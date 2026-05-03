Washington's Scenic Byway Is A Coastal Drive With Misty Beaches, State Parks, And Charming Villages

Along the route, both beaches and state parks offer activities aplenty. Before embarking on the sea-hugging journey, learn about regional history at Hoquiam's Polson Museum, a National Historic Site, and see surrounding homes dating back more than a century. From here, turn left and drive 2 miles to explore the beach and Coastal Interpretive Center, or take the 1.2-mile loop trail in Ocean Shores. Turn right and you'll be on the byway headed to Ocean City State Park. Home for millennia to the Coast Salish Indigenous peoples, set up camp at one of nearly 200 sites found here — dozens with full hook-ups — and stroll through shore pines and over sand dunes to the expansive beach. When sand is hard-packed, go off-roading and cruise the beach at up to 25 miles per hour.

Next stop: where the Copalis River tumbles into the ocean at Griffith-Priday State Park. The park is located in a tectonically active zone where the Juan de Fuca plate slides under the Cascadia subduction zone. An earthquake happens here every 400-600 years or so, and one of these created the eerie Copalis Ghost Forest. To see this natural wonder, rent a kayak in nearby Ocean Shores and paddle up the Copalis River and witness the remains of thousands of trees killed by a tsunami hitting the coast in 1700.

Another popular past time in this part of Washington from fall to spring is foraging for razor clams. Read up on the regulations, then grab a bucket and a small shovel or clamming tube and head to Copalis Beach. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's helpful videos provide quick tutorials on catching these tasty bivalves. Cook them up in a kitchen-equipped resort room or bring a camp stove and become a beach chef.