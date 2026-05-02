The Largest Undeveloped Forest In The Eastern US Is Maine's Breathtaking Adventure Paradise
Maine is a rugged New England oasis cherished for its unique wildlife, untarnished wilderness, and jagged coastline. While much of Maine's tourism is segmented to seaside towns like Kennebunkport and Bar Harbor, the undeveloped North Maine Woods is arguably one of the most stunning destinations on the East Coast. Characterized by evergreen forests, babbling rivers, and fog-capped mountains, there are few better places than this remote wilderness paradise for travelers seeking an off-the-grid adventure.
The woods encompass over 3.5 million acres of land in the far northern portion of Maine on the border of Canada. As the "largest remaining undeveloped forest in the eastern U.S." (according to the Natural Resources Council of Maine), there are few places in the northeast better suited for a remote vacation. Some of the top adventures in the region include hiking and fishing in the Allagash Wilderness Waterway and the St. John River Forest. Beyond that, thrill seekers can also canoe down three rivers, hunt, camp, stargaze, and more.
The best time of year to visit is from July to October, when snowfall is unlikely and the worst of the black fly season, which begins in May, is over. If you go in late September, you may even experience the New England phenomenon known as leaf peeping season.
Outdoor recreation in North Maine Woods
Hiking in the forest is popular; however, visitors should proceed with caution, as developed trails are limited, and local wildlife like black bears and moose can be dangerous. According to the University of Maine, you're more likely to encounter a moose here than another person. If you're hiking alone, check out these safety tips to know before your first solo hike.
One of the top trails in the region is Allagash Mountain. This steep, 1.4-mile trail takes hikers to the top of an old fire tower for spectacular views of the Allagash River and surrounding wilderness. Another excellent hike is the difficult Deboullie Mountain and Black Mountain loop, which follows a 6-mile path covering an elevation gain of 1,300 feet over two mountain peaks. Baxter State Park — located in the greater North Maine Woods region — also includes the grand finale of the 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail and the highest mountain in Maine, Mount Katahdin.
If you're looking for a freshwater adventure, the woods have an array of pristine lakes and rivers for canoeing and other paddle sports. Multiple companies offer rentals and guided trips, but visitors are also welcome to launch their own boats in designated areas. Some of the top sites for canoe and kayak adventures are the Allagash, St. John, and Penobscot rivers. Fishing is also permitted in waterways across North Maine Woods, with species including brook trout, landlocked salmon, lake whitefish, and more.
Where to stay and how to reach North Maine Woods
The North Maine Woods are secluded, so one of the best ways to stay in the region is to camp. Visitors can purchase camping permits upon entering the forest at one of the park checkpoints for $13 to $18 per night (as of this writing). There are two types of campsites in the park. The first are authorized campsites, which include fire rings, camp toilets, and picnic tables. Fire permit campsites are another option, which are more rustic and require visitors to obtain a permit to build a campfire. A list of all campsite locations can be found here.
There are no major towns within North Maine Woods — Allagash is an inhabited frontier in the perimeter, but with only 224 residents and little infrastructure. Vacationers are encouraged to stay in the greater region in places like Millinocket, with postcard peaks and New England charm. Beyond that, park lodges are a great option. Some even include meals, fishing equipment, and a knowledgeable staff of rangers to help make your time in the forest enjoyable.
Air travel to North Maine Woods is limited. The closest major airport is in Bangor, Maine, which is over four hours from the region. Driving is the best way to get to and explore the forested area. It is important to note that, because the area is so secluded, not all roads are maintained. Visitors should check road closures and conditions along the route on the official website when planning their journey.