The Hubbub Of Los Angeles Fades Away At This Serene Lagoon Within The City Bounds

Despite its serene name, Los Angeles can, at times, be anything but angelic. The city can test your patience with its hectic pace and the incessant cacophony of honking and other harsh sounds. Nevertheless, there are scenic spots within the city where you can escape the hubbub of Los Angeles, like Del Rey Lagoon. This green space can be found in Playa del Rey, a neighborhood in Los Angeles' Westside.

Surrounded by palm trees and sizable coastal homes, Del Rey Lagoon, located next to Ballona Creek and Toes Beach, is a placid body of water with a unique history. In the early 1900s, it was a leisure seaside destination. Back then, Del Rey Lagoon was much larger than it is now, with visitors arriving via the legendary Pacific Electric Railway's Red Cars. The water was used for recreational activities (like boat races) and its shores were home to the Hotel Del Rey, built in 1904, and an entertainment pavilion, among other things.

Although the attractions have been gone for more than a century (Hotel Del Rey was destroyed in a deadly fire in 1924), Del Rey Lagoon still attracts visitors drawn to its natural beauty and serenity.