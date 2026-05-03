The 'Official Food Of Columbus, Ohio' Is At An Iconic German Restaurant With Big Portions And Unpretentious Bites

Some people associate certain cities with events that have happened there, like the Olympics in Lake Placid, or with famous structures, like the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. Others remember cities for the food they're famous for, like New York's pizza or Philly cheesesteak. If you fall into the latter group, there is one dish in an Ohio city that is likely to make your mouth water before you even book a trip. Right outside Columbus, Ohio's downtown is the idyllic neighborhood of German Village, and there you'll find the city's "official food," according to a 2014 poll by The Columbus Dispatch: the Bahama Mama, a beef-and-pork hickory sausage at the historic German restaurant Schmidt's.

The iconic Schmidt's, loved by reviewers for its large portions, has been around as a brand since 1886, when German immigrant J. Fred Schmidt moved to South Columbus and established a meatpacking plant. The products, which had gained a good reputation, ended up being sold at the Ohio State Fair by his son beginning in 1914. (It's still sold there, and, according to the restaurant's website, it's the oldest food booth at the fair.) His grandson started the restaurant in 1967 near the original meatpacking location and used recipes from when it all began.