The 10 Best State Fairs Across America For Nostalgic End Of Summer Fun, According To Visitors

In September 1841, the first state fair ever held in the U.S. kicked off in Syracuse, New York, conceived as a livestock showcase and a place to hear speakers and see the latest wares. It traveled around to different communities for the first few years and continues today as the Great New York State Fair — now permanently in Syracuse. Soon, other state fairs began to crop up all over the nation. The Ohio State Fair had its beginnings in 1850, and Wisconsin's ever-popular version emerged in 1851. Farther west, blockbuster annual events like the State Fair of Texas and the precursor to the Arizona State Fair both debuted in the mid-1880s.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Midwest often pops to mind when one thinks of this family-friendly tradition in the late summer. Long-running state fairs highlight everything from livestock showcases and 4-H competitions to retro rides and live performances. What began as a way to show off prized animals, crafts, and anything agriculture-related has transformed over the decades into high-energy carnivals with a huge range of food vendors — state fair food is a subculture unto itself — plus games, competitions, and more. You'll be able to see blue ribbon-winning quilts, produce, and goats just as easily as you can hop aboard a scenic chairlift over the midway or sample virtually anything deep-fried on a stick.

Probably because they're one of America's most beloved traditions, there's something inimitably nostalgic about state fairs. Classic amusement park rides and activities evoke simple pleasures of bygone eras and childhood memories, and there's something timeless about being able to take in live local music or pick apart a cloud of cotton candy. Below, discover (or revisit) 10 state fairs across America that are as fun today as they've ever been.