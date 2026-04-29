Minnesota's Major Highway Route Shuts Down, Leaving Travelers With Fewer Options

For many Twin Cities residents, traveling on Minnesota State Highway 280 is part of a daily routine. The short but heavily traveled roadway, which connects I-94 and Highway 36/I-35W, sees 50,000 to 60,000 vehicles a day. However, commuters will need to find alternative routes in the coming months, because Highway 280 has temporarily shut down, leaving motorists with fewer options this spring and summer.

According to a report from Minnesota Public Radio, the highway's dated infrastructure — including pavement, bridges, and drainage systems, some of which are more than five decades old — is in need of an upgrade. Starting in April 2026, the pavement will be resurfaced, bridges will be repaired, and pipes beneath the highway will be replaced, says Chris Bower, an engineer with Minnesota's Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

"This is a pretty major project," Bower told MPR News. "We can get this work done the safest and the fastest by doing a full closure of Highway 280." MnDOT confirmed on its website that the necessary repairs can be most efficiently executed by enacting a full closure. In order to make those improvements and extend the life span of the roadway and bridges, the highway will be closed in both directions through late August.