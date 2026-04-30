Between Detroit And Toronto Is Canada's Charming Community With A Walkable Downtown, History, And Tasty Eats

For locals in Michigan, taking an international vacation doesn't have to involve booking flights or crowded lines at the airport — Canada is just a short drive across the river from Detroit. For travelers in search of small-town adventures with a side of fascinating cultural landmarks, consider a weekend trip over to Dresden, a rural hamlet in Ontario province, only 90 minutes away from Detroit by car. From downtown shopping sprees and leisurely strolls to historic sightseeing, Dresden is an ideal escape from the city.

A walk around Dresden's tiny downtown district feels like stepping back in time. Brick buildings with elaborate facades and stucco trim line the streets, and a pointed clock tower rises above the rooftops. Retro storefronts with colorful awnings and bold lettering will lure travelers into the various boutiques and local eateries. As a way to stave off the cold and gear up for the Christmas season, downtown Dresden organizes its yearly Night Market in November, bringing the community together for tasty bites and festive cheer. Foodies can enjoy good eats at local joints like the Track Kitchen, a friendly brunch spot with comfort favorites like steak and eggs, French toast, and hot chocolate.

At the edge of town is the Sydenham River, where outdoor explorers can rent kayaks and canoes from The Crappie Store to spend the day paddling around the Ontario countryside. Meanwhile, the Trillium Trail Historical Walk takes visitors on both a leisurely and educational trek through Dresden's legacy as a safe haven along the famous Underground Railroad during the 19th century. The town even boasts a connection to Harriet Beecher Stowe's iconic novel, "Uncle Tom's Cabin," which history buffs can learn more about at the Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History on the outskirts of town.