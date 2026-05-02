Michigan's Brand New Outdoor Venue In Downtown Grand Rapids Will Attract Music Fans All Over The US
With a long and storied history of hosting legendary musicians, Michigan is a well-known stop on concert tours by some of the biggest acts in the U.S., including Billy Joel, Kendrick Lamar, Shakira, and more in 2025. But while Detroit is usually the anticipated destination for high-profile concerts, the city of Grand Rapids, could also become a new hotspot for live music and other events, thanks to a new downtown outdoor venue: Acrisure Amphitheater.
Managed by Legends Global — the same company that manages other Grand Rapids venues like the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Performance Hall — the new Acrisure Amphitheater is set to open by May 15, with some top acts already confirmed to perform in the next few months. The first weekend will feature opening performances by Grand Rapids natives The War and Treaty and Brian Vander Ark, followed by the venue's first concert headlined by Acrisure Brand Ambassador and ballad superstar Lionel Richie.
The amphitheater has already announced the full line-up for its opening season, with a packed event schedule from May through September featuring iconic rock groups like Foreigner and Lynyrd Skynyrd (touring together) and The Guess Who featuring Don Felder (of Eagles fame). Some of the biggest names in 2000s pop are also holding concerts at the Acrisure Amphitheater during its 2026 opening season, like The Pussycat Dolls, Pitbull, and Kesha. Although music events remain its main feature, the amphitheater has also booked a few comedy events by comedians like John Mulaney, Jerry Seinfeld, and "Weird Al" Yankovic. With its event schedule for 2026 already featuring internationally famous artists, the City of Grand Rapids projects the venue might bring in up to 300,000 visitors per season.
Seating and dining at the new Acrisure Amphitheater in downtown Grand Rapids
As the home state for iconic artists like Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder, as well as more modern hitmakers like Lizzo and Eminem, Michigan is known for having excellent music venues and some of the best music festivals across the United States. Its ease of access to music events even earned it 7th place on a list of the best states to score concert tickets (via Best Life). And Grand Rapids, known for its arts, beer, and "mini-Chicago" vibes, will ensure that just keeps growing. Acrisure Amphitheater boasts a 12,000+ capacity, of which 5500 seats are fixed, another 5000 people can be accommodated in the lawn, and the general admission area in front of the stage can hold approximately 2000 more. Regardless of where you sit, you're guaranteed a clear view of the stage, assures Project Executive Scott Veine, as only two pillars on the side (well out of the audience's way) hold up the canopy (via ABC 13 On Your Side).
The elliptical canopy covering the stage also spreads out to cover a chunk of the fixed seats, ending at row H of the 200 level. The outer rows and lawn are completely open to the elements. As of writing this article, the Acrisure Amphitheater has announced on Facebook that it is developing an emergency plan for severe weather, but there are no details on that plan yet.
Although outside food isn't allowed in the venue, concert-goers need not worry about going hungry. The Acrisure Amphitheater's concession stand will feature smash burgers, build-your-own nachos, and more — all locally sourced. VIP guests can also enjoy lounge catering, while those seated on the lawn can enjoy picnics on the grass with bento and charcuterie boxes.
Things to know before going to the Acrisure Amphitheater
Acrisure Amphitheater takes up about a block on Market Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids, right beside the Grand River and approximately 14 miles from Gerald R. Ford International Airport. The airport connects to several large, international hubs across the U.S., like Dallas-Fort Worth, Detroit, Chicago O'Hare, and more. For those who prefer public transport over the hassle of finding parking, the City of Grand Rapids has announced that there will be special detours of the Downtown Area Shuttle (DASH) from the parking areas to the venue. You can also take a Rapid bus to Rapid Central Station and walk from there to the venue, 0.2 miles away.
Parking is available near the venue in different parking lots plus on-street parking, totalling approximately 8863 spaces, according to a City of Grand Rapids presentation (via ABC 13 On Your Side). Parking in the four main parking lots nearby costs between $10 and $25 on the night of the event. Each one is around half a mile from the venue, although there are pick-up and drop-off services on-site at the venue for those with disabilities or mobility issues. The map and more information about parking for events at the Acrisure Amphitheater can be found in the Parking and Mobility Access Guide.
Because Acrisure Amphitheater is an outdoor venue, it's also vulnerable to bad weather. You should carry a poncho in case of rain or wind, and a small bottle of water for sunny days (both items are allowed into the venue). While the theater hasn't announced any winter plans as of writing this article, it's still worth visiting downtown Grand Rapids during this time, especially when the city hosts the Midwest's largest winter festival, turning into an idyllic winter wonderland from January to March.