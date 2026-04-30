New Mexico's Southernmost Lake Brims With A Hidden Gem State Park To Camp, Hike, And Fish

Visitors to New Mexico might first hear about the national parks and monuments, but there are also some hidden gem state parks where visitors can find a less crowded peaceful escape. One such park is Brantley Lake State Park, found in the southeast corner of the state. This park is located in Carlsbad, New Mexico, which is also home to Carlsbad Caverns National Park. The state park is only 50 minutes away from the national park, so a visit to both parks can easily be incorporated into the same trip.

Brantley Lake State Park opened in 1989 and is named after the reservoir behind the Brantley Dam. The dam was built to replace an older structure, while aiding in flood control and water storage for irrigation. This became the southernmost lake in New Mexico and is now known for fishing and recreation.

Visitors can bring their dogs to the park, as long as they keep them on a leash. The cost to enter the park for the day is $10 for out-of-state visitors and $5 for New Mexico residents (during the off season residents can visit for free). Many people also choose to stay overnight to camp. Camping overnight at Brantley Lake State Park is an affordable option that also allows you to spend more time in the park. The campground is around 30 minutes north of the town of Carlsbad, allowing you to see more of this New Mexico resort city along the Pecos River. There are two options for camping in the park: a developed option at Limestone Campground or primitive camping at Rocky Bay Primitive Campground.