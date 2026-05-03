This Wildly Popular Disney World Attraction Is Not Worth Waiting In Line For: Here's Why

Upon its release in 2013, Disney's animated film "Frozen" became an almost instant hit around the world, hauling in $1.2 billion internationally and scooping up two Oscars. Featuring two complex, imperfect princesses and a cast of loveably quirky characters, the movie had every kid (and adult Disnerd) Halloween-shopping for white braided wigs and belting out, "The cold never bothered me anyway!" in the middle of July. However, the movie may have been too successful for its own good, creating a community of superfans that are willing to do all things "Frozen" — some of which may not be worth the time, money, or effort. Take Frozen Ever After, the boat ride located in the Norway pavilion of Epcot theme park in Florida's Walt Disney World Resort. It takes those aboard on a six-minute wintry journey from the magical kingdom of Arendelle to Queen Elsa's ice palace. Sounds good so far, right? Well, experienced riders disagree. Many previous visitors say that it's one of the Disney World rides that aren't actually worth waiting in line for.

While Frozen Ever After took almost two years to build, it simply hasn't lived up to expectations, and criticisms of the ride abound: The design is simplistic, with awkward, unimpressive scenes. Some sections are only sparsely populated with characters and boring projected visuals. In the subreddit r/WaltDisneyWorld, one poster commented, "Half the scenes are animatronics on a blank looking stage. That seriously disappointed me." And there have also been consistent technological flaws irking riders. The animatronics, which play a key role in the ride's enjoyment, are often not working properly, much to the frustration of adult guests (and perhaps the horror of child guests). Another Redditor pointed out, "It's a boat ride, with face projection animatronics that are hilarious when broken. I think it's way overrated."