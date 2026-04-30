Between Detroit And Toronto Is Canada's Charming Community With A Walkable Downtown, History, And Tasty Eats
For locals in Michigan, taking an international vacation doesn't have to involve booking flights or crowded lines at the airport — Canada is just a short drive across the river from Detroit. For travelers in search of small-town adventures with a side of fascinating cultural landmarks, consider a weekend trip over to Dresden, a rural hamlet in Ontario province, only 90 minutes away from Detroit by car. From downtown shopping sprees and leisurely strolls to historic sightseeing, Dresden is an ideal escape from the city.
A walk around Dresden's tiny downtown district feels like stepping back in time. Brick buildings with elaborate facades and stucco trim line the streets, and a pointed clock tower rises above the rooftops. Retro storefronts with colorful awnings and bold lettering will lure travelers into the various boutiques and local eateries. As a way to stave off the cold and gear up for the Christmas season, downtown Dresden organizes its yearly Night Market in November, bringing the community together for tasty bites and festive cheer. Foodies can enjoy good eats at local joints like the Track Kitchen, a friendly brunch spot with comfort favorites like steak and eggs, French toast, and hot chocolate.
At the edge of town is the Sydenham River, where outdoor explorers can rent kayaks and canoes from The Crappie Store to spend the day paddling around the Ontario countryside. Meanwhile, the Trillium Trail Historical Walk takes visitors on both a leisurely and educational trek through Dresden's legacy as a safe haven along the famous Underground Railroad during the 19th century. The town even boasts a connection to Harriet Beecher Stowe's iconic novel, "Uncle Tom's Cabin," which history buffs can learn more about at the Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History on the outskirts of town.
Learn about Dresden's Underground Railroad
Almost 200 years ago, at the same time that Dresden was growing as a lumber town, another new community was growing alongside it, called the "Dawn Settlement." Established around the 1840s by Josiah Henson, an African preacher who had fled from slavery in Kentucky, the Dawn Settlement became an important refuge for escapees on the Underground Railroad to rebuild their lives. History fiends can learn more about Josiah Henson — who was the inspiration behind the character of Uncle Tom in Harriet Beecher Stowe's groundbreaking novel — at the Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History, less than five minutes by car from downtown Dresden.
Open seasonally throughout the summer, the Dawn Settlement's various historic structures are available for guided tours, including the two-story farmhouse where Josiah Henson lived with his family. More than 200 people managed to escape from slavery into Canada through the Underground Railroad thanks to Henson's dedication to freedom. Refugees arriving at the Dawn Settlement contributed their skills to farming crops and other industrial work like milling timber, creating a thriving, independent Black community. Queen Victoria even asked Henson on a visit to Windsor Castle in England, and President Rutherford B. Hayes welcomed him to the White House.
Spread across grassy lawns shaded by trees, visitors can soak up the peaceful atmosphere and enjoy leisurely strolls while touring the historic site. "The artifacts, historical overview, the preserved homes, church, sawmill, and cemetery were all very moving," wrote a previous visitor. Displays of artifacts from the time of slavery, along with informative plaques, can be seen over at The Josiah Henson Interpretive Center, and the rustic buildings furnished with antique items transport visitors right back to the 19th century. "Incredible experience," wrote another visitor.
Explore the local shops and eateries in Dresden, Canada
After sightseeing, spend the day exploring Dresden's downtown, clustered around St. George Street. Satisfy your sweet tooth at Just Pop On In, a candy store where the shelves are overflowing with all kinds of sweet treats. Fill your basket with saltwater taffy, fudge slices, and candy bars, assorted nuts, and even vintage toys like spinning tops and whoopee cushions. "All the products taste amazing and will keep you coming back," wrote a previous shopper. Further up the street is Magicbridge & Co. Wellness Boutique, which stocks everything from stones and crystals to jewelry, fossils, and soaps.
When you feel hungry, Dresden's local eateries await. Welcoming travelers with a bold sign and quaint brick storefront is Godfathers Pizza, where the menu includes panzerottis, salads, and a wide selection of toppings. Order more pizza at Austino's Pizzeria, just a short walk along the street, or grab a light snack at European Savouries Pastizzi, a family-run bakery. Pastizzi are a traditional savory pastry from Malta, normally stuffed with ingredients like corned beef, ricotta, and onions. "Give this place a try and eat [them] while they are hot," recommends a previous visitor. Popular with passersby is the Union Block Bakery, where hungry travelers can fill up on hearty sandwiches, cinnamon rolls, and coffee.
For lodging nearby, drive about 20 minutes over to Wallaceburg, called the "glass town of Canada." The Wallaceburg Inn offers a budget stay, while the town of Chatham, just south of Dresden, also offers affordable options like Holiday Inn Express and Candlewood Suites. Explore more Canadian towns nearby, like Windsor, a bustling city called the "automotive capital of Canada." Outdoor fiends can also bask in relaxing landscapes around Goderich, a charming Great Lakes getaway just a two-hour drive from Dresden.