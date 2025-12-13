This Charming Little Great Lakes Getaway Has Scenic Shorelines And A Historic Downtown

Straddling both the United States and Canada, the Great Lakes are an otherworldly oasis of adventure. Perhaps the most iconic landmark of the five lakes is Niagara Falls, where the scenic White Water Walk lets travelers experience one of North America's most dramatic rivers. Cross over into Canada, however, and you'll find the crowds are more sparse, giving way to breathtaking landscapes tinged with solitude. For a spellbinding getaway, head to the southeastern banks of Lake Huron in Ontario, where the enchanting town of Goderich clings to the dazzling blue shoreline. Also known as the "Prettiest Town in Canada," the winding streets of Goderich will lead visitors to unforgettable adventures.

Guarding the town's coast is the Goderich Lighthouse, a sturdy stone tower dating to the 1840s, unique for being square rather than round. As if to underline this oddity, Goderich's historic town square is a circular lawn framed by breezy trees. Stroll the curved street encircling the square to admire Goderich's fantastic Victorian architecture, while delicious local eateries and delightful boutiques invite visitors to stick around for dining and shopping. Charming accommodations fronting the square make an overnight stay in Goderich a matter of convenience.

A long stretch of paved road along Goderich's coastline is perfect for taking a scenic drive, or you could head to the beaches dotted along the shore for sweeping views of Lake Huron. Spend the day reeling in fresh catch off the harbor with a fishing charter, while sunset boat cruises take passengers on a romantic journey across the water as Goderich's lights twinkle in the distance. Outdoorsy travelers can venture into the Ontario wilderness along picturesque hiking trails. Just under three hours by car from Toronto, the capital of Ontario province, this Great Lakes getaway is an absolute gem.