Toronto's Walkable Beachfront Neighborhood Is A Total Paradise Of Artsy Charm, Eclectic Eats, And Calm Vibes
The Beaches (or "The Beach" — a longstanding debate among locals) in Toronto is a peaceful, laid-back lakeside suburb tucked away at the eastern helm of the friendly metropolis. Taking the iconic Toronto streetcar (no. 501) or bus out along Queen Street until it slowly becomes Queen Street East and the high rises melt away, just a faint glimmer in your prefrontal cortex. The vintage-looking, olde worlde shops and cafes are two stories at most, punctuated by the tree-lined artery streets that lead down to the neighborhood's namesake beaches — Woodbine and Kew-Balmy, which are swimmable in the summer months.
Once you hop off that streetcar, or indeed your bike, it's an easy ride along the city's waterfront Martin Goodman Trail — the quaint blocks that make up The Beaches are enjoyably walkable. Queen Street East is the main thoroughfare, and you can easily while away hours passing bakeries, boutiques, and patios. As you stroll south off Queen Street E, you'll hit the boardwalk along Lake Ontario, where joggers, cyclists, and dog walkers pass the sweeping sandy beaches. It's a calm and breezy area that's got a community-focused arts and culinary scene to delve into.
Getting there is straightforward — it's about a 30-minute drive from Toronto Pearson International Airport, notoriously the worst in North America. Treat yourself to a cab after that ordeal. Alternatively, The Beaches are roughly a 20-minute drive from Union Station or just under an hour on the aforementioned 501 streetcar. Granted, the neighborhood is a bit far from downtown, but that's all part of its easygoing charm.
The Beaches are a great creative hamlet in the big city
The Beaches has a quietly creative streak that you'll quickly spot, as the neighborhood is home to large venues like cool live music hall History and a gorgeous old cinema, Fox Theatre. But it's the independent galleries and artisanal shops along Queen Street East that you'll notice as you ramble and roam that make up the fabric of this artsy area. Galleries and studios display everything from contemporary paintings to photography, while the boutique stores sell jewelry, ceramics, and handmade homewares. Shoppers delight!
It's not an intense arts district — creativity feels woven into everyday life here, and you're invited to shop or participate. Artbox Studio Gallery hosts shows, events, and community art workshops in their glow-in-the-dark studio on Kingston Road. The Artisans is a gorge vintage shop selling handmade crafts and gifts, and Incurable Collector is a stalwart little gallery and framing studio that sells prints and original artworks. You'll struggle to leave empty-handed. Quaint though it may be, The Beaches gives the bohemian, central Kensington Market neighborhood a run for its money and has an infinitely more relaxed pace.
Global flavors to eat when strolling around The Beaches
Eating your way through the diverse cuisines to be found in the excellent restaurant scene of The Beaches is a challenge we gladly accept. This walkable suburb has all the variety of central Toronto's food scene; it holds up next to the city's oldest neighborhood, St. Lawrence, for example. But you can dine at The Beaches to escape the inner-city chaos and pace. It's all popping off on Queen Street East, which serves up everything from cozy brunch spots to globally inspired dinners, all within a few blocks.
Start casual at Restaurant Tiflisi — this Georgian restaurant (the country, not the U.S. state) is a favorite with locals, bringing chashushuli stews, kebabs, and insanely flavorsome salads to the table. Thai House Cuisine transports you deeper still into Asia, with pad kra pow, green or red curry, and of course, pad Thai on the menu. If you're with a group and down for sharing plates, spots like Inmigrante bring Latin American energy with mouthwatering tacos and empanadas and a lively patio scene that's super popular in warm months. And this is all just on Queen Street East. You'd need weeks in town to sample it all. Perhaps a long stay is calling!