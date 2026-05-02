Between Las Vegas And Death Valley Is A Preserved California Wilderness For Remote Hiking And Camping

Famous for its challenging hikes, unforgiving landscapes, and hidden ghost towns (like nearby Panamint City), this stretch of California desert is best for experienced, well-prepared hikers. Mountaineers will find an interesting challenge in the remote hiking opportunities that exist within the Nopah Range Wilderness. The desolate landscape here is largely untouched and pristine, but the tradeoff is that you'll find little in terms of marked trails or facilities. To hike here means you'll want to have your maps downloaded ahead of time and GPS tools accessible to help you navigate as you go.

Pahrump Point Trail features a "Hard" difficulty rating on AllTrails thanks to more than 3,000 feet of elevation gain in the roughly 3-mile ascent. The total hike, out and back, is just over 7 miles and should take between four and six hours to complete, according to the blog Stav is Lost, which provides step-by-step photo guidance of the trail for those planning to make the trek.

Mountaineers interested in summiting the highest points in the Nopah Wilderness can climb to the Nopah Range High Point and Nopah Peak in one go, but it'll take some time. Outdoorsman and blogger Quincy Koetz calls this trek a challenging scramble that takes about 10 hours to successfully complete. The reward of such an arduous trek? Stunning views and a very short list of fellow humans who can ever claim they've stood in this same spot. "On a clear winter day, I saw the distant and impressive summits of Telescope Peak, Mt Charleston, Kingston Peak and Mt Clark surrounded by the desolate desert," says Koetz. "The summit register was great too – just 5 parties a year climb this mountain."