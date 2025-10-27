This Uncrowded New Mexico Beach Is A Hidden Gem Nestled In An Underrated City

The Carlsbad Recreation Area has something for everyone, including five miles of walking paths lined with pecan trees for a relaxing stroll while soaking in the river views. Families can gather in picnic areas with barbecue pits, or take in a game of racquetball or mini golf. There's also a beach and pavilion, swimming areas, and boat launches for a full day spent on the water. Kids will love the playgrounds, hockey rink, and skatepark. The city-run waterpark within the recreation area has six different small waterslides, a lazy river, children's play areas, and lounge areas for a nominal entry fee of $5.

Less than five miles from the lake park is the Living Gardens Desert Zoo and State Park, which features hiking trails with amazing views of the valley, wildlife viewing, and educational tours. There are several lodging options for visitors, including tent and RV sites or rustic cabins at the Carlsbad RV Park or camping at Brantley Lake State Park. Right in the city, the Trinity Hotel offers an elegant stay in a historic building that dates back to 1892, or the highly-rated Fiddler's Inn provides charming accommodations and a cozy atmosphere.

To get to Carlsbad, the Cavern City Air Terminal has a small number of commercial flights to Albuquerque and Phoenix. Or, for more flight options, the El Paso International Airport is the next best option, and is about a 2.5-hour drive from Carlsbad. For further exploration of under-the-radar attractions, about 50 miles outside of Carlsbad is the breathtaking Guadalupe Mountains, which is somehow one of the least-crowded national parks.