Canada's Lovely Beach Near Downtown Toronto Is A Popular Escape For Outdoor Fun And Lake Views
Because Canada is consistently ranked among the coldest countries on Earth, travelers tend to overlook it when choosing their next beach destination. But in reality, this 3.8-million-square-mile country boasts a varied climate, and the Toronto region, in particular, offers plenty of opportunities for swimming, sunbathing, and all the fun waterfront activities you associate with the warmer months. In fact, there's a lovely spot near downtown that serves as a picturesque escape for outdoor adventures: Woodbine Beach Park. Spanning over 37 acres, visitors can swim, run, bike, picnic, play volleyball, and take advantage of the fitness equipment, all reasons why this is one of the most popular places along Toronto's Lake Ontario shoreline. The beach park offers a collection of convenient facilities, and its coastline has both sandy and rocky spots, though the former are a bit more prevalent. Visitors also compliment the area on its beautiful skyline and sweeping views, which you can also take in from other nearby attractions.
You'll find Woodbine Beach Park 5 miles outside of downtown Toronto and just half a mile southeast of The Beaches, a walkable neighborhood and total paradise of artsy charm, eclectic eats, and calm vibes. And because Canada's largest hub is still so walkable and has a decent public transportation system, which means that you can leave your car behind when coming to and from the beach. With that said, for those flying here, the nearest major airport (Toronto Pearson International) is a bit over 20 miles away, and you can either opt for a pricey 30-something-minute cab ride or spend over an hour riding the far more affordable bus to your destination.
Outdoor activities at Woodbine Beach Park
While Canada is filled with stunning beaches for sun, sand, and scenic escapes, Woodbine Beach Park still manages to hold its own thanks to its many outdoor recreation opportunities and well-planned layout. Volleyball is one of the top sports here, with many courts scattered around. There are also plenty of places to splash around, but stick to the designated swimming areas. During the summer months, there are also lifeguards on duty. The lake can be a bit chilly, so if you're not coming here in the height of summer, you can make use of the local Olympic-sized pool, which, just like everything else, can be accessed for free. Other activities to enjoy in the area's green spaces and sandy shores include BBQing, flying kites, watching the sailboats go by, kayaking, paddleboarding, and watching the Canada Day fireworks. Despite its popularity, the beach's atmosphere is described as "peaceful" and "relaxing", but parking can be hard to find, especially during peak season.
From a practical point of view, Woodbine Beach Park draws in visitors with its convenient facilities, including a change room, a drinking fountain, bottle filling stations, clean restrooms, and a well-maintained boardwalk. Those planning to go on a stroll will be happy to learn that not only are there benches available for a mid-walk pause, but thanks to the abundant greenery, there are lots of shaded areas as well.
Things to do near Woodbine Beach Park
A good percentage of the compliments visitors pay to Woodbine Beach Park revolves around scenic views. The West Dock, in particular, is a known picturesque spot that the photographers of the group will appreciate, especially if they go early in the morning. One Google reviewer gushed that the dock has "Stunningly beautiful sunrises and sunsets." With that said, nature lovers have yet to explore the area's full potential. Kew Gardens, located just north of the beach, is another worthy gem. It features a gazebo, a house with an English garden, a baseball court, a nice collection of flowers, a library, a splash pad, and a hockey rink. Dogs are welcome, and the entrance is wheelchair-accessible. Visitors will want to keep in mind that while there are some changing rooms, showers aren't available on-site. You'll also find easy access to both Woodbine Beach Park and Queen Street.
Those who'd like to keep their experiences beach-focused can plan a visit to Balmy Beach Park, a little over a mile away. It's a historic space that spans over 18 acres and promises an impressive array of facilities, including bowling greens, bike trails, bottle filling stations, table tennis, outdoor fitness equipment, and an area where dogs can run off leash. There are plenty of Muskoka chairs scattered along the shore where you can relax. Want to take your explorations out of Toronto? Consider a day trip to Oakville, Canada's charming lakefront town with a vibrant downtown and outdoor fun, located less than 28 miles away.