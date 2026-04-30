Canada's Largest Island Is A Remote Gem With Adventurous Parks, Unique Wildlife, And Stunning Glacier Landscapes

Here's a hot tip that many visitors to Canada miss: For some of North America's greatest adventures, go north — way north. If you're seeking untamed nature, stunning scenery, and bucket-list wildlife, it's Baffin Island in the Canadian Arctic that you're looking for.

The largest island in Canada, its isolated location between Greenland and the northern Canadian mainland ensures that only the truly adventurous make the trek. Those who do will be rewarded with wildlife sightings, stunning landscapes, and one of Canada's wildest national parks. Baffin Island is pure adventure from the ice caps atop craggy peaks and glaciers at the head of the majestic fjords of Auyuittuq National Park. And wherever you go, the chance of an exciting wildlife sighting is high.

But it is also an adventure in the truest sense of the word, and that means preparation is essential. Most visitors explore Baffin Island with a reputable cruise or tour company experienced in polar expeditions. The window to visit is largely limited to the period from July to September because cruises usually set out from Greenland across waters that freeze over in winter. That means shelling out for an expedition-style trip and planning for the narrow visiting window. But these challenges mean solitude and raw, rugged Arctic nature at its finest. Visitors who put in the work to get there will set out on a once-in-a-lifetime experience, much like the ethereal, otherworldly cruises you can take to see Antarctica.