The 10 Best State Fairs Across America For Nostalgic End Of Summer Fun, According To Visitors
In September 1841, the first state fair ever held in the U.S. kicked off in Syracuse, New York, conceived as a livestock showcase and a place to hear speakers and see the latest wares. It traveled around to different communities for the first few years and continues today as the Great New York State Fair — now permanently in Syracuse. Soon, other state fairs began to crop up all over the nation. The Ohio State Fair had its beginnings in 1850, and Wisconsin's ever-popular version emerged in 1851. Farther west, blockbuster annual events like the State Fair of Texas and the precursor to the Arizona State Fair both debuted in the mid-1880s.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Midwest often pops to mind when one thinks of this family-friendly tradition in the late summer. Long-running state fairs highlight everything from livestock showcases and 4-H competitions to retro rides and live performances. What began as a way to show off prized animals, crafts, and anything agriculture-related has transformed over the decades into high-energy carnivals with a huge range of food vendors — state fair food is a subculture unto itself — plus games, competitions, and more. You'll be able to see blue ribbon-winning quilts, produce, and goats just as easily as you can hop aboard a scenic chairlift over the midway or sample virtually anything deep-fried on a stick.
Probably because they're one of America's most beloved traditions, there's something inimitably nostalgic about state fairs. Classic amusement park rides and activities evoke simple pleasures of bygone eras and childhood memories, and there's something timeless about being able to take in live local music or pick apart a cloud of cotton candy. Below, discover (or revisit) 10 state fairs across America that are as fun today as they've ever been.
Minnesota State Fair, St. Paul
For 12 days in the lead-up to — and including — Labor Day every year, the Minnesota State Fair draws tens of thousands of visitors daily. Blue Ribbon Group, which revels in the tradition of baking and cooking competitions at state fairs, rated Minnesota the very best in the nation per its 2025 roundup, basing that ranking on total attendance and the fairs' baking competitions. With that in mind, it's guaranteed that the event will serve up some great — and often crazy — treats. "There is always something unique 'on a stick,'" shares a visitor who counts the Minnesota State Fair a must-visit in a Reddit discussion.
Throwback rides and activities are unmissable at the Minnesota State Fair, such as the iconic Giant Slide that can be ridden by sitting on a mat. Ye Old Mill is the event's oldest attraction, a kind of tunnel-of-love attraction that's been operating for more than a century. And the SkyGlider conveys you over the midway to get a bird's-eye view of all the goings-on from colorful chairs. Get even more elevated on a ride up the soaring Space Tower.
The Minnesota State Fair offers something for everyone, from live grandstand shows to livestock showcases and 4-H competitions that highlight the next generation of farmers. See amateur talent contests, a fine arts competition, and the unique Ag-Hort-Bee, which spotlights some of Minnesota's best agricultural and horticultural products, from crop art to scarecrows to homebrewing.
Iowa State Fair, Des Moines
Nestled in America's heartland, the Iowa State Fair is yet another Midwest event that continues to define what these summertime destinations are all about. Clocking in as the largest event in the state, it attracts more than a million visitors every year and runs for 11 days in mid-August, with the end date always landing on the Sunday two weeks ahead of Labor Day. You'll find agriculture showcases, performances, amusement park rides, a new State Fair Queen every year, and the iconic Butter Cow. It's pretty much what it sounds like — a bovine sculpture made from a bounty of Iowa-produced butter.
Speaking of food, the Iowa State Fair is known for its Barksdale's State Fair Cookies, which are small enough to be served in a cup or a bucket. And every year, food vendors challenge the notion that there's anything that can't be deep-fried and served on a stick. Imagine eating a BLT, caprese salad, catfish, or fried banana cream pie on a stick — and that's just the tip of the iceberg.
Carnival rides and games abound at the Iowa State Fair, and those familiar with Minnesota's offerings may recognize some familiar attractions like Ye Olde Mill and the Giant Slide. Thrill Ville is the hub for all of the rides, and Thrill Town is a family-friendly go-to for rides designed for younger enthusiasts. "A little planning is needed because it's so big, but it's a pretty spectacular state fair and definitely lived up to its reputation as one of the nation's best," shares an out-of-state visitor named Carrie in a Tripadvisor review after soaking up the fair for two full days.
The Big E, West Springfield, Massachusetts
The Big E is a multistate fair that encompasses participation from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Its full moniker is the Eastern States Exposition, emphasizing New England heritage, agriculture, and industry. Visitors are treated to a literal taste of what these amazing places are known for along the Avenue of States, plus new regionally inspired crafts, treats, and specialties that roll out every year. Try clam cakes representing Rhode Island that are fried to perfection, or sample a special sharp cheddar from Vermont.
The Big E runs for a little more than two weeks during the second half of September, sometimes continuing into the first weekend of October. Every day at 6 p.m., catch the Big Parade featuring unique floats and high school marching bands. You'll find carnival rides on the midway, shopping, a history museum dedicated to the fair, a wine and cheese barn, and more. Then, feel transported to the Emerald Isle at the Dingle Peninsula Showcase, which celebrates regional connections to Ireland.
Of course, New England is renowned for its agriculture and natural products, whether it's cider from New Hampshire apple orchards or maple trees tapped in Vermont for syrup. At the Big E, take in daily competitive displays, a horse show, a farmers market, and a hands-on educational area known as Farm-A-Rama, where you can see a sow and her piglets, a chick hatchery, Clydesdales, and more. "Speechless! My first time here this year and 'sensory overload' is an understatement," raves a visitor on Yelp. "This fair is like its own planet where you can buy anything under the sun ... There are carnival rides, farm animals, and concerts you can attend. It is just as wild as it sounds!"
Wisconsin State Fair, West Allis
Running for 11 days in late summer, typically in early to mid-August, the Wisconsin State Fair is a staple summer event where you'll find crazy and classic foods alike, plus concerts, livestock exhibitions, and competitions related to everything from quilting and art to beer and winemaking, horticulture, dairy products, honey, and more. It's located in West Allis, only a 15-minute drive from downtown Milwaukee, a Midwest gem for entertainment, great food, and beer that also holds the distinction of being the Bloody Mary capital of the world.
If the Wisconsin State Fair has a singular claim to fame besides the state's famous dairy cows and brewing heritage, it would have to be the Original Cream Puff. The pastry debuted in 1924, and hundreds of thousands fly out of the concession stands every summer. Every year, you'll find an array of culinary concoctions, from wild funnel cake flavors to all sorts of deep-fried foods. Fan favorites hang around year after year, while vendors typically introduce new flavors every summer. "This state fair was great. Love the WI pavilion with all the WI products!" writes a reviewer on Tripadvisor, who visited from Kentucky. "The way the food is set up is fantastic. I love being able to try craft beers and fancy cocktails with all the good food offerings."
Along with grandstand performances, free live music by local bands takes place throughout the fair, often near a number of vendors' booths. See agriculture demonstrations, livestock show rings, and a huge range of competitions, ranging from barn quilts and plein air paintings to flower displays and youth exhibits.
The Great New York State Fair, Syracuse
For 13 days leading up to Labor Day, the Great New York State Fair highlights time-honored agricultural traditions through events and attractions like an antique tractor show, special days dedicated to celebrating everything beef and dairy, a sculpture made from 800 pounds of butter, live dairy cow birthing, flower and produce shows, wool-spinning demonstrations, and more.
America's oldest state fair is a nostalgic New York getaway, where you'll also be able to enjoy live music from dozens of acts on two stages and experience a diverse array of cultural attractions. Visit Haudenosaunee Village, an area organized by the Six Nations Agricultural Society, which showcases Iroquois performances and crafts along with traditional foods in the Soup House. Don't miss a stop at the NAACP Van Robinson Pan-African Village, where the treats are definitely worth a try. "The Pan-African Village has the best lemonade at the fair hands down — colder and better than the lemon stands!" shares a visitor on Reddit.
Of course, the midway is chock full of carnival rides, which is located right next to an on-site RV park for a full-immersion experience. Visit the historic train exhibit, plus a huge range of other sights and expositions across a number of barns, halls, and tents. There's also a calming sensory room located in the Arts & Home Center for visitors who need a tranquil break.
State Fair of Texas, Dallas
Dallas is home to America's largest contiguous arts district, sticking to the adage that everything's bigger in Texas. And its state fair is no exception. At 24 days, typically starting toward the end of September, the State Fair of Texas runs quite a bit longer than most other events on this list. Visitors have that much more time to experience everything on offer, and it typically sees well over 2 million visitors every year. Sink your teeth into snacks and treats from numerous food vendors, take a swing on carnival rides, groove to great performances, and much more.
Texas is renowned for its ranching culture, so you'll find daily attractions like livestock contests and the Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction, proceeds from which benefit students in the state. Horse shows and rodeos come and go, depending on the year, but numerous other showcases and competitions salute timeless arts, crafts, and pastimes. Enjoy youth creative arts contests, recipe contests, live cookoffs, and more.
Speaking of food, deep-frying is the name of the game around here, and the Big Tex Choice Awards honors some of the most novel concoctions every year, from a top 2025 choice of wagyu bacon cheeseburger deviled egg sliders to a 2024 favorite of cotton candy bacon on a stick. Solid go-tos include the big turkey leg — visitors note that it's a favorite but also a commitment — and Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs.
Arizona State Fair, Phoenix
For even more of a Western vibe, don't overlook the Arizona State Fair for its epic midway full of rides and game booths. Located in Phoenix, just northwest of downtown beyond the I-10/I-17 loop, it runs for the longest time compared to all other fairs on this list — for an entire month — typically from early October to early November. Watch monster trucks duke it out for the top spot, see steer-wrestling and bull-riding stunts during the Native American Rodeo, learn about the Grand Canyon State's history during a wander through the Arizona Heritage Museum, and see acrobats perform soaring stunts. "The Flying Royals trapeze act was wonderful and also featured Phoenix local performers dancing, spinning, and performing gymnastic acts with rings," shares a visitor on Tripadvisor. "Very unique and beautiful entertainment."
Arizona's rich farming and ranching culture is on full display at the state fair, including 4-H exhibitors and a wide range of industrial and agricultural showcases. As the fair runs for an extended period of time, make sure to plan accordingly to catch certain events you're interested in. And like any good state fair, you'll find a mix of fan favorites and novel — often experimental — snacks. Find insane cupcake-topped shakes alongside traditional treats like kettle corn, turkey legs, and perfectly fried corn dogs. Every year, new wild and weird offerings are announced, and the fair even features a program called Fair Fandom that gives subscribers the first look at what foods and attractions will be rolling out that year.
Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair, Lebanon
A timeless tradition in the heart of Tennessee, the Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair takes place just outside the city of Lebanon, amid rolling hills, just about 32 miles east of downtown Nashville. Lebanon is a scenic stop along an endlessly charming Tennessee road trip route that explores the state's small towns, so naturally, the state fair is a perfect addition to your itinerary if you're traveling through in mid- to late August. Over the course of 10 days, enjoy the best of the Volunteer State's history, agriculture, and food through a wide range of performances and attractions that ooze Americana.
Fiddlers Grove is an immersive heritage village featuring schoolhouses, shops, performances, food, and demonstrations. Wander through an exhibit in the town hall, see sorghum being made, marvel at model trains, and observe a blacksmith at work, among many other crafts and artisan activities. The picnic pavilion is also a perfect place to take a breather or refuel.
Of course, no state fair is quite complete without amusement park rides on the midway, virtually endless options for food, and a huge array of competitions that range from state fair mainstays to goofy and gimmicky contests. Take your guess — or test your mettle — for best in show in contests for the best antique cars, bluegrass performers, rooster crowers, mom-hollerers, bacon-tossers, tablescapers, canners, horseshoe-pitchers, and much more.
Tulsa State Fair, Oklahoma
The Tulsa State Fair was first launched in 1903, representing the agriculture and industry of the Great Plains state that's part of what's historically known as America's Breadbasket. The fair runs for 11 days, always starting the fourth Thursday following Labor Day, and it continues as a go-to for carnival rides, 4-H exhibits, competitions, classic American nostalgia, and of course, food. "The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association sells the BEST beef sandwiches," shares a visitor on Reddit.
The Tulsa State Fair's livestock shows, petting zoo, and highlights from 4-H kids and Future Farmers of America are always a highlight — and a cornerstone of the fair since its inception. Thousands of participants vie for major cash awards in horsemanship and other showcases, and visitors can experience a wide range of educational exhibits such as the Southwest Dairy Milking Parlor and the Birthing Center, where chicks, lambs, piglets, and more greet the world.
Tulsa is also a wildly underrated Southern music city, and the state fair is no exception when it comes to great performances. The Oklahoma Stage features free shows, plus you'll find a fresh lineup of big acts on the main stage every year, typically announced in July. And for something you won't find at most other state fairs, hang around for the Oklahoma State Fiddling Championships, which include peewee, youth, and adult contests for budding and seasoned musicians alike.
Ohio State Fair, Columbus
A midsummer festival that runs for 12 days between late July and early August, the Ohio State Fair has had Midwest charm written all over it since 1850. Located in Columbus, a city that feels small despite having a large population, you'll find concerts along with free live music throughout the day, plus a wide range of competitions judging the best livestock, arts and crafts, cooking, sports, and more. Kids of all ages and abilities can run off some steam for free at the Natural Resources Park's accessible playground, and they'll also love to "ooh" and "aah" at baby animals in the Ohio Agricultural Center, where there's a birthing area.
"This isn't just a fair — it's a full-blown Ohio tradition," shares a big fan of the Ohio State Fair on Yelp. "A glorious, chaotic mashup of fried food, farm animals, neon lights, and enough whirling rides to make your stomach question your decisions. And that's exactly why we love it." Go for a paddle on the Kayak Pond, see who can hack a log in half the fastest during the Lumberjack Show, and visit a petting zoo that features more than 50 animals. Keep an eye out for the iconic Smokey Bear, and stop to take in performances by roving musicians. You might even catch up with a toe-tapping clogging team, an illusionist, or "The Amazing Giants" wandering by on stilts.
Methodology
State fairs across the country are a family-friendly, throwback way to celebrate long-held traditions, agriculture, food, Americana, and the next generation of farmers and innovators. To compile this list, we began with Blue Ribbon Group's roundup of top-rated fairs for 2025, which is based on attendance and the fairs' baking competitions, and combined that data with the author's experience and recommendations or reviews visitors have shared on Reddit, Tripadvisor, Google, and Yelp.
We picked 10 fairs that represent a variety of regions across the U.S., all of which have long legacies of agriculture that continue to serve as the events' foundation. For practical information about dates, amenities, attractions, and location, we consulted official websites for the fairs: MNStateFair.org, WIStateFair.com, IowaStateFair.org, NYSFair.NY.gov, BigTex.com, WilsonCountyTNStateFair.com, AZStateFair.com, TulsaStateFair.com, and OhioStateFair.com. For additional information and historical context, we also researched sources such as Stories.State.gov, NPR.com, ExploreMinnesota.com, TravelWisconsin.com, and GrowingaNation.org.