Right Across The River From Detroit Is A Bustling City Called The 'Automotive Capital Of Canada'
Detroit, Michigan, has long held the title of the birthplace of the modern car. Nicknamed the "Motor City" (and even "The Paris of the Midwest"), it's where Henry Ford transformed the car manufacturing process with his moving assembly line, and where the Dodge Brothers, Walter Chrysler, and other early automotive visionaries shaped the industry's future. Yet just across the Detroit River lies Windsor, Ontario, a city whose own automotive legacy is just as interesting. Proudly known as the "Automotive Capital of Canada," Windsor's story runs parallel to Detroit's, with both becoming bustling industrial hubs during the early 20th century. Together, they became a cross-border powerhouse that brought jobs and economic prosperity and drove innovation in the region.
While geographically separated by the Detroit River, and legally by an international border, Windsor and Detroit have many things in common. Windsor's rise as an industrial and manufacturing powerhouse was in many ways fueled by Detroit's own success in those same industries. Plus, the city's location, close to the U.S. and Lake Erie, one of North America's five Great Lakes, allowed Windsor to cement itself as railway hub and lake port integral to the automotive supply chain.
In the grand lineup of Canadian cities, Windsor flies relatively under the radar compared to major hubs like Toronto and Vancouver. According to the 2021 census, it counted a modest population of just 229,660. Once the automotive industry expanded well beyond North America, Windsor's main attractions turned to its waterfront promenade, part of a larger network of parks and gardens that have earned the city another nickname — the "City of Roses." The city also houses the Windsor Sculpture Park alongside a series of museums, including Art Windsor-Essex and the Chimczuk Museum, giving it a strong cultural foundation.
The best way to spend a day in Windsor, Ontario
Dieppe Gardens is a gem along the Windsor waterfront. This park is located right on the river's edge, with views of Detroit's skyline. The gardens are at their most spectacular in spring, when colorful tulips and seasonal bulbs make their annual appearance. Follow the riverfront a mile and a half west toward the Ambassador Bridge, and you'll reach the Windsor Sculpture Park. Framed by the blue suspension bridge that has linked Canada with the U.S. since 1929, this is a beautiful outdoor art gallery with more than 30 unique sculptures scattered across the lawns.
Make time to wander around Ford City, a Windsor neighborhood that was a boom town in the early 20th century. In 1913, the area's factories employed around 1,400 workers, and by 1928, the neighborhood had drawn in a thriving European workforce and a population of roughly 16,000. Things changed in the mid-1950s, when Ford moved its main assembly plant to Oakville, Ontario. But today, the Windsor Engine Plant and Essex Engine Plant remain. These factories opened in 1923 and 1981, respectively, and now have a combined workforce of around 2,000 employees. While the factories aren't open to the public, visitors can join a walking tour of Drouillard Place, an avenue lined with street art, three-dimensional banners, and statues that tell the story of Ford City's automotive history.
Right across the road from Dieppe Gardens, you'll find Art Windsor-Essex and the Chimczuk Museum, conveniently located in the same building. The Chimczuk Museum offers an insightful journey through the region's Indigenous past, from the history of the First Nations to Windsor's role in the Underground Railroad and the Prohibition era. The art museum is home to a public art collection of more than 4,000 works from Canadian artists.
Everything you need to know about visiting Windsor
Windsor is Canada's southernmost city, located in Essex County, Ontario. It's so far south, it has a similar latitude to Chicago and Boston. Downtown Detroit and downtown Windsor are less than two miles apart, or about 10 minutes by car, crossing the Ambassador Bridge.
Windsor's airport offers direct flights across Canada and into the U.S., served by carriers including Berry Aviation, Air Canada, Porter, and WestJet. Routes connect travelers with Toronto, Calgary, Houston, Chicago, Indianapolis, Winnipeg, and more. As far as airports go, this one is practically in the heart of the city. From downtown Windsor, it's a seven-mile, 15-minute drive. In fact, it is closer to central Detroit than Detroit's own airport. With a single terminal, it is often quieter and easier to navigate, making it an appealing alternative for Detroit residents. By car, Windsor is 229 miles from Toronto — a three-and-a-half-hour drive. From Cleveland, Ohio — America's most budget-friendly big city — it's just 170 miles, a two-hour and 45-minute journey.
One practical way to navigate Windsor is by bus. A one-way ride costs C$3.75 with a two-hour transfer time, and a full-day pass goes for C$11.50. Children under 12 can ride the bus for free. The buses run various routes through the city between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily, with limited schedules on public holidays. An even better way to get around the inner city is by bike. Windsor boasts an extensive network of trails, including the Riverfront Trail, Malden Park trails, and the Little River Corridor.