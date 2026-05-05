Las Vegas' Hidden Speakeasy Is A Local Favorite With Authentic Italian Food And Vintage Vegas Lounge Singers

As a longtime Las Vegas local, I had heard whispers about Capo's Restaurant & Speakeasy, but with so many incredible places to eat in Sin City, I had never dined there. One evening, I met a Frank Sinatra impersonator who was desperate for a ride to Capo's, saying he was performing there that night. He promised my then-boyfriend (now husband) and I payment in the form of their famous meatballs, which, according to him, were worth driving across town for. He was right — they were delicious.

Capo's may be a popular locals' hangout in Las Vegas, but its connection to Chicago is perhaps what makes it most interesting. On the surface, sunny Las Vegas may not have much in common with snowy Chicago, besides a top-notch nightlife and dining scene. But flip through a history book and you'll find that both cities played starring roles in the history of one of America's most notorious crime organizations: the Mafia. Capo's, which bills itself as an "old school Chicago speakeasy," leans heavily into the mobster theme with an ambiance that the website refers to as "mafia chic". Think dimly-lit interiors and plush red leather booths. Capo's also uses a marinara recipe that once belonged to the family of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone.

Discover why this hidden speakeasy, located less than 4 miles away from the Strip, may be worth the drive, whether you're in the mood for authentic Italian food, live music, or a vintage Vegas bar with a Prohibition-era vibe.