The Best Way To See Antarctica's Otherworldly Waters Is This Unexpected Cruise Add-On Activity
Antarctica was once a distant mystery, saved only for the most intrepid explorers. In recent years, a rise in demand and more high-performance passenger vessels means that regular tourists can now explore Earth's most southern shores. The majority of the approximately 120,000 tourists who visit Antarctica annually travel there by boat and, as a result, get to admire all of the majesty of the Southern Ocean. Gigantic icebergs, spectacular sea birds, and ethereal landscapes are at your fingertips on an expedition cruise, as are optional add-ons like on-shore excursions and polar plunges. The most unique way to see these otherworldly waters, however, has to be one of the most unexpected things you can request on a cruise ship: a submarine excursion.
Diving more than 400 feet beneath the frigid waves is an experience like no other. Below the surface, you'll find a seemingly inhospitable seascape teeming with life. The overwhelming blackness of the water will liven your senses until the vessel's external lights are switched on and you get 280-degree views of an environment few others have ever seen.
Getting onto one of these excursions isn't the easiest or cheapest of tasks, but it's true that although Antarctica is one of the world's most expensive destinations, it offers the adventure of a lifetime. Typically, a cruise will either sort (or help you to sort) flights to one of Argentina's main airports and then charter flights to Ushuaia, the world's most southernmost city. From there, you will board a boat and sail over the notoriously rough Drake Passage to the bizarre but beautiful new world that is Antarctica. Once the weather permits, your underwater adventure can commence.
What to expect on a submarine excursion in Antarctica
Although they are growing in popularity, only a few operators currently offer submarine excursions in Antarctica, including Viking and Seabourn. Seating just six passengers and one pilot on each dive, it's worth booking in advance with your chosen operator to guarantee you have the best seat in the house. At the time of writing, excursions can cost anywhere from $499, depending on which company you are cruising with, and typically last an hour, with 15 minutes of onboarding and safety briefings and 45 minutes of cruising under the waves.
If you're worried about safety, the crew's expertise will put your mind at ease. A Zodiac (an expedition dinghy) will take you from your cruise vessel to deeper waters where the submarine and its expert pilot will be waiting for you. Extensive safety checks will then begin, which are backed up by what Antarctic tour operator Swoop calls "fail-safe mechanisms."
Without a care in the world, you can sit back, relax, and discover the secrets of the Southern Ocean through your bubble-like window. Of all the Antarctic excursions you could choose from, this is surely the most relaxing, unique, and unexpected. It combines the thrill of learning ice climbing and abseiling and the wonder of scuba diving or snorkeling, with absolutely no experience required. It really is as simple as clambering on board and letting your pilot guide the way.
Wildlife, research, and citizen science on your journey
What you will see once you're down in the deep blue is a mystery. Sea stars, spiders, sponges, and jellyfish are all on offer, making a home out of the freezing temperatures and dark surroundings. However, the nature of ocean exploration means that no expedition will ever be the same. One of Swoop's passengers, Sharon Taylor, described on its website her experience of "passing through an enormous swarm of krill." Saying, "it felt as if we were in the centre of a giant disco glitterball!"
The unpredictability of deep-sea exploration means that your trip is not only a thrilling adventure, but also vital for the understanding of the Southern Ocean's ecosystems. Many Antarctic passenger vessels will carry a team of scientists who are collecting a vast array of data as the ship makes its way from island to island. Submarine trips will often be filmed for analysis, and talks are held on deck where scientists will explain the significance of what was seen. One of Viking's submarines even spotted an extremely rare phantom giant jellyfish in 2022, leading to the company publishing their first-ever scientific study.
Although it isn't cheap, the chance to play a meaningful part in ground-breaking ecological research makes an Antarctic submarine adventure even more exciting. And, rest assured, these mini submarines are battery-powered so that the marine life won't be disturbed by your presence. You can just take in the quiet and darkness of their habitat on one of the world's most unique adventures.