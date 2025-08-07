A New Mexico Resort City Along The Pecos River Glows With Caves, River Walks, And Wildlife

One of the first things to come to mind when you think of Carlsbad, New Mexico, is likely the titular caves that meander maze-like beneath the Chihuahuan Desert. Carlsbad Caverns National Park, one of several iconic national parks that require reservations to manage summer crowds, contains more than 119 caves that can be explored via ranger-led tours or a couple of self-guided hikes. That's all to say, though, that while the caverns are certainly remarkable, there's a lot more to experience in this welcoming, picturesque, riverside city.

Carlsbad is home to nearly 32,000 residents, with around 61,400 in the entire Carlsbad-Artesia micropolitan area. Situated along the Pecos River, the region has been inhabited since time immemorial by Indigenous peoples, then in the mid-1800s, cattlemen arrived and established ranches. One rancher, Charles Eddy, discovered a mineral springs and envisioned a thriving city around it, first naming his oasis Eddy after himself, then changing it to Carlsbad to mirror similar springs in Karlsbad, Bohemia (part of modern-day Czech Republic). The community became attracted immigrants from Europe, and today, it still carries a reputation as "The Pearl on the Pecos."

A segment along the river has been transformed into a watery haven called Lake Carlsbad Recreation Area, encompassing bankside walkways, playgrounds, sandy beaches, boat launches, tennis and racquetball courts, picnic tables, grills, and more. If you've got your clubs along, check out Lake Carlsbad Golf Course, open to the public, which encompasses a par three course with nine holes and a regulation, par 72, 18-hole course nestled in the foothills on the east side of the river.