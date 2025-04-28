The Best Way To See Antarctica's Otherworldly Waters Is This Unexpected Cruise Add-On Activity

Antarctica was once a distant mystery, saved only for the most intrepid explorers. In recent years, a rise in demand and more high-performance passenger vessels means that regular tourists can now explore Earth's most southern shores. The majority of the approximately 120,000 tourists who visit Antarctica annually travel there by boat and, as a result, get to admire all of the majesty of the Southern Ocean. Gigantic icebergs, spectacular sea birds, and ethereal landscapes are at your fingertips on an expedition cruise, as are optional add-ons like on-shore excursions and polar plunges. The most unique way to see these otherworldly waters, however, has to be one of the most unexpected things you can request on a cruise ship: a submarine excursion.

Diving more than 400 feet beneath the frigid waves is an experience like no other. Below the surface, you'll find a seemingly inhospitable seascape teeming with life. The overwhelming blackness of the water will liven your senses until the vessel's external lights are switched on and you get 280-degree views of an environment few others have ever seen.

Getting onto one of these excursions isn't the easiest or cheapest of tasks, but it's true that although Antarctica is one of the world's most expensive destinations, it offers the adventure of a lifetime. Typically, a cruise will either sort (or help you to sort) flights to one of Argentina's main airports and then charter flights to Ushuaia, the world's most southernmost city. From there, you will board a boat and sail over the notoriously rough Drake Passage to the bizarre but beautiful new world that is Antarctica. Once the weather permits, your underwater adventure can commence.