Colorado's 5 Longest Hiking Trails Are Full Of Beautiful Sights

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With towering mountains and vast swaths of wild forests, Colorado has earned a reputation for being outdoorsy. Winter transforms Colorado into the country's premier skiing destination. Spring turns entire sections of the state into a stunning explosion of colorful wildflowers. Come summer, residents abandon their jackets and skis in favor of hiking boots and backpacks to explore the state's almost 40,000 miles of hiking trails.

Most of Colorado's hiking trails are under a few miles in length — ideal for short day trips. Even inexperienced hikers generally take only a few hours at most to complete them. However, some trails present much more challenging conditions, spanning several miles and gaining thousands of feet in elevation. Quite a few of these are long enough to require multi-day trips and overnight camping. While casual explorers may shudder at the idea, the length of these trails and the promise of stunning vistas attract ambitious hikers who welcome the idea of roughing it out in the Colorado wilderness.

Colorado has four national parks, 42 state parks, and 15 mountain ranges, and many of the trails therein have become famous for their epic views at high elevations. Aspen and pine trees clustered together in a green carpet, gushing waterfalls, and birds' eye views of flower-filled valleys are just some of the sights that await prospective hikers. While shorter trails allow visitors to catch a glimpse of the state's famed outdoor beauty, the real spectacle is visible along the five longest trails in Colorado.