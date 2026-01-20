The Most Budget Friendly Retirement Towns Along The Pacific Coast, According To Research

The first town on our list is Crescent City, a Northern California coastal town located just 20 miles south of the Oregon border. As of the 2023 census, Crescent City is one of the largest cities on California's Redwood Coast, with a population of roughly 6,200 people. It's still perfect for those wanting to escape to a quiet community, while not worrying about breaking the bank. When thinking about the cost of living in the area, it's notable that the Crescent City average home value is $357,103 over the past year — less than half the statewide average of $754,304. Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park is northeast of town, with unforgettable views of giant redwoods along with the Smith River cutting through the forest that you can enjoy for only $8 a day per vehicle or $35 per night for camping. Perhaps the more famous Redwood National Park is 34 miles south of town, where you can take a drive through these giants on the Newton B. Drury Scenic Parkway.

If coastal history is of interest, the area is also well-known for lighthouses dotting the rugged shoreline. You can tour the Battery Point and St. George Reef Lighthouses and explore shipwreck exhibits recounting the devastating 1964 tsunami. When you're done touring the trees and lighthouses, head over to one of Crescent City's popular brewery restaurants, like Port O' Pints Brewing Company or Seaquake Brewing, where you can taste amazing fried seafood and a cold pint of local beer.