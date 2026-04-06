Toronto's Walkable Beachfront Neighborhood Is A Total Paradise Of Artsy Charm, Eclectic Eats, And Calm Vibes

The Beaches (or "The Beach" — a longstanding debate among locals) in Toronto is a peaceful, laid-back lakeside suburb tucked away at the eastern helm of the friendly metropolis. Taking the iconic Toronto streetcar (no. 501) or bus out along Queen Street until it slowly becomes Queen Street East and the high rises melt away, just a faint glimmer in your prefrontal cortex. The vintage-looking, olde worlde shops and cafes are two stories at most, punctuated by the tree-lined artery streets that lead down to the neighborhood's namesake beaches — Woodbine and Kew-Balmy, which are swimmable in the summer months.

Once you hop off that streetcar, or indeed your bike, it's an easy ride along the city's waterfront Martin Goodman Trail — the quaint blocks that make up The Beaches are enjoyably walkable. Queen Street East is the main thoroughfare, and you can easily while away hours passing bakeries, boutiques, and patios. As you stroll south off Queen Street E, you'll hit the boardwalk along Lake Ontario, where joggers, cyclists, and dog walkers pass the sweeping sandy beaches. It's a calm and breezy area that's got a community-focused arts and culinary scene to delve into.

Getting there is straightforward — it's about a 30-minute drive from Toronto Pearson International Airport, notoriously the worst in North America. Treat yourself to a cab after that ordeal. Alternatively, The Beaches are roughly a 20-minute drive from Union Station or just under an hour on the aforementioned 501 streetcar. Granted, the neighborhood is a bit far from downtown, but that's all part of its easygoing charm.