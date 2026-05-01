Oregon's Fast-Growing Museum Full Of Wildlife Is One Of The Best Things To Do In Bend
Central Oregon is home to a beloved museum with a mix of wildlife, history, and culture that makes it one of the best things to do in Bend. Biologist and conservationist Donald M. Kerr opened the High Desert Museum in 1982, focusing on wildlife, on human cultures, and on the ways humans impact the land. After Kerr raised a wolf pup and two great horned owls, he wanted to enable others to get close to animals and deepen their relationships with the natural world. As part of the museum's conservation mission, Kerr also sought to showcase the voices of those with knowledge and histories that were often overlooked in museum spaces, including Indigenous folks.
Kerr died in 2015, but his vision continued through the museum's growth, which is part of what makes the High Desert Museum such a highly regarded place. It has consistently held the top spot on Tripadvisor for activities in Bend; it currently has a 4.8 rating on Google Reviews with nearly 4,500 reviews at the time of this writing; and in 2021, it won a National Medal for Museum and Library Service, considered the "Pulitzer of the museum world." Spread out over 135 acres of land, the High Desert Museum has native wildlife like birds of prey, river otters, and porcupines that you can see up close in the daily programs. The museum also offers engaging recreations of historical scenes and detailed replicas to immerse visitors in Oregon's past like its mining, logging, and homesteading history.
The fast-growing museum is expanding too, with a new 24,000-square-foot wing set to open in 2027. This expansion reflects the growing interest in the museum, which has seen a 40% rise in attendance over the past 15 years. This new wing will house classrooms, plus an art gallery, community space, and terrace, and will be modeled after the sagebrush desert landscape around it.
The diverse wildlife of the High Desert Museum
The High Desert Museum is just 10 minutes outside of Bend. Wildlife conservation is a core part of the museum, which rescues injured animals and raises those that can't survive in the wild. The museum even received accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in 2025, which is the "gold standard for animal care."
So, say hi to Timber the bobcat, or grab a seat at the daily Bird of Prey Encounter, where you can get up close with one of the museum's falcons, hawks, owls, or eagles. Other daily programs include watching river otters in their land and water habitats. The "Desertarium" houses not only snakes, tortoises, and burrowing owls, but also the Mazama newt, a native to Crater Lake, the deepest lake in the U.S. The Mazama newt is in danger of extinction because of invasive crawfish, so enjoy the opportunity to see it thrive at the High Desert Museum.
One of the museum's most popular shows is Raptors of the Desert Sky, an outdoor experience that takes place from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Tickets are sold on the day of the show and must be purchased before 11 a.m., so get there early since this show often sells out. All of the programs begin punctually too, so leave enough time for bathroom breaks to ensure you don't find yourself on the other side of a locked door. Some Reddit users suggest planning your visit around any programs you want to see, and to give about three hours to visit this museum.
Exhibitions and visitor information for the High Desert Museum
The High Desert Museum opened long before Bend became famous for its outdoor activities, craft beer, and art, so in some ways, it's an essential Bend experience. Another part of what makes the High Desert Museum a must-visit destination is its thoughtful approach to exhibits and information. Natural history museums have a long history of replicating and promoting problematic colonial thinking, often by presenting stereotypical views of Indigenous folks and centering just a few perspectives. The High Desert Museum breaks this pattern by working collaboratively and consciously with Indigenous communities.
Besides evocative replicas such as a mid-20th century Native American home, you'll find exhibits like the Doris Swayze Bounds Collection filled with objects from the Indigenous Plateau. The museum seeks to highlight underrepresented perspectives so that all of its visitors can see themselves in it. So, it has curated traveling exhibitions like one about the gay rodeo that showcased a little-known aspect of cowboy culture.
The High Desert Museum is as appealing to kids as it is to adults, thanks to its interactive elements, informative talks, and knowledgeable volunteers. It's even for dogs, as the museum offers free, unsupervised kennels in a shady area, so you don't have to leave your dog in the car in the summertime. The museum has been lovingly maintained too, so that even after all these decades, it feels fresh and up-to-date. It's open every day except for the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Rates are slightly higher from March 1 to October 31, and seniors, college students, and kids 12 and under can all enjoy discounted tickets. Then, if you want to visit Oregon's coastal wildlife refuge that's spread out over a thousand islands, head west to the coast.