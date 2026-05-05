Las Vegas' Hidden Speakeasy Is A Local Favorite With Authentic Italian Food And Vintage Vegas Lounge Singers
As a longtime Las Vegas local, I had heard whispers about Capo's Restaurant & Speakeasy, but with so many incredible places to eat in Sin City, I had never dined there. One evening, I met a Frank Sinatra impersonator who was desperate for a ride to Capo's, saying he was performing there that night. He promised my then-boyfriend (now husband) and I payment in the form of their famous meatballs, which, according to him, were worth driving across town for. He was right — they were delicious.
Capo's may be a popular locals' hangout in Las Vegas, but its connection to Chicago is perhaps what makes it most interesting. On the surface, sunny Las Vegas may not have much in common with snowy Chicago, besides a top-notch nightlife and dining scene. But flip through a history book and you'll find that both cities played starring roles in the history of one of America's most notorious crime organizations: the Mafia. Capo's, which bills itself as an "old school Chicago speakeasy," leans heavily into the mobster theme with an ambiance that the website refers to as "mafia chic". Think dimly-lit interiors and plush red leather booths. Capo's also uses a marinara recipe that once belonged to the family of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone.
Discover why this hidden speakeasy, located less than 4 miles away from the Strip, may be worth the drive, whether you're in the mood for authentic Italian food, live music, or a vintage Vegas bar with a Prohibition-era vibe.
A local's favorite for authentic Italian food
When Chicago-native Nico Santucci opened Capo's in 2002, this family-run business became so popular that it was reportedly bringing in $5 million per year. Unfortunately, the business suffered during the pandemic and was forced to close for six months, leading it to be featured on an episode of the reality TV show "Bar Rescue."
Luckily, for the restaurant's regulars, Capo's is once again open, and if the 4.6 average star rating and more than 4,500 reviews on Google are anything to go by, it remains as popular as ever. Capo's is a locals' favorite on par with other best-kept secret Las Vegas restaurants only locals know about, with local resident and Strip performer Carrot Top calling Capo's an "institution." Although some reviewers have found the gangster genre to be a little cheesy, going as far as to call the speakeasy a "Gangster Disneyland," others find the theme fun and even romantic.
Reviewers report the food is authentic Italian, with one Yelp reviewer saying that the food is "...probably the best Italian I've been served in many years." Others echo that statement, with one reviewer on Google saying, "The food is absolutely heavenly. I had the best shrimp scampi of my entire life!" and another reviewer on Google commenting, "Best lasagna I've ever eaten," which may be because the pasta is made fresh in-house. Personally, I loved the meatballs, which are made using the "Capone Family Secret" sauce, and have been featured on the Travel Channel and Food Network. I also recommend inquiring about the bar's secret cocktail menu.
Enjoy live music and a magic show in a Vintage Vegas setting
Capo's has live music nightly that features crooner classics and contemporary music performed by lounge singers and local performers. While many reviewers have praised the performances, others have complained that the music didn't fit the speakeasy era. The two times I've visited, the performers were the aforementioned Frank Sinatra impersonator as well as a jazz pianist, and both were very good. Capo's also often has a magician that wanders from table to table performing card tricks.
Capo's is located on West Sahara Avenue, just a few miles west of the Strip. In keeping with the speakeasy theme, you'll need to find the unmarked door in order to gain access to the inside (hint: look for the phone booth) and ring the doorbell. You must be 18 or older to enter, and Capo's requests that patrons "dress sharp."
If you're looking to continue the party into the wee morning hours, Capo's closes at 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. You can head to the retro, 24-hour Frankie's Tiki Room, which is located 4 miles away afterward if you're looking to keep the party going. Or, if you're loving the retro vibes, head to the Peppermill, a groovy diner on the Las Vegas Strip that will take you straight back to the 70s, that's just 13 minutes drive away.