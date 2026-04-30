New Mexico's Southernmost Lake Brims With A Hidden Gem State Park To Camp, Hike, And Fish
Visitors to New Mexico might first hear about the national parks and monuments, but there are also some hidden gem state parks where visitors can find a less crowded peaceful escape. One such park is Brantley Lake State Park, found in the southeast corner of the state. This park is located in Carlsbad, New Mexico, which is also home to Carlsbad Caverns National Park. The state park is only 50 minutes away from the national park, so a visit to both parks can easily be incorporated into the same trip.
Brantley Lake State Park opened in 1989 and is named after the reservoir behind the Brantley Dam. The dam was built to replace an older structure, while aiding in flood control and water storage for irrigation. This became the southernmost lake in New Mexico and is now known for fishing and recreation.
Visitors can bring their dogs to the park, as long as they keep them on a leash. The cost to enter the park for the day is $10 for out-of-state visitors and $5 for New Mexico residents (during the off season residents can visit for free). Many people also choose to stay overnight to camp. Camping overnight at Brantley Lake State Park is an affordable option that also allows you to spend more time in the park. The campground is around 30 minutes north of the town of Carlsbad, allowing you to see more of this New Mexico resort city along the Pecos River. There are two options for camping in the park: a developed option at Limestone Campground or primitive camping at Rocky Bay Primitive Campground.
Abundant camping spots
Camping overnight at Brantley Lake State Park gives you the ability to soak in the gorgeous night sky, known for unobstructed views perfect for stargazing. The Limestone Campground has 51 developed campsites with a variety of hookup options. The campground is RV-friendly with 38 of the sites having both water and electric (30 amp), 10 having water and electric (50 amp), and three sites having water, electric (50 amp), and sewer hook ups. Since the campsites come with electric and some with full hook-ups, the sites cost around $30-35 depending on which site you choose. There are bathrooms with showers and running toilets, as well as additional vault toilets around the campground.
The Rocky Bay Primitive Campground doesn't have designated campsites, and you can even camp right on the shoreline. It costs just $8 for tent camping and access to the water and bathroom facilities at Limestone Campground. Since the campsites are not defined, it is up to campers how close to each other they want to set up, although campers claim there is typically a lot of room. The park and campground are open year-round, but remember that in the summer it gets very hot and the only available shade is from picnic table covers at the developed campsites and day-use picnic shelters.
Hiking and Fishing
There are several ways to experience New Mexico's iconic wilderness to the fullest at Brantley Lake State Park, from bird watching to fishing. While visiting, there are many ways to enjoy the main recreation area including boating, kayaking, canoeing, and exploring the park's many hiking trails. One common refrain in visitor reviews is that this state park is peaceful, and you can see why when you look at the many opportunities for viewing wildlife and admiring lake views. There are 2.6 miles of hiking trails right in the campground, and two boat ramps where you can launch your motorized or non-motorized boats to enjoy the water. Fishing is a big draw to the lake, and it is stocked with several species of fish including largemouth and white bass, channel catfish, trout, and crappie.
There is plenty of wildlife for viewing, such as jackrabbits, lizards, and roadrunners. Considering the lake views and desert landscape, it's no surprise that the sunsets here are breathtaking. Campers say they made a point to catch the sunset every night of their trip. After the sunset, stick around to catch those outstanding night sky views. After visiting the park, on your way back into Carlsbad, be sure to check out one of New Mexico's most stunning waterfalls and New Mexico's uncrowded, hidden gem beach.