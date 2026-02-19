The Region Called The 'Brazilian Serengeti' Is An Affordable Alternative To An African Safari

The word "safari," from a Swahili term meaning "journey or expedition," has long been associated with Africa. But safaris are becoming popular on other continents, and among the best is Brazil's Pantanal, a sprawling tropical wetland, full of marshes and lakes and prowling jaguars. It exhibits great biodiversity, with giant anteaters, tapirs, capybara, and magnificent large-billed birds like toucans and jabiru storks also calling it home. Time magazine featured the 75,000-square-mile Pantanal in its World's Greatest Places list of 2023, crediting the diversity of its flora and fauna and its conservation of rare, indigenous species.

Though straddling the borders with Bolivia and Paraguay, most of the Pantanal is in the Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul states of western Brazil, several hundred miles south of the Amazon. It's the largest tropical wetland in the world, covering an area comparable to Montana and attracting up to a million tourists annually. Visitors board safari boats and weave through the waterways looking out for jaguars hunting on the riverbanks or hyacinth macaws, the world's largest parrot, sitting in the manduvi treetops and preening their blue and yellow plumage. The Pantanal also has the largest concentration of crocodiles in the world, with as many as 10 million caimans.

The abundance of species has earned the Pantanal the epithet, "Brazil's Serengeti," offering further incentive to schedule a trip to 2026's "Travel Destination of the Year." While the original Serengeti in Tanzania is rightly considered one of the Wonders of the World, some travelers have been priced out. Even mid-range excursions can cost upwards of $450 per day, while luxury packages could easily be triple that amount. And if you're traveling with family, you could be forking out eye-watering sums of money, making the Pantanal a comparatively cheap and alluring alternative to the traditional African safari.