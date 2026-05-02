This Is China's Largest National Park (And It's 14 Times Bigger Than Yellowstone)

China, however you cut it, is a very large country. Not only does it rank third in overall land area, but it's also incredibly diverse geographically, with a long ocean coast, deep canyons, mighty rivers, wide plains, lofty snow-capped mountains, jungles, and two of the world's most spectacular deserts within its borders. China's natural beauty is something many outsiders are still not well acquainted with, and one place you can experience it firsthand is Sanjiangyuan National Park.

Occupying an area roughly the size of England in southern Qinghai Province, Sanjiangyuan National Park is Asia at its most rugged and untamed. This wild expanse of land sits high on the Tibetan Plateau at elevations often exceeding 15,000 feet. At 150,000 square miles, it's around 14 times the size of Yellowstone National Park. The landscapes and ecosystems found here are as varied as China itself, ranging from grasslands and marshes to alpine lakes and towering, rocky crags.

Perhaps most impressive is the array of wildlife that thrives in the park, including the notoriously hard-to-spot snow leopard. China is home to around 60% of this iconic cat's world population, and the park offers opportunities to see these ghostlike creatures while also staying with locals — an eco-tourism venture that supports both the leopards and the human communities that call this extraordinary place home.