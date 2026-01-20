The Most Budget Friendly Retirement Towns Along The Pacific Coast, According To Research
Many factors go into deciding where to spend your retirement years, but two of the most important are your budget and the entertainment a town offers. When you think of retirement on the Pacific Coast, most people envision the warmth, sunshine, and beaches of Southern California. While Southern California offers all that and more, it's not the only area along the West Coast perfect for spending your golden years.
Sprawled up and down the west coast are smaller towns that offer world-class sights, unlimited options to get closer to nature, and towns that won't drain your nest egg in the process. We conducted extensive research to create this list, focusing on communities that showcase memorable attractions like Redwood National Parks, charming downtowns filled with shops and restaurants, and plenty of free or budget-friendly activities year-round.
Crescent City, California
The first town on our list is Crescent City, a Northern California coastal town located just 20 miles south of the Oregon border. As of the 2023 census, Crescent City is one of the largest cities on California's Redwood Coast, with a population of roughly 6,200 people. It's still perfect for those wanting to escape to a quiet community, while not worrying about breaking the bank. When thinking about the cost of living in the area, it's notable that the Crescent City average home value is $357,103 over the past year — less than half the statewide average of $754,304. Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park is northeast of town, with unforgettable views of giant redwoods along with the Smith River cutting through the forest that you can enjoy for only $8 a day per vehicle or $35 per night for camping. Perhaps the more famous Redwood National Park is 34 miles south of town, where you can take a drive through these giants on the Newton B. Drury Scenic Parkway.
If coastal history is of interest, the area is also well-known for lighthouses dotting the rugged shoreline. You can tour the Battery Point and St. George Reef Lighthouses and explore shipwreck exhibits recounting the devastating 1964 tsunami. When you're done touring the trees and lighthouses, head over to one of Crescent City's popular brewery restaurants, like Port O' Pints Brewing Company or Seaquake Brewing, where you can taste amazing fried seafood and a cold pint of local beer.
Port Angeles, Washington
Located just north of Olympic National Park and south of the Canadian border, Port Angeles is a town of around 20,000 people. Known as one of the best small beach towns in America, you'll enjoy your golden years living in this gateway to Olympic National Park. Affordability is always a top priority for retirees. Port Angeles has a median home price of $446,273, which is lower than Washington state's average of $587,696, allowing your budget to go farther. Take advantage of the $20 Senior Annual Pass or spring for the Lifetime Pass for a one-time fee of only $80 to enjoy one of the most beautiful national parks in the country. There are over 70 miles of wild coastline and glacier-capped mountains to explore, and even wheelchair-accessible trails in certain areas, so that everyone can enjoy the beauty throughout Olympic.
While Olympic National Park is amazing, don't worry if you're not an avid outdoorsman; there are still plenty of budget-friendly activities to enjoy within Port Angeles. Get immersed in the art culture of Port Angeles by walking the Mural Trail throughout downtown, where you can admire hand-painted murals — all free to enjoy. Next, get to know your new city and locals by taking the Underground Heritage Tour, only $15 for seniors, which leads you through an underground network of tunnels and storefronts utilized because of flooding concerns in the early 1900s.
Sequim, Washington
Sequim, Washington, is the second town on this list in Clallam County along Highway 101, east of Port Angeles. Sequim is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts with an eye for adventure who also want to stay mindful of their budget. In fact, Sequim's median home price comes in around $25,000 below the state's average home price of $595,738, so you're already saving your retirement nest egg upon moving here. While Olympic National Park is a short drive west of Sequim and a great option for low-budget outdoor activities, you'll also find no shortage of things to do closer to town. Sequim also has a thriving arts scene, with Olympic Theatre Arts hosting live performances year-round at varying prices. If you have a passion for the color purple, head over to the Purple Haze Lavender Farm during the summer months to stroll through this seven-acre farm while stopping by their ice cream stand and relaxing on the picnic tables.
Take advantage of fantastic fishing in the area, like the Dungeness River, home to silver salmon. Or try the more unique shell fishing and clam digs on the beach, for just the price of a fishing license. If you don't catch your dinner out on the river, Sequim's local restaurants have you covered. Try dinner at Nourish Sequim, an organic and gluten-free restaurant open four days a week, offering fresh seafood and other local dishes, such as smoked salmon spread or seared duck with fresh vegetables.
Eureka, California
You'll be hard-pressed to find a more beautiful and affordable town to retire in along the coast than Eureka, California. The median home price in Eureka is $407,177 — more than $350,000 below the California state average. Located between Arcata and Humboldt Bay, in Humboldt County, is where you'll find this small but lively town of 26,000. One of the nation's most scenic parks forms the backdrop to life in Eureka. At Sequoia Park and the Sequoia Park Zoo, seniors can stroll the Redwood Sky Walk — 100 feet above the forest floor — for just $22.95. In northern Eureka, you can travel through Tuluwat Island to get to Samoa Beach, where you can stroll up and down the beach, admiring the waves, driftwood, and even stop by the Samoa Cookhouse Restaurant on the peninsula.
Beyond the towering redwoods, Eureka is known for its architectural beauty, so check out the Old Town Carriage Tours, which lets you relax while admiring Victorian homes dotted throughout town for as little as $25. With so much history in the area, it's a must to stop by the Clarke Historical Museum, where a suggested $10 donation will let you learn about the proud history of Humboldt County while admiring period rooms and Victorian style.
Gold Beach, Oregon
Surrounded by the Pacific Ocean, the Rogue River, and the Siskiyou Mountains, Gold Beach gives retirees the chance to take in the wild West without breaking the bank. Compared to Oregon's median home price of $490,100, Gold Beach helps you save with a median home price of $434,087. Hidden along the Oregon coast is this pristine beach town, just north of the California border. Because of its location next to the mountains and water, Gold Beach is the perfect spot to take up bird-watching during retirement. Not only is bird-watching low-cost, but you'll come across bald eagles, blue herons, peregrine falcons, and other incredible wildlife.
For many, crab tops the list of favorite seafoods. Well, on the shores of Gold Beach, you can go crabbing for Dungeness crab by renting crab rings or pick up a shovel and try clamming on Bailey or Myers Beach for a cheap seafood dinner. Finally, if the beach isn't your thing, you can head just east of town to the Siskiyou Mountains, where countless trails of all difficulty levels await your exploration.
Fort Bragg, California
The Northern California coast is where you'll find Fort Bragg, a town that meets wild nature with a charming community, perfect for a spot to settle into retirement. Fort Bragg has a population of around 7,000, as of the 2023 census, and its cost of living is 20% lower than the California average — meaning your dollar stretches further here. One thing Fort Bragg is known for is Glass Beach, one of the most unique in the U.S. It's covered in mosaic smooth sea glass that draws plenty of people each year, both because of its beauty and because it costs nothing to visit. Head north through MacKerricher State Park for another free adventure — spotting harbor seals and other local wildlife along the coast.
When the grandkids come to visit, take them aboard the historic Skunk Train — a family-friendly ride through the redwoods, over bridges, and through tunnels in the scenic Noyo River Canyon. If you love the idea of classic rail travel, there are different trips throughout the year with varying prices — including holiday-themed trips. Finally, you can stay connected to everything arts and crafts because Fort Bragg has plenty of options, from the Pacific Textile Arts, where you'll learn how to weave, wood-working at the Krenov School, or ceramics at Northcoast Artists.
Florence, Oregon
Known as Oregon's coastal playground, Florence offers miles of pristine beaches and a charming historic Old Town — making it a perfect spot to enjoy your retirement. If you're retiring to Oregon on a budget, Florence is great since its median home price of $434,151 is around $60,000 cheaper than the state average. Located on the central coast of Oregon, Florence is not only a small town that leans into its history, but also its inclusive nature, since it is Accessibility Verified by Wheel the World. One of the unique sites to see around Florence is the Sea Lion Caves. Located on Highway 101, Sea Lion Caves is a cavernous preserve and the largest sea cave in America, home to hundreds of sea lions.
Another beautiful spot to visit is the Heceta Head Lighthouse, standing 56 feet tall and 206 feet above the Pacific Ocean. This attraction offers a half-mile walking trail and will cost only a $10 parking fee. While the caves and lighthouse are impressive, Old Town may just be the true gem of this coastal community. Historic Old Town Florence is where you'll find all sorts of boutique shops, specialty stores dedicated only to olives, or shops like Wind Drift Gallery, a part-time art gallery, gift shop, and candy store. It's the kind of place that gives Old Town its charm.
Coos Bay, Oregon
A picturesque port town on Oregon's southern coast, Coos Bay offers not only the Pacific Ocean but also nearby rivers and lakes. Coos Bay makes up one-third of what is dubbed Oregon's Adventure Coast, so there will be no shortage of entertainment during your retirement. The median home price in town is $319,399, which is well below the state average of 490,100. Sometimes, the greatest forms of entertainment can cost you nothing and come from Mother Nature herself. That's why storm-watching along Oregon's Adventure Coast is such a beloved local pastime. Take in the awe-inspiring visual of powerful swells while the surf is high, crashing into the rocky terrain of Shore Acres' 80-foot sandstone cliffs.
If you're planning on making Coos Bay your retirement home, it's best to know the history. Explore the Coos History Museum, only $8 for seniors, to view rotating exhibits of Coos Bay's past or browse the unique museum shop for gifts for the grandkids. Finally, nothing says home like a calming walk through the park. Head a few blocks from the business district, where you'll find Mingus Park, a downtown park with a large pond, arboretum, and Choshi gardens to walk through and admire, all completely free.
Hoquiam, Washington
Sitting on the southern edge of the Olympic Peninsula, Hoquiam provides breathtaking natural beauty to match any retirement town on the Pacific Coast. Hoquiam is also the most affordable town on our list, with a median home price of $240,357, which is less than half the state average of $587,696. Tucked inside North Bay, Hoquiam is home to around 9,000 residents and is an old lumber town that hosts an annual celebration called "Loggers PlayDay bash" — an axe-throwing and tree climbing extravaganza. Familiarize yourself with your new town by stopping at the Polson Museum, a National Historic Site that promotes the history of Grays Harbor through the 6,500-square-foot Colonial Revival home and surrounding acreage.
There is no better way to appreciate the beauty of this small Northwestern town than visiting the Grays Harbor National Wildlife Refuge, where you can photograph native plants and witness nearly half of all Pacific Coast migrating shorebirds in the spring. From here, you can take in panoramic views overlooking Rennie Island and Grays Harbor while fishing, photographing the sunset, or simply watching boats drift across the water. Finally, make sure to take advantage of the amazing views in this part of the country by stopping by the Grays Harbor Public Viewpoint. From here, you can take in panoramic views overlooking Rennie Island and Grays Harbor while fishing, photographing the sunset, or simply watching boats drift across the water.
Methodology
Our research considered several factors when putting together a list of the most budget-friendly retirement towns along or near the Pacific Coast. We limited our selections to towns with populations of around 50,000 or fewer to preserve each location's charm and affordability. We also wanted to make sure homes in the area were priced below their respective state averages. We researched the local tourist websites from each town, along with other independent sites, to find budget-friendly activities that would fit a retiree's lifestyle and interests. Since the Pacific Coast is among the most beautiful regions in the world, we focused on outdoor activities that retirees can enjoy without physical strain or financial stress.