This Major Interstate Route To Downtown Louisville Will Shut Down, Leaving Summer Travelers With Fewer Options
As spring begins, many Americans embrace warmer weather. It's also the same time of year when road construction ramps up, bringing delays and headaches to the summer travel scene. One place kicking off a major project this summer is Louisville, Kentucky. The plan is set to shut down one of the city's main highways: Interstate 65, through downtown.
Here's what to know. The I-65 Central Corridor project is a long-term initiative to update and improve the safety of nine bridges along the route. Three of those bridges are located between downtown Louisville and the Watterson Expressway, also known as Interstate 264. This 5-mile stretch is slated to be shut down from June 1 through July 31.
By July 1, a section of southbound traffic is expected to reopen from University Boulevard to the Watterson Expressway. When the highway fully reopens on August 1 — if all goes to plan — it will not be at full capacity. Instead, traffic will be reduced to two lanes in each direction through much of 2027.
See how the I-65 project will impact drivers in Louisville
Interstate 65 through downtown Louisville is not one of the busiest highways in America, but it still carries significant traffic. In fact, as Kentucky Transportation Cabinet project manager Natalie House-Lewis told local ABC news station WHAS11, about 125,000 vehicles cross the three bridges slated for replacement each day. The route runs through major parts of the city, including the trendy and artsy district of NuLu, the affordable neighborhood of Old Louisville, and the downtown region, home to Whiskey Row and Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory.
Local station WLKY reports that Louisville rarely sees major highway closures of this scale, raising concerns about how the disruption will impact the region. Per WHAS11, the situation may lead crowds away from certain areas altogether, which could cause a drop in business. Surface streets are also likely to see increased traffic, which locals aren't looking forward to. "Traffic on those streets is already quite heavy. It's going to be crazy," one person noted on the r/Louisville subreddit.
The project could also impact longer summer road trips. After all, Interstate 65 is a major route near Chicago that runs south from Gary, Indiana, through Indianapolis, Louisville, and Nashville, and then all the way to Mobile, Alabama. So, if you're planning a trip to or through Louisville this summer, make sure to pack your patience and be prepared for detours and possible traffic jams.