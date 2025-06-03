10 Best Destinations For Whale Watching In The World, According To Experts

The U.S. coastline stretches from the Arctic to the tropics and is prime territory for wild whale-watching encounters. Alaska easily tops the list for dramatic adventures with giants, as humpbacks show up in force with supporting performances from orcas around Seward and Kenai Fjords National Park, especially between June and July. The seemingly non-stop action is set against towering glaciers and dramatic mountain ranges.

Further south, there are the delights of Monterey Bay in California. Humpbacks, grays, and blues all pass through at various times of the year, with summer being your best chance to get a good look at these lumbering leviathans. Santa Cruz is another big jump-off point for whale-watching, but Dana Point and San Diego are strong picks for the gray whale run, which typically takes place from around December through April.

And don't think the East Coast is forgotten. Stellwagen Bank off Cape Cod delivers reliable humpback, fin, and minke sightings all summer long, and you can also access the site from Gloucester, America's oldest seaport. Then, there is Hawaii, which pulls in hulking humpbacks by the thousands every winter. The waters off Maui are even known as Whale Soup, with the Auʻau Channel a playground for mothers and calves from November through March. You can witness the action right from the shore at places like Kaʻanapali Beach or Makena or hop on a tour out of Maʻalaea Harbor. Over on Kauai, Pineapple Dump Pier is another wonderful whale-watching spot, especially in winter when they cruise past this rugged stretch of historic coastline.