along the iconic Seven Mile Bridge in Islamorada. It has elegant coastal bungalows, poolside cabanas, and oceanfront rooms where you are steps from the shoreline.
In January 2025, the Islander underwent renovations to its 114 bungalows and suites, as well as its 25 two-bedroom townhome villas. The staff also updated its amenities and refreshed the dining options on-site, creating a more modern and elevated stay for guests. The 24-acre property's natural beauty allows travelers to take full advantage of its beachside views — whether watching from a bungalow or enjoying it on the sand.
Visitors can experience the resort's ocean views poolside or under one of the chic waterfront cabanas (pictured above). While they only feature two lounge chairs per cabana, there are activities for the whole family to take part in, including beach volleyball, bocce ball, and putt-putt. Paddleboarding and kayaking are also available, and equipment is provided at the resort. The Islander Resort is the missing piece of your Islamorada vacation, showing you what paradise truly means.
The accommodation spaces at the Islander Resort
The bungalows, suites, and townhome villas at the Islander Resort are designed to feel like a private island retreat. Many have praised the refresh on TripAdvisor, with one review stating that the resort has "immaculate rooms that give the perfect beach bungalow vibe."
The bungalows feature king or queen-size beds, spacious patios, ocean or tropical views, a flat-screen TV, and a work desk area. They're also pet-friendly, a highlight many reviewers appreciate. The white bedding, soft brown accents, and wicker benches provide a soft, nautical ambiance that encourages guests to relax.
Beyond these rooms, visitors can also stay in oceanfront suites or poolside cabanas that include food and drink service, as well as amenities like a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Accommodation rates vary depending on the season and availability, with some stays starting in the $300 range and rising to nearly $850 per night during summer months. Summer is seasonally quite popular, but the best time to visit is during spring. From March to May, prices are typically lower and the weather is in the 70s and low 80s — the sweet spot when the sun is high and a breeze cools down a warm beach day. No matter the room you choose, all stays provide views of Islamorada's unspoiled landscape, a scene that's unforgettable.
The Islander Resort's on-site amenities
The Islander Resort makes it hard for guests to want to explore the island. From water sports to dining and beachside access, everything is provided on the property, including fishing opportunities. Islamorada is considered the "Sportfishing Capital of the World," and the Islander Resort even has a pier where complimentary fishing is allowed. While you might not be able to catch a marlin so close to shore, you can still cast and release at your leisure. Fishing charters are also available to book through the resort's website.
On-site activities were part of the resort renovations, as well, including a nine-hole putting course and permanent courts for pickleball and basketball. Couples staying at the resort can enjoy one hour of daily bicycle, kayak, or paddleboard usage – though it is important to note that this benefit is only complimentary for guests in two-person rooms. Those who want to explore more of Islamorada can also reserve snorkel and sandbar excursions through the resort's website.
During the day, guests can sit on the sandy shoreline at Coccoloba or Sandy's Bar for a refreshing beachside cocktail, while Tides Beachside Bar serves up fresh-caught seafood plates for lunch. In the evenings, diners can get a more refined ambiance at Drift on the Beach. From bouillabaisse to skirt steak, Drift on the Beach offers mouthwatering plates served beside a view of the sunset. With its newly refreshed accommodations, endless on-site activities, and unbeatable waterfront setting, the Islander Resort transforms paradise from a place you visit in Islamorada into a way you stay.