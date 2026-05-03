This Wildly Popular Disney World Attraction Is Not Worth Waiting In Line For: Here's Why
Upon its release in 2013, Disney's animated film "Frozen" became an almost instant hit around the world, hauling in $1.2 billion internationally and scooping up two Oscars. Featuring two complex, imperfect princesses and a cast of loveably quirky characters, the movie had every kid (and adult Disnerd) Halloween-shopping for white braided wigs and belting out, "The cold never bothered me anyway!" in the middle of July. However, the movie may have been too successful for its own good, creating a community of superfans that are willing to do all things "Frozen" — some of which may not be worth the time, money, or effort. Take Frozen Ever After, the boat ride located in the Norway pavilion of Epcot theme park in Florida's Walt Disney World Resort. It takes those aboard on a six-minute wintry journey from the magical kingdom of Arendelle to Queen Elsa's ice palace. Sounds good so far, right? Well, experienced riders disagree. Many previous visitors say that it's one of the Disney World rides that aren't actually worth waiting in line for.
While Frozen Ever After took almost two years to build, it simply hasn't lived up to expectations, and criticisms of the ride abound: The design is simplistic, with awkward, unimpressive scenes. Some sections are only sparsely populated with characters and boring projected visuals. In the subreddit r/WaltDisneyWorld, one poster commented, "Half the scenes are animatronics on a blank looking stage. That seriously disappointed me." And there have also been consistent technological flaws irking riders. The animatronics, which play a key role in the ride's enjoyment, are often not working properly, much to the frustration of adult guests (and perhaps the horror of child guests). Another Redditor pointed out, "It's a boat ride, with face projection animatronics that are hilarious when broken. I think it's way overrated."
The main problems with Disney World's Frozen Ever After ride
Initially opening in June of 2016 and replacing the Viking-themed Maelstrom, this award-winning attraction supposedly combines the thrill of a log flume ride with the immersive entertainment of a dark ride. It was refurbished with some much-needed updates, and the newly renovated ride reopened in February of 2026. But despite the hype, most reviewers agree that this isn't a great ride, particularly for adults, only in part due to the dysfunctional animatronics. The story in this attraction is weak compared to that of the film, with the accompanying movie songs mostly taken out of context. As dark rides generally, and Disney specifically, are known for their excellent storytelling, perhaps the creators should have spent more time perfecting that.
Another key issue isn't just that you need to line up — it's the length of time you're expected to queue. This is Epcot's second or third most popular ride, so wait times are 60 to 90 minutes on average. This might be fine for a gravity-defying rollercoaster with a 300-foot drop and a corkscrew. But for a pleasant yet unremarkable boat ride? Maybe not.
The Disney-focused blog Mouse Hacking, when considering whether the ride was worth it, noted that "It's slightly better than a typical dark boat ride," but even still, "the answer is probably 'no'." And the Orlando Informer concluded, "Frozen Ever After ... is not a bad attraction. It is bland, pointless, safe, and completely forgettable. It is completely mediocre, and for me that is the most disappointing thing of all." So, unless you're booking a Disney World VIP Tour, which gives you premium access to the rides of your choice, it might be best to "let it go" and use that 90 minutes to experience more exciting attractions.
What to do if you decide to take on Frozen Ever After
Of course, you might be hitting the park with your young "Frozen" fanatics (they're rolling up in full Elsa or Anna cosplay and can sing every track backward and forward). In that case, don't break their little hearts — get in line and prepare for a long wait. But before you do, here are a few tips for making the experience slightly less miserable.
Firstly, proper planning can positively impact your trip. Visiting the park on weekdays and in the off-season can make a big difference in wait times. May and September, the summer shoulder months, are the unexpected time of year to visit Disney World for fewer crowds. And if you're fine to be raincoat-clad, check for days that have inclement weather, as this will also drive away potential guests.
Unfortunately, Frozen Ever After doesn't offer a single-rider line, which usually speeds things up. However, there are three ways to gain quicker access to this ride: the Lightning Lane Multi Pass (a paid feature whereby you wait in a much shorter line through registering in advance on the My Disney Experience app); Early Entry at Epcot (exclusive access 30 minutes before the public opening for guests staying at a Disney Resort hotel); or heading there right after rope drop (when the park officially opens). Regardless of your strategy, accept that lines are simply part of the magic of Disney. Going in with the right mindset can help, too. In the aforementioned thread, Redditors mentioned that the "Frozen" theming in the queue was superb (some enjoyed it more than on the actual ride). So, grab a few pastries and drinks, get comfortable, and try to immerse yourself in the exquisite work of Disney's Imagineers — you certainly have the time!