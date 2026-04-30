The Hubbub Of Los Angeles Fades Away At This Serene Lagoon Within The City Bounds
Despite its serene name, Los Angeles can, at times, be anything but angelic. The city can test your patience with its hectic pace and the incessant cacophony of honking and other harsh sounds. Nevertheless, there are scenic spots within the city where you can escape the hubbub of Los Angeles, like Del Rey Lagoon. This green space can be found in Playa del Rey, a neighborhood in Los Angeles' Westside.
Surrounded by palm trees and sizable coastal homes, Del Rey Lagoon, located next to Ballona Creek and Toes Beach, is a placid body of water with a unique history. In the early 1900s, it was a leisure seaside destination. Back then, Del Rey Lagoon was much larger than it is now, with visitors arriving via the legendary Pacific Electric Railway's Red Cars. The water was used for recreational activities (like boat races) and its shores were home to the Hotel Del Rey, built in 1904, and an entertainment pavilion, among other things.
Although the attractions have been gone for more than a century (Hotel Del Rey was destroyed in a deadly fire in 1924), Del Rey Lagoon still attracts visitors drawn to its natural beauty and serenity.
Relax and play at Del Rey Lagoon
Recreational activities are no longer allowed on the water in Del Rey Lagoon (this includes fishing) but there are other ways to unwind at this scenic spot brimming with ducks and wildlife. On a sunny day you'll likely find people lolling on the grassy shores, or relaxing on a park bench. "There's a park, a lake, and green areas for picnics. Very peaceful," notes a review from Google.
Others say that this is a great spot to catch the sunset, so consider arriving or sticking around until the evening. If you want to get your body moving, take a stroll around Del Rey Lagoon, then head across to Toes Beach (a name that is a nod to Playa del Rey's surfer roots). Extend your walk on the sand or on the Ballona Creek Bike Path, where you can take in the views of the ocean, as well as Ballona Creek itself. In any case, be sure to watch for speedy cyclists zooming through.
Little ones can experience Del Rey Lagoon's serenity at the park's playground, featuring climbing areas and faux palm trees that complement its seaside theme. Additionally, there are basketball courts, so why not bring a ball and a friend for a game? "It's just a wonderful place that offers a slice of SoCal heaven that isn't too far from home," explains a review. And when you tie it in with a visit to nearby Marina Del Rey, a sun-soaked California paradise of waterfront hotels and eateries, you have the makings of a perfect coastal L.A. day.
Plan your visit to Del Rey Lagoon
Del Rey Lagoon and the surrounding area provides a mini nature adventure in Los Angeles city limits. If you're looking to spend time here, free onsite parking (a hot commodity in Los Angeles) is available. You might also be able to find street parking in the neighborhood. However, reviewers warn that it can get extremely busy on the weekends, and that it can be difficult to secure a spot for your vehicle. Thus, you might want to plan a visit on a weekday. Conveniently, there are public bathrooms for guests too.
There's more to see in Playa del Rey, which is situated minutes away from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Following your time at Del Rey Lagoon, set off to explore the area's local businesses. There are cafes and eateries within walking distance of this green space. This includes The Shack, a beachy hole-in-the-wall and bar that serves burgers. There's also Tanner's Coffee Co., where you can grab a cup of java and a pastry to enjoy as you walk around and hang out at Del Rey Lagoon.
If you have some more time in and around Del Rey, you can take a peek at what's left of nearby Surfridge, a once bustling beachside paradise that's now an eerie abandoned neighborhood. Or you can check out Dockweiler State Beach, a long stretch of sand and one of the only spots in Los Angeles to legally have a beach bonfire. Toes Beach has a Metro Bike Share station, where you can rent a bike using your smartphone. All in all, you can plan an entire afternoon centered in and around Del Rey Lagoon.