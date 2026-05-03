Mexico's Largest National Park Is Called 'Little Galápagos' For A Reason (And It's The Size Of Illinois)

Mexico's Revillagigedo National Park doesn't do "small." Protecting a 57,000 square mile expanse of sea surrounding a chain of four volcanic islands southeast of the Baja Peninsula, it's roughly the size of the U.S. state of Illinois. Nor is there anything small about the creatures that this park home. The islands are protected in large part because of their importance to populations of marine megafauna, such as whale sharks, manta rays, and migrating humpback whales.

For divers, it's no wonder that it's often described by those who have been there as the "Little Galápagos" or the "Galápagos of Mexico." Isolated from Mexico's mainland by a wide stretch of the North Pacific Ocean and unusually rich in wildlife, the islands here are only reachable by boat — and it's quite a long trip because they are located 250 to 300 miles south of Cabo San Lucas. Revillagigedo is a big destination for big-ticket wildlife, and currently the largest Marine Protected Area in North America and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Though the park also protects four uninhabited islands, it's the underwater world that earns it a place among the world's great wildlife destinations. The park is home to large open-ocean species as well as critical populations of commercially important fish in an ecosystem totally unlike that of the mainland Mexican coast. And though they're by no means easy to reach (even for adventurous travelers), a dive into the rich waters of the Revillagigedo Archipelago is the adventure of a lifetime.