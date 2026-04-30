This Major Interstate Route To Downtown Louisville Will Shut Down, Leaving Summer Travelers With Fewer Options

As spring begins, many Americans embrace warmer weather. It's also the same time of year when road construction ramps up, bringing delays and headaches to the summer travel scene. One place kicking off a major project this summer is Louisville, Kentucky. The plan is set to shut down one of the city's main highways: Interstate 65, through downtown.

Here's what to know. The I-65 Central Corridor project is a long-term initiative to update and improve the safety of nine bridges along the route. Three of those bridges are located between downtown Louisville and the Watterson Expressway, also known as Interstate 264. This 5-mile stretch is slated to be shut down from June 1 through July 31.

By July 1, a section of southbound traffic is expected to reopen from University Boulevard to the Watterson Expressway. When the highway fully reopens on August 1 — if all goes to plan — it will not be at full capacity. Instead, traffic will be reduced to two lanes in each direction through much of 2027.