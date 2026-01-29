The Most Incredible Music Festivals Across America To Visit In 2026

Humans flock to music like bees to honey. Whether it's an involuntary tapping of the fingers when there's even a hint of music, or crowding into one of the Caribbean's best music festivals to soak in hypnotic rhythms, music is a force our species has never been able to resist. It turns out there are scientific explanations for our love for music. Music taps into the areas of our brains that control emotions and movement. This ability to incite emotions means we will forever seek it out, even if we have to travel to Canada, where music-filled Calgary delivers Nashville vibes and a long list of fun music festivals. Thankfully, you don't have to travel that far, unless you want to.

Whether you love Electronic Dance Music (EDM) for the way it triggers your body to dance, or smooth Jazz for the uplifted emotional state it can put you in, there is a music festival in America, with your name on it in 2026. We've taken the recommendations and reviews of music lovers and compiled a list that includes pop, hip hop, EDM, country, and rock, the top five genres around the world. Many of these music festivals also feature artists from other genres and additional experiences that make them well-rounded destinations to explore. Most, ranging from the larger -than-life Coachella to the beloved Summer Camp Music Festival, also provide camping facilities, so a sense of community is never far away.