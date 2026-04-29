What's The Fastest Anybody Has Ever Hiked The Entire Appalachian Trail?

Most Appalachian Trail thru-hikers take around six months to finish the trail's 2,197 miles, averaging 14 to 20 miles per day. There is also a high failure rate, with one out of three who attempt the trail abandoning the quest somewhere between Springer Mountain in Georgia and the peak of Mt. Katahdin in Maine. Along the way, most hikers make their way off the trail and into a town to re-supply their food stores (and often spend a night in a hostel and grab a restaurant meal) every three to seven days or so. It's also pretty common for them to take a day off of hiking (called a "zero" in thru-hiker parlance) every seven to 10 days. To most non-hikers, that schedule sounds plenty grueling — now imagine if, instead of hiking the trail at this pace, you ran it, moving for 17 hours per day, non-stop.

That's what ultrarunner Tara Dower did when she obliterated the record for the Appalachian Trail's Fastest Known Time (FKT) on September 21, 2024. She was 31 years old at the time. As of this writing, she remains the fastest human to complete the trail, having done it in 41 days, 18 hours, and 6 minutes. In doing so, Dower bested the previous record-holder, a Belgian man named Karel Sabbe, by 13 hours. Endurance feats like this take so much superhuman grit that gender doesn't seem to enter into the equation, and men and women have traded the FKT title back and forth over the years. Sabbe, for his part, went on to shatter the Pacific Crest Trail FKT in 2023.