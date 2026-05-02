Ohio's Idyllic Nature Reservation Outside Cleveland Is An Underrated Gem For Fishing, Hiking, And Birdwatching

For outdoorsy travelers, Cleveland is among the country's best gateways to numerous natural attractions. On one side of Cleveland, you have Lake Erie, one of America's five stunning Great Lakes. On the other you have a sprawling and varied expanse of Ohio countryside, towns, state parks, and nature reserves. You don't even have to drive very far from Cleveland to access these natural spoils. One of Ohio's most underrated spots for outdoor recreation, Beartown Lakes Reservation, is only 30 miles from downtown. With a 4.7 rating from fewer than 400 reviews on Google at the time of writing (compared to Lake Erie's nearly 2000 reviews), Beartown Lakes Reservation is a hidden gem that's worth discovering.

This 149-acre reservation is part of the wider Geauga Park District, which preserves and protects the natural integrity and beauty of almost 30 parks in Geauga County. Beartown Lakes Reservation lives up to part of its name by having over 22 acres of open water, including three interconnecting lakes, as well as 40 acres of wetland and forests comprising beech and maple trees. This pristine natural environment attracts a variety of birds and animals, including beavers, great blue herons, turtles, songbirds, and migrating waterfowl. But one of the most sought-after creatures here is the fish.

Yes, fishing is unsurprisingly one of the more popular activities at Beartown Lakes Reservation. Of the reservation's three lakes, Lower Bear and Middle Bear are where the anglers go for a chance to reel in largemouth bass, catfish, rainbow trout, and bluegill. The Ohio Division of Wildlife is also often restocking the larger Lower Bear Lake with fish, such as rainbow trout, to help keep anglers and the ecosystem happy. You can still visit Upper Bear Lake, but it's populated by frogs, snakes, and turtles more so than fish.