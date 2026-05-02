Ohio's Idyllic Nature Reservation Outside Cleveland Is An Underrated Gem For Fishing, Hiking, And Birdwatching
For outdoorsy travelers, Cleveland is among the country's best gateways to numerous natural attractions. On one side of Cleveland, you have Lake Erie, one of America's five stunning Great Lakes. On the other you have a sprawling and varied expanse of Ohio countryside, towns, state parks, and nature reserves. You don't even have to drive very far from Cleveland to access these natural spoils. One of Ohio's most underrated spots for outdoor recreation, Beartown Lakes Reservation, is only 30 miles from downtown. With a 4.7 rating from fewer than 400 reviews on Google at the time of writing (compared to Lake Erie's nearly 2000 reviews), Beartown Lakes Reservation is a hidden gem that's worth discovering.
This 149-acre reservation is part of the wider Geauga Park District, which preserves and protects the natural integrity and beauty of almost 30 parks in Geauga County. Beartown Lakes Reservation lives up to part of its name by having over 22 acres of open water, including three interconnecting lakes, as well as 40 acres of wetland and forests comprising beech and maple trees. This pristine natural environment attracts a variety of birds and animals, including beavers, great blue herons, turtles, songbirds, and migrating waterfowl. But one of the most sought-after creatures here is the fish.
Yes, fishing is unsurprisingly one of the more popular activities at Beartown Lakes Reservation. Of the reservation's three lakes, Lower Bear and Middle Bear are where the anglers go for a chance to reel in largemouth bass, catfish, rainbow trout, and bluegill. The Ohio Division of Wildlife is also often restocking the larger Lower Bear Lake with fish, such as rainbow trout, to help keep anglers and the ecosystem happy. You can still visit Upper Bear Lake, but it's populated by frogs, snakes, and turtles more so than fish.
Exploring Beartown Lakes Reservation on foot and horseback
Beartown Lakes Reservation only has three hiking trails, but they offer an easy and family-friendly way to explore. The Lake Trail is one of the park's most popular options. It's only a 0.7-mile loop, but it takes you all the way around Lower Bear Lake. This is a relatively easy asphalt trail that's accessible for anyone in a wheelchair, scooter, or pushing a pram. It offers sweeping views of the lake and its tree-lined shoreline as you walk around it.
If you want a longer trek, you can combine all three routes into a single 1.9-mile walk. This is the most popular option among hikers on AllTrails. The longer loop, which includes the Lake, Beechnut, and Whitetail trails, takes between 30 and 60 minutes to complete. It leads you through much more of the reservation's different ecosystems, including the lakes, wetlands, and forests. "Beautiful trail if you're looking for a relaxing, shorter walk," wrote one hiker. "It passes through forest[s] and by the lake with lovely nature views." They also said it was a great option for their kids, as it was mostly gravel or paved.
You don't have to explore Beartown Lakes Reservation on foot. It's also a great space for riding on horseback. It only has about 1.5 miles to cover, making it a lot smaller than other horse-riding destinations like Mark Twain National Forest in the Ozarks. It still provides a relaxed and scenic way to stretch your horse's legs while exploring woodland and meadows overlooking the wetlands. Come winter, you may need to leave the hiking boots and horses at home. That's when the park becomes a wonderland for sledding and cross-country skiing.
Birds on parade in Beartown Lakes Reservation
If you're not fishing, hiking, or horse riding, you're probably birdwatching. The reservation attracts a variety of unique migratory birds throughout the year. You can spot black ducks, mallards, hooded mergansers, and great blue herons around the lakes. Searching among the trees can often reveal belted kingfishers, barred owls, pileated woodpeckers, and northern cardinals. Red-shouldered hawks can also be spotted cruising high above. You just need to check which months the different species can be spotted on eBird before visiting.
The Geauga Park District also puts on different events and workshops at the preserve throughout the year. These range from blacksmithing experiences to hound hikes and walking groups. If you want to make a day of it with a big group, you can reserve one of the two picnic shelters. They provide covered picnic tables, electricity, grills, and restrooms for over 70 people. The new playground, which opened in January 2026, also offers a range of climbing structures, slides, and swings for kids right beside the water.
You can drive to Beartown Lakes Reservation in about 40 minutes from Cleveland or 50 minutes from Akron, an under-the-radar Ohio city full of outdoor activities. The park is usually open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., but hours may change depending on the season. "Beautiful small park, but the trails are actually pretty long and beginner level, so [everyone] can enjoy them. I grew up coming here weekly, and it is always a treat and so relaxing to come here when I do now," one local wrote in a Google review. To extend your Ohio adventure, consider driving 40 minutes to Richfield, known for its natural beauty and peaceful vibes.