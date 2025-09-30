Right Across The River From Detroit Is A Bustling City Called The 'Automotive Capital Of Canada'

Detroit, Michigan, has long held the title of the birthplace of the modern car. Nicknamed the "Motor City" (and even "The Paris of the Midwest"), it's where Henry Ford transformed the car manufacturing process with his moving assembly line, and where the Dodge Brothers, Walter Chrysler, and other early automotive visionaries shaped the industry's future. Yet just across the Detroit River lies Windsor, Ontario, a city whose own automotive legacy is just as interesting. Proudly known as the "Automotive Capital of Canada," Windsor's story runs parallel to Detroit's, with both becoming bustling industrial hubs during the early 20th century. Together, they became a cross-border powerhouse that brought jobs and economic prosperity and drove innovation in the region.

While geographically separated by the Detroit River, and legally by an international border, Windsor and Detroit have many things in common. Windsor's rise as an industrial and manufacturing powerhouse was in many ways fueled by Detroit's own success in those same industries. Plus, the city's location, close to the U.S. and Lake Erie, one of North America's five Great Lakes, allowed Windsor to cement itself as railway hub and lake port integral to the automotive supply chain.

In the grand lineup of Canadian cities, Windsor flies relatively under the radar compared to major hubs like Toronto and Vancouver. According to the 2021 census, it counted a modest population of just 229,660. Once the automotive industry expanded well beyond North America, Windsor's main attractions turned to its waterfront promenade, part of a larger network of parks and gardens that have earned the city another nickname — the "City of Roses." The city also houses the Windsor Sculpture Park alongside a series of museums, including Art Windsor-Essex and the Chimczuk Museum, giving it a strong cultural foundation.