This West Coast Airline Is Eliminating Over A Dozen Routes In 2026, Leaving Travelers With Fewer Options

Travelers on America's West Coast, especially those living in Los Angeles and San Francisco, will have fewer choices when it comes to airlines in 2026. This is because Alaska Airlines is discontinuing roughly 15 routes that have been servicing these major cities, as well as San Diego and San Jose, according to Simple Flying. Alaska Airlines has been removing these routes since the start of January this year, with about six more to be cut in May and June.

Los Angeles and San Francisco are the hardest-hit cities, losing four and seven routes, respectively. Some of these are major travel routes for the Bay Area, including flights to Boston, Austin, Orlando, Newark, Burbank, Phoenix, and Salt Lake City. Other routes already eliminated from Los Angeles include flights to Reno, San Jose, and Las Vegas. For San Jose residents, flights to Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, and Guadalajara will be axed in May. San Diego, meanwhile, already saw its Atlanta route with the airline cut in March.

These changes have frustrated frequent flyers with the airline who now have fewer options for earning loyalty miles. "I am left in shock that Alaska is canceling so many routes of the Bay Area. So nice to find out right after wife and I just opened a bunch of cards to get more Alaska miles and be more loyal to Alaska," one frequent flyer wrote on the r/AlaskaAirlines subreddit. However, the airline insists it's not pulling back completely from the West Coast or even the Bay Area, as it's opening up more routes that may yield stronger traveler interest and business growth.