Maine's Coastal State Park Near Portland Is A Breathtaking Escape With Saltwater Fishing And Breezy Trails

Picturesque views of the Atlantic Ocean, rugged coastlines, historic lighthouses, fall foliage, hiking, and fishing are just a handful of the things for which Maine is known. Located near Portland, the coastal Two Lights State Park offers visitors a chance to enjoy all of these elements and more at a single location. Like many areas along the Maine coast, Two Lights boasts excellent Atlantic Ocean scenery. However, this attraction is also known for its saltwater fishing and breezy trails.

Two Lights State Park is a 41-acre plot just southeast of Cape Elizabeth, a quaint town on Maine's rocky coast. Two Lights' name comes from a pair of lighthouses, the Cape Elizabeth Lights, that are very near the park, visible from the end of Two Lights Road. While these lights can't be seen from the park's rugged shoreline, visitors have sweeping views of Casco Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. During autumn, which is perhaps the best time of year to visit Maine, the trail also affords tremendous views of fall foliage covering the landscape. In winter, Two Lights is known as an ideal place to watch storms roll in. Throughout the year, various lookout points provide breathtaking sunsets and the opportunity to explore tidal pools during low tide.

Although Two Lights State Park doesn't cover a large geographic area, it is only a half-mile from Kettle Cove State Park, which is adjacent to Crescent Beach State Park. This combined swath of state parks, along with nearby Ft. Williams Park, makes it feel more remote. Despite that remote feel, Two Lights is only 9 miles from Portland, Maine's largest city.