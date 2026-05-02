Colorado's Remote Camping Escape On The Rio Grande River Has Fishing, Mountain Views, And Adventure

The Rio Grande is one of North America's most iconic waterways, flowing for a staggering 1,896 miles and ranking as the fifth-longest river on the continent. While it is most famous for marking much of the border between the US and Mexico, it also snakes through some stunningly scenic landscapes, such as the Taos Plateau and Texas' remote and striking Big Bend National Park.

However, to experience the Rio Grande in its purest form, you may want to head towards its source high in Colorado's San Juan Range of the Rocky Mountains. Here, not far from the old mining town of Creede, you'll find River Hill Campground, where you can pitch a tent or pull up an RV, kick back, and listen to the famous river rush by just a stone's throw from its headwaters on the steep mountain slopes.

Situated at 9,300 feet in the national forest named after the river, this primitive campground lets nature do the talking and makes a perfect home base for further explorations up and down the valley. Whether it's hiking, mountain biking, birdwatching, kayaking, or casting a line for trout lurking in the river's deep pools, River Hill Campground's idyllic location allows you to soak up the Rio Grande's splendor, along with the awe-inspiring alpine scenery that surrounds it. "This is a beautiful campground," wrote one visitor on the camping website The Dyrt. "We used it as both a home base and a place to hike out of. Situated along the banks of the Rio Grande, we were able to sleep with the sound of moving water, which was so relaxing."