Canada's Most Stunning Beaches For Sun, Sand, And Scenic Escapes From Coast To Coast

Where do you get expansive Great Lakes vistas, rugged West Coast archipelagos, blustery Atlantic coves, and a wide range of ways to experience them all? Canada! From coast to coast, the country features family-friendly stretches of sand, wave-whipped bluffs, national and provincial parks, easy city destinations, and more.

Canada is sandwiched between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and it borders parts of four of the five Great Lakes: Superior, Huron, Erie, and Ontario. The country's inland lakes are exceedingly large, old, and deep, comprising up to a whopping quarter of the world's freshwater. Many of them are accessible via public parks, hiking trails, and scenic byways.

Below, explore 11 beaches located on the shores of both lakes and oceans, and the characteristics that make them unique. Some make for easy day trips from the city, such as Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver, while others are remote, atmospheric outposts where nature and gorgeous panoramas converge. (A note: dogs are often not allowed on popular beaches during the warmer months, so it's worthwhile to plan if you're traveling with a furry friend.)