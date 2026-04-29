Minnesota's Major Highway Route Shuts Down, Leaving Travelers With Fewer Options
For many Twin Cities residents, traveling on Minnesota State Highway 280 is part of a daily routine. The short but heavily traveled roadway, which connects I-94 and Highway 36/I-35W, sees 50,000 to 60,000 vehicles a day. However, commuters will need to find alternative routes in the coming months, because Highway 280 has temporarily shut down, leaving motorists with fewer options this spring and summer.
According to a report from Minnesota Public Radio, the highway's dated infrastructure — including pavement, bridges, and drainage systems, some of which are more than five decades old — is in need of an upgrade. Starting in April 2026, the pavement will be resurfaced, bridges will be repaired, and pipes beneath the highway will be replaced, says Chris Bower, an engineer with Minnesota's Department of Transportation (MnDOT).
"This is a pretty major project," Bower told MPR News. "We can get this work done the safest and the fastest by doing a full closure of Highway 280." MnDOT confirmed on its website that the necessary repairs can be most efficiently executed by enacting a full closure. In order to make those improvements and extend the life span of the roadway and bridges, the highway will be closed in both directions through late August.
Highway 280 is closed through late August
What's happening in late August, you might ask? Only the Minnesota State Fair, named one of the best state fairs across America for nostalgic end-of-summer fun. Though not as big as America's largest state fair in Texas — which attracts more than 2 million people each year — the annual event in St. Paul brought in an impressive 1.94 million visitors in 2025. Needless to say, it's important that the area's major highways be fully operational in time for the fair, and that's the goal — though MnDOT outlines on its website that further improvements will continue into 2028.
What are motorists supposed to do while Highway 280 is closed? There are fewer options for traveling from point A to B, to be sure. MnDOT suggests a northbound detour of I-35W, or I-94 to I-35E to Highway 36. Heading south, try the reverse: Highway 36 to I-35E to I-94. "35W is probably the best alternate route for most trips," according to Bower, the MnDOT engineer, "but for a lot of the local trips, people should expect a little bit more traffic, a little more congestion, especially on Cleveland and Raymond Avenues." He went on to note that many drivers will experience inconveniences and thanked the public for their patience.
It's safe to say that motorists should budget extra time for their trips to minimize challenges. Whether you live locally or are planning a road trip through the Midwest, check out the best apps for making your travel plans, according to Rick Steves.