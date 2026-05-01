Canada's Lovely Beach Near Downtown Toronto Is A Popular Escape For Outdoor Fun And Lake Views

Because Canada is consistently ranked among the coldest countries on Earth, travelers tend to overlook it when choosing their next beach destination. But in reality, this 3.8-million-square-mile country boasts a varied climate, and the Toronto region, in particular, offers plenty of opportunities for swimming, sunbathing, and all the fun waterfront activities you associate with the warmer months. In fact, there's a lovely spot near downtown that serves as a picturesque escape for outdoor adventures: Woodbine Beach Park. Spanning over 37 acres, visitors can swim, run, bike, picnic, play volleyball, and take advantage of the fitness equipment, all reasons why this is one of the most popular places along Toronto's Lake Ontario shoreline. The beach park offers a collection of convenient facilities, and its coastline has both sandy and rocky spots, though the former are a bit more prevalent. Visitors also compliment the area on its beautiful skyline and sweeping views, which you can also take in from other nearby attractions.

You'll find Woodbine Beach Park 5 miles outside of downtown Toronto and just half a mile southeast of The Beaches, a walkable neighborhood and total paradise of artsy charm, eclectic eats, and calm vibes. And because Canada's largest hub is still so walkable and has a decent public transportation system, which means that you can leave your car behind when coming to and from the beach. With that said, for those flying here, the nearest major airport (Toronto Pearson International) is a bit over 20 miles away, and you can either opt for a pricey 30-something-minute cab ride or spend over an hour riding the far more affordable bus to your destination.