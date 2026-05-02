Michigan's Brand New Outdoor Venue In Downtown Grand Rapids Will Attract Music Fans All Over The US

With a long and storied history of hosting legendary musicians, Michigan is a well-known stop on concert tours by some of the biggest acts in the U.S., including Billy Joel, Kendrick Lamar, Shakira, and more in 2025. But while Detroit is usually the anticipated destination for high-profile concerts, the city of Grand Rapids, could also become a new hotspot for live music and other events, thanks to a new downtown outdoor venue: Acrisure Amphitheater.

Managed by Legends Global — the same company that manages other Grand Rapids venues like the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Performance Hall — the new Acrisure Amphitheater is set to open by May 15, with some top acts already confirmed to perform in the next few months. The first weekend will feature opening performances by Grand Rapids natives The War and Treaty and Brian Vander Ark, followed by the venue's first concert headlined by Acrisure Brand Ambassador and ballad superstar Lionel Richie.

The amphitheater has already announced the full line-up for its opening season, with a packed event schedule from May through September featuring iconic rock groups like Foreigner and Lynyrd Skynyrd (touring together) and The Guess Who featuring Don Felder (of Eagles fame). Some of the biggest names in 2000s pop are also holding concerts at the Acrisure Amphitheater during its 2026 opening season, like The Pussycat Dolls, Pitbull, and Kesha. Although music events remain its main feature, the amphitheater has also booked a few comedy events by comedians like John Mulaney, Jerry Seinfeld, and "Weird Al" Yankovic. With its event schedule for 2026 already featuring internationally famous artists, the City of Grand Rapids projects the venue might bring in up to 300,000 visitors per season.