A New Mexico Resort City Along The Pecos River Glows With Caves, River Walks, And Wildlife
One of the first things to come to mind when you think of Carlsbad, New Mexico, is likely the titular caves that meander maze-like beneath the Chihuahuan Desert. Carlsbad Caverns National Park, one of several iconic national parks that require reservations to manage summer crowds, contains more than 119 caves that can be explored via ranger-led tours or a couple of self-guided hikes. That's all to say, though, that while the caverns are certainly remarkable, there's a lot more to experience in this welcoming, picturesque, riverside city.
Carlsbad is home to nearly 32,000 residents, with around 61,400 in the entire Carlsbad-Artesia micropolitan area. Situated along the Pecos River, the region has been inhabited since time immemorial by Indigenous peoples, then in the mid-1800s, cattlemen arrived and established ranches. One rancher, Charles Eddy, discovered a mineral springs and envisioned a thriving city around it, first naming his oasis Eddy after himself, then changing it to Carlsbad to mirror similar springs in Karlsbad, Bohemia (part of modern-day Czech Republic). The community became attracted immigrants from Europe, and today, it still carries a reputation as "The Pearl on the Pecos."
A segment along the river has been transformed into a watery haven called Lake Carlsbad Recreation Area, encompassing bankside walkways, playgrounds, sandy beaches, boat launches, tennis and racquetball courts, picnic tables, grills, and more. If you've got your clubs along, check out Lake Carlsbad Golf Course, open to the public, which encompasses a par three course with nine holes and a regulation, par 72, 18-hole course nestled in the foothills on the east side of the river.
Get your fill of history, wildlife, and great food
Carlsbad is a little more than four hours' drive south of Santa Fe and nearby Pecos, an ancient village that sits amid glorious mesas. It's only about two-and-a-half hours northeast of El Paso, which boasts nature, food, and culture in one of the sunniest cities in America. You'll find a number of recognizable hotel chains like Comfort Suites and Quality Inn & Suites. Alternatively, visit like a local and rent a quaint bungalow on Airbnb with river views, whether made of traditional adobe or finished with more contemporary touches. Stop into Milton's Brewing downtown for a revolving selection of handcrafted beers, and fill up with epic burgers and "Pecos Valley Poutine" at The Lucky Bull.
Established in 1931, Carlsbad is home to New Mexico's first municipal museum. Committed to free admission for all, the collections and exhibitions share art and artifacts that illuminate the history (and prehistory) of Carlsbad and its context within the state — The Land of Enchantment — and the greater Southwest.
Don't miss Living Desert Zoo and Gardens State Park, which features hundreds of plants native to the Chihuahuan Desert, along with 40 endemic animal species. Located on the northwest edge of town in the Ocotillo Hills, it's a quick 10-minute drive from downtown. From the diminutive prairie dog and pig-like javelinas to bobcats and elk, you'll learn about the wildlife that calls the desert home along the 1.3-mile walking route, which also offers great views of the city of Carlsbad and the Pecos River below.
Explore natural wonders and recreation areas near Carlsbad
The landscape around Carlsbad abounds with beautiful desert vistas and excellent outdoor recreation opportunities. Carlsbad Caverns National Park is just about 20 miles south of the city, where you can explore miles of caves. A 9.5-mile dirt road called Walnut Canyon Desert Drive is a fun diversion in a car and a great way to catch the sunset, although as of summer 2025, the road is currently closed due to flood damage. Another evening tradition that wows national park visitors is the Bat Flight Program, a hauntingly beautiful sunset attraction that makes it a must-visit. Between April and October, the free event at the Bat Flight Amphitheater makes the most of a large bat colony's nightly jaunt outdoors to grab a bite to eat.
Adjacent to the national park you'll also find the 1,200-acre Black River Recreation Area, which can be reached by driving another 9 miles south. This ecologically diverse area is a fabulous spot for birdwatching during migration seasons. Look for green-backed herons, roadrunners, orchard orioles, and more. The Cottonwood Day Use Area features a wildlife viewing platform and picnic tables. Heading north from the city, only 15 miles away, you'll find Brantley Lake State Park, offering wonderful boating, fishing, and picnicking opportunities. Park your RV in one of 51 developed campsites with hookups, or pitch a tent along the lakeshore or at a boat-in site for even more seclusion.