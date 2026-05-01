Oregon's Fast-Growing Museum Full Of Wildlife Is One Of The Best Things To Do In Bend

Central Oregon is home to a beloved museum with a mix of wildlife, history, and culture that makes it one of the best things to do in Bend. Biologist and conservationist Donald M. Kerr opened the High Desert Museum in 1982, focusing on wildlife, on human cultures, and on the ways humans impact the land. After Kerr raised a wolf pup and two great horned owls, he wanted to enable others to get close to animals and deepen their relationships with the natural world. As part of the museum's conservation mission, Kerr also sought to showcase the voices of those with knowledge and histories that were often overlooked in museum spaces, including Indigenous folks.

Kerr died in 2015, but his vision continued through the museum's growth, which is part of what makes the High Desert Museum such a highly regarded place. It has consistently held the top spot on Tripadvisor for activities in Bend; it currently has a 4.8 rating on Google Reviews with nearly 4,500 reviews at the time of this writing; and in 2021, it won a National Medal for Museum and Library Service, considered the "Pulitzer of the museum world." Spread out over 135 acres of land, the High Desert Museum has native wildlife like birds of prey, river otters, and porcupines that you can see up close in the daily programs. The museum also offers engaging recreations of historical scenes and detailed replicas to immerse visitors in Oregon's past like its mining, logging, and homesteading history.

The fast-growing museum is expanding too, with a new 24,000-square-foot wing set to open in 2027. This expansion reflects the growing interest in the museum, which has seen a 40% rise in attendance over the past 15 years. This new wing will house classrooms, plus an art gallery, community space, and terrace, and will be modeled after the sagebrush desert landscape around it.