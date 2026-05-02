The Largest Undeveloped Forest In The Eastern US Is Maine's Breathtaking Adventure Paradise

Maine is a rugged New England oasis cherished for its unique wildlife, untarnished wilderness, and jagged coastline. While much of Maine's tourism is segmented to seaside towns like Kennebunkport and Bar Harbor, the undeveloped North Maine Woods is arguably one of the most stunning destinations on the East Coast. Characterized by evergreen forests, babbling rivers, and fog-capped mountains, there are few better places than this remote wilderness paradise for travelers seeking an off-the-grid adventure.

The woods encompass over 3.5 million acres of land in the far northern portion of Maine on the border of Canada. As the "largest remaining undeveloped forest in the eastern U.S." (according to the Natural Resources Council of Maine), there are few places in the northeast better suited for a remote vacation. Some of the top adventures in the region include hiking and fishing in the Allagash Wilderness Waterway and the St. John River Forest. Beyond that, thrill seekers can also canoe down three rivers, hunt, camp, stargaze, and more.

The best time of year to visit is from July to October, when snowfall is unlikely and the worst of the black fly season, which begins in May, is over. If you go in late September, you may even experience the New England phenomenon known as leaf peeping season.