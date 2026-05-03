Maine's Coastal State Park Near Portland Is A Breathtaking Escape With Saltwater Fishing And Breezy Trails
Picturesque views of the Atlantic Ocean, rugged coastlines, historic lighthouses, fall foliage, hiking, and fishing are just a handful of the things for which Maine is known. Located near Portland, the coastal Two Lights State Park offers visitors a chance to enjoy all of these elements and more at a single location. Like many areas along the Maine coast, Two Lights boasts excellent Atlantic Ocean scenery. However, this attraction is also known for its saltwater fishing and breezy trails.
Two Lights State Park is a 41-acre plot just southeast of Cape Elizabeth, a quaint town on Maine's rocky coast. Two Lights' name comes from a pair of lighthouses, the Cape Elizabeth Lights, that are very near the park, visible from the end of Two Lights Road. While these lights can't be seen from the park's rugged shoreline, visitors have sweeping views of Casco Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. During autumn, which is perhaps the best time of year to visit Maine, the trail also affords tremendous views of fall foliage covering the landscape. In winter, Two Lights is known as an ideal place to watch storms roll in. Throughout the year, various lookout points provide breathtaking sunsets and the opportunity to explore tidal pools during low tide.
Although Two Lights State Park doesn't cover a large geographic area, it is only a half-mile from Kettle Cove State Park, which is adjacent to Crescent Beach State Park. This combined swath of state parks, along with nearby Ft. Williams Park, makes it feel more remote. Despite that remote feel, Two Lights is only 9 miles from Portland, Maine's largest city.
Saltwater fishing at Two Lights State Park
The rough and rocky shoreline of Two Lights State Park often beckons anglers, many of whom are there casting for striped bass. While fishing can be good throughout much of the year, those looking for stripers along the Cape Elizabeth Peninsula particularly look forward to summer and fall. Most years, the striped bass fishing begins picking up in this area during early summer and keeps getting better as autumn sets in. That said, starting in late spring, stripers are often found close to the rocky shorelines and, thus, are within reach of shore-bound surf casters.
Surf casters working from the rocky shoreline within Two Lights State Park are also likely to hook into bluefish when casting surface plugs and spoons. Sometimes, these are incidental catches by those targeting stripers, while other fishermen cast specifically for bluefish. Since they have sharp teeth that can easily cut through line, fishermen hoping to catch bluefish should use a short wire leader in front of their lure. Unless they qualify for an exemption, anglers fishing in Two Lights State Park are required to register to fish in salt water with Maine's Department of Natural Resources, which can be done online or in person.
Hiking the breezy trails at Two Lights State Park
Within Two Lights State Park, visitors will find a number of roads and paths to walk along and take in the breathtaking views. Several sections of roadways, paths, and trails combine to make up the park's nearly 2 miles of trails, including the mile-long Two Lights State Park Trail Loop. These pathways vary in composition from dirt to gravel to rock. Once they reach the water's edge, visitors can also explore the rocky shoreline. However, due to often rough, breaking waves, they are encouraged to stay at least 20 feet away from the edge and exercise caution, as the rocky surface can be slippery.
Birding is a popular activity for those walking and hiking here. Every so often, it is also possible to catch a glimpse of whales while exploring the trails near the shore at Two Lights State Park. Further up the trail is Battery 201, a 6-story tall concrete gun battery which dates back to 1945, when the land that eventually became the state park was in service as the Cape Elizabeth Military Reservation.
Those interested in visiting Two Lights State Park will find it open from 9 a.m. until sunset every day of the year, unless otherwise noted by postings at the gate. Inn by the Sea is only a couple minutes away, for those wanting to stay nearby. Those looking for fresh seafood with a view will find the Lobster Shack at Two Lights just down the road from the park entrance. There are also a number of other restaurants, attractions, and places to stay in the nearby town of Cape Elizabeth, including an incredible beach park featuring Maine's oldest lighthouse.