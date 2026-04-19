Canada's Most Stunning Beaches For Sun, Sand, And Scenic Escapes From Coast To Coast
Where do you get expansive Great Lakes vistas, rugged West Coast archipelagos, blustery Atlantic coves, and a wide range of ways to experience them all? Canada! From coast to coast, the country features family-friendly stretches of sand, wave-whipped bluffs, national and provincial parks, easy city destinations, and more.
Canada is sandwiched between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and it borders parts of four of the five Great Lakes: Superior, Huron, Erie, and Ontario. The country's inland lakes are exceedingly large, old, and deep, comprising up to a whopping quarter of the world's freshwater. Many of them are accessible via public parks, hiking trails, and scenic byways.
Below, explore 11 beaches located on the shores of both lakes and oceans, and the characteristics that make them unique. Some make for easy day trips from the city, such as Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver, while others are remote, atmospheric outposts where nature and gorgeous panoramas converge. (A note: dogs are often not allowed on popular beaches during the warmer months, so it's worthwhile to plan if you're traveling with a furry friend.)
Plage de la Grande Échouerie (Old Harry Beach), Québec
Amid the Gulf of St. Lawrence, northeast of Prince Edward Island on Canada's east coast, the Îsles de la Madeleine (also known as the Magdalen Islands) comprise a dreamy landscape of sandy beaches, dunes, wide-open skies, and one of Canada's most beloved — and longest — beaches. At more than 5 miles long, Plage de la Grande Échouerie, which also goes by the name Old Harry Beach, forms a giant, sandy crescent at the northeastern edge of the archipelago. "Kilometers long, easily 300 meters wide, white and fine sand, shallow water... just amazing," raves a visitor in a review on TripAdvisor.
The beach forms the coastline of the East Point National Wildlife Reserve, where conservationists preserve delicate habitats for migrating and breeding birds, especially threatened piping plovers and horned grebes. That makes Plage de la Grande Échouerie a stunning, wide-open oasis for birdwatching and wildlife spotting. The beach also boasts a wide bar of sand and winds ideal for windsurfing and kitesurfing. While swimming is at your own risk, and windy conditions can create potentially dangerous currents, when the weather is calm, it's a pleasant place to take a dip or put in the kayak. To experience the beach and also see the picturesque Caves of Old Harry, head out on an easy, 1-mile hike from the Old Harry parking lot that takes you to a series of striking rock formations.
Parlee Beach, New Brunswick
In southeastern New Brunswick, where dunes and expansive stretches of sand are complemented by quaint local neighborhoods around Pointe-du-Chêne and nearby Shediac, Parlee Beach is a go-to for family fun in the sun. Known for being Canada's "warmest saltwater beach," this spot is ideal for sunbathing and scenic views. It's also consistently been awarded a Blue Flag, certifying its cleanliness and safety. And in case the beach itself isn't enough, it's also the primary draw of the titular Parlee Beach Provincial Park, where you can park the RV or pitch a tent at one of 210 campsites. Some offer full hookups, the vast majority have electricity, and some are more rustic, with access to showers, restrooms, and laundry.
Parlee Beach stands out for its accessibility and inclusivity, including everything from a gender neutral restroom with accessibility features to a Mobi-mat that ensures those using walkers, wheelchairs, and strollers can easily access the water's edge on a stable surface. And in terms of local amenities, you're not far from nearby shops and attractions, such as Euston Park's beer garden, where two locations offer snacks and drinks with a beachy vibe. There's nothing quite like a good brew and some seafood poutine before heading back out on the sand. You also won't want to miss climbing up for a selfie in front of Shediac's sculpture of the "World's Largest Lobster," which clocks in at 55 tons, not including the base.
Chesterman Beach, British Columbia
Swinging over to Canada's remarkably wild and scenic west coast, it's hard to beat the Pacific Northwest vibes of Vancouver Island and the area's many archipelagos. The large island's rugged western side is home to a number of small communities, including Tofino, an underrated town where you'll find some of the world's best beaches. At just about three hours' drive from Nanaimo, it feels like a world apart with a string of spectacular beaches, such as Long Beach, located in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve between Tofino and Ucluelet, or Cox Bay Beach, a little farther north, with its many resorts and inns.
Closer to Tofino, you'll reach Chesterman Beach, a surfer's paradise where you can take in mountain views framed by trees and walk along a stretch of soft sand. This beach actually comprises a north and a south segment, delineated by a sand spit that connects to the rocky Frank Island and can be walked across at low tide. It's also a wonderful spot to let the dog explore — they're technically required to be leashed — see the sunset, go tidepooling, or catch some waves on a surfboard. For the closest lodging you can get, with views that are hard to beat, cozy up after a long day at The Wickanninish Inn, which is the only resort along this particular expanse of coast — a serene departure from some of the busier areas near Cox Bay Beach and in town.
Kitsilano Beach, British Columbia
For a family-friendly beach escape that's just a stone's throw from the city, Kitsilano Beach on Vancouver's English Bay is a go-to for summer sun and lovely walks all year round. This area is home to several beaches, from English Bay Beach, close to downtown, to Jericho, Locarno, and Spanish Banks Beaches a little farther west. But Kitsilano is a go-to for those seeking a quick trip from downtown that offers the best of both waterfront relaxation and striking views of the city skyline and mountains. "A small tip: Even if it's sunny, it can get windy at times, so bringing a light jacket might be a good idea," shares a local visitor on Google.
Vancouver is an idyllic, safe destination for your first solo trip, and Kitsilano Beach — referred to endearingly by locals simply as "Kits" — is a great spot to relax after a wander through nearby cultural attractions such as the Vancouver Maritime Museum and the Museum of Vancouver, both within just a few minutes' walk from the beach. Kitsilano Beach features basketball courts, tennis courts, beach volleyball nets, a playground, public art, a swimming area watched over by a lifeguard during the summer, and even Vancouver's only saltwater swimming pool. Unwind with a beer or refuel with a snack on the dog-friendly patio at Batch, which sits within Kitsilano Beach Park and serves up great views over the pool and English Bay, along with its craft brews.
Cavendish Beach, Prince Edward Island National Park
Along a stunning stretch of the Atlantic, Prince Edward Island's Cavendish Beach is a serene spot with unique rock formations and endless views. Located within Prince Edward Island National Park, it's a perfect spot to take in the sunrise, birdwatch, and extend your stay at a nearby campground. Access is along the Green Gables Shore area, named for the perennial classic "Anne of Green Gables" by L.M. Montgomery, in which the landscape is a prominent feature. Visitors can park near a visitor center, from which a picturesque boardwalk heads toward the sand.
The Cavendish Dunelands Trail leaves from the visitor center and covers 1.5 miles out-and-back, culminating in a view of the beautiful Cavendish Cliffs with their deep red hue. While Canada is renowned for its wildlife, Prince Edward Island happens to be Canada's only province without bears, so you won't have to worry about sharing space with these lovable, fearsome giants. In the area, you'll see a wide range of birds and perhaps spot a fox, muskrat, or coyote.
Due to its location in a national park, daily adult admission to Cavendish Beach is CAD $10. Campsites at Cavendish run between $27.50 and $43.75, depending on the type of site and whether you stay during peak or shoulder season, and the beach is only 0.6 miles away. Cavendish Beach is open from mid-June to early September each year, and lifeguards are on duty in July and August. Accessibility is a key quality, as the park provides ramps, mobility mats, and even wheelchairs designed specifically for the sand and safe buoyancy in the water.
Grand Bend Beach, Ontario
With its Lake Huron frontage, the lovely Grand Bend Beach is one of Canada's most well-loved shoreline destinations. The local community of Grand Bend is a popular destination for lakeside vibes, located about a 3-hour drive west of Toronto. In town, you technically have your choice of two beaches: the busy Main Beach and the somewhat more relaxed South Beach. Main Beach, which is what people typically refer to as Grand Bend Beach, is also clean and safe enough to earn it a Blue Flag designation, which it has held for more than ten years, and you'll have easy access to a range of local restaurants and places to stay within a short walk from the sand. "I recommend staying there for two days to fully enjoy your time at this lovely place," shares a visitor in a review titled "Best Beach in Ontario" on TripAdvisor.
Facing west, Grand Bend Beach is a spectacular place to catch the sunset while watching boats sail by. The beach can get crowded on summer days, but it's a great place to bring the kids for a swim, especially if you want to find snacks nearby, a playground, a splash pad, and rentals for paddleboards, kayaks, and inner tubes from an outfit like Paradise Beach. And when evening rolls around, unwind to the sounds of Thursday night concerts by local musicians.
Ingonish Beach, Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia's Cape Breton Highlands National Park is a dreamy destination featuring coastal cliffs and moose-filled meadows, comprising much of the northern tip of Cape Breton Island. Its dramatic hills with trails and overlooks boast some of the best ocean views on the coast, along with several wonderfully scenic beaches. Ingonish Beach is a gem along the east side, reachable via the scenic byway known as the Cabot Trail, which winds around 185 miles of the park. Set up camp at the nearby campground, which features 56 tent sites and three oTENTik glamping tents, where the beach is only a 10-minute walk from your spot. During the summer, family-friendly nature presentations by Parks Canada staff are a bonus.
Like other national parks, there's a fee to access this area, which as of this writing is $10 CAD. Ingonish Beach is admired by visitors for its soft sand and beautiful views of nearby bluffs. It also comprises a unique isthmus, with a small lake known aptly as Freshwater Lake right next to it, accompanied by a hiking trail. Geared toward visitors of all ages and abilities, you'll also find a playground, soccer field, and tennis courts. Accessibility features include a Mobi-mat at Freshwater Lake and a beach wheelchair available by reservation.
Dunes Beach, Ontario
On the ecologically diverse northern shore of Lake Ontario, Sandbanks Provincial Park is a Great Lakes paradise for birdwatching, camping, and relaxing in the sun. Overall, the park features three beaches, including the large Outlet Beach that's a popular spot for letting the kids splash around and taking walks along its expanse of sand. But perhaps its biggest claim to fame is the unique, slightly more rugged Dunes Beach, which overlooks West Lake and is a true sight as the world's largest barrier dune formation at the mouth of a freshwater bay.
Dunes Beach is pretty much exactly what it sounds like, rimmed with beautiful, lofty, tufted banks of sand. It's a joy to climb up the hills and take in the views across West Lake, where a sparse covering of small trees also offer some serene places to find some shade. This is a splendid area to put in a kayak or maneuver the paddleboard, taking in the dunes from the water. And if you want to reach the wide-open expanse of Lake Ontario, the small yet inviting Lakeshore Beach is a 0.8-mile walk across the isthmus along a pleasant trail.
Grand Beach, Manitoba
While it's perhaps easier to imagine beaches along the expansive ocean coastlines or the shores of the Great Lakes, don't forget that Canada has hundreds of thousands of other lakes across its vast expanse. Of course, not all of these are publicly accessible, let alone have great beaches, but there are certainly some pristine gems, and among these is the popular Grand Beach in Manitoba. At only a little more than an hour's drive north of Winnipeg, it's an ideal destination for a day trip or a weekend getaway, with numerous cottages in the area for charming stays, plus the beach's large campground.
Located on Canada's sixth largest lake, Lake Winnipeg — referred to endearingly as the "prairie sea" — Grand Beach is nestled within a provincial park. While it's busiest in the summertime, it's a joy to experience any time of the year. "I have visited Grand Beach in all seasons, and in each season it has a different atmosphere," shares a local visitor on Google. "It can get very crowded in the summer, but in the fall and winter it is very quiet."
The beach boasts a wide stretch of sand that provides plenty of room to set up blankets, umbrellas, and sun tents. The waters are shallow, making it ideal for bringing the kids and safely swimming with little ones, and it's also a favorite spot for windsurfers. Around the beach, you'll find a scenic boardwalk, a tennis court, picnic areas, and a boat launch where paddleboards and other watercraft can be rented for use in the large lagoon.
Crescent Beach, British Columbia
Located on the edge of the South Surrey neighborhood of Surrey, British Columbia, Crescent Beach is a stunning escape just north of Canada's border with the U.S. This boomerang-shaped sandy stretch overlooks Boundary Bay, which is protected as a Wildlife Management Area. As the conservation focus is predominantly on migrating birds, in addition to other marine life, it's a fantastic place to birdwatch throughout the seasons. And with a west-facing view, it's ideal for catching the sunset.
Crescent Beach features a beautifully landscaped pathway along its length, plus the scenic Sullivan Point Park, which in the warmer months is great for swimming. A designated area is roped during the summertime, when a lifeguard is also present. A little father north, a walk out onto the postcard-worthy Wickson Pier provides a beautiful perspective of the bay and the coast. The beach continues northward along a stretch known as Blackie Spit, where dogs are allowed off-leash in two different areas — one of which is on the beach. At the end of the peninsula, the beach culminates at Crescent Beach Point, and throughout this area, nature trails offer beautiful views of the water and mountains in the distance.
Middle Cove Beach, Newfoundland and Labrador
There's something uniquely atmospheric about a cove, with surrounding bluffs and boulders secluding you within beautiful panoramas. That's certainly the vibe of Middle Cove Beach near the town of Logy Bay–Middle Cove–Outer Cove in Newfoundland and Labrador. This eastern Canadian province ranked as Canada's most affordable province in 2025, which is a bonus when it comes to accessing great ocean views. Fortunately, Middle Cove Beach is free to visit, and there's plenty of parking.
Unlike many other beaches on this list, Middle Cove is a pebbly stretch with a more rugged feel. It's ideal for beachcombing, skipping rocks, and observing seasonal weather and surf. It's a popular place for residents to head in the evening and sit around a campfire, especially as it's only a 20-minute drive north of St. John's. Pack some firewood, hot dogs, and a couple of roasting sticks, and you'll be set for a great shoreline camp dinner. Or, if you visit around June or July, keep an eye out for the beloved capelin run. These tiny fish arrive in droves during the summer to spawn, and locals love to collect them on the shore to cook on a grill or over the fire — they're especially tasty "dusted in flour and fried for a very delicious dinner," shares a visitor on TripAdvisor.
Methodology
To compile this list, we began with a couple of other roundups of great Canadian beaches published by Lonely Planet and Elle Canada. We also researched local and regional tourism sites, including Parks Canada, Tourism New Brunswick, Tourism PEI, Cavendish Beach PEI, and numerous other regional guides.
Additional information and data came from The Canadian Encyclopedia and Canadian Geographic. To make sure we were sharing beaches that visitors agree are among the best, we referenced reviews and ratings from AllTrails, TripAdvisor, and Google.