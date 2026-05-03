Toronto's Oldest Continuously Operating Hotel Is A Canadian Gem With Vintage Charm, Artsy Flair, And Good Food
Choosing the right hotel for your next city break isn't always the easiest part of vacation planning. In a city like Toronto, which has more hotel rooms than anywhere else in Canada, the breadth of choice can feel paralyzing. But some hotels stand out in this diverse and welcoming city. One of them is Gladstone House, a true treat for lovers of history, art, and fine dining.
Gladstone House opened in 1889 and is widely recognized as Toronto's oldest continuously operating hotel. It cuts a striking facade in West Queen West, a creatively energized neighborhood only 2.5 miles from downtown. The property is a designated historic landmark, with lovingly restored architectural features. Hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, vaulted ceilings, picture windows, and curated artwork lend it a sophisticated and timeless old-world charm. The property's unique history and Victorian character are also big reasons why Fashion Magazine named it one of the best hotels in Toronto.
This vintage aesthetic is evident in the hotel's communal spaces and its guest rooms. Options range from Studio Queen and King rooms with luxury linens and blackout blinds to the more spacious Loft King and Corner King rooms featuring local artwork. Gladstone House offers a relatively small set of room types, and the hotel itself notes that consistency varies from room to room – part of its boutique nature. Some of them are quite minimally furnished, while others have more elaborate and artistic designs. Still, the various appointments and finishes provide comfort, character, and luxury. "Our room was comfortable, clean, and well-designed, with everything we needed for a relaxed and enjoyable stay," one guest wrote on Tripadvisor, where the hotel has a 4.4-star rating from over 1,000 reviews.
Dining is an art form at Gladstone House
While Gladstone House's rooms feel minimalist, its dining spaces are maximalist in style, appearance, and substance. Breakfast is best enjoyed at the Gladstone Café, which complements its brick walls with a rich timber bar, leather-topped stools, plush booth seating, and tall arched windows. The breakfast menu includes buttermilk pancakes, shakshuka, and a mushroom and caramelized onion omelet. After 11 a.m. most days, the menu expands to include pan-seared salmon, steak frites, meatballs, burrata salad, tiramisu, and other lunch and dinner options.
The hotel's main restaurant, Cassette, is another reason it's been featured in the Michelin Toronto Hotel Guide. The restaurant opened in October 2025, replacing the long-running Melody Bar, which had been a staple of Gladstone House for over 20 years. Cassette channels an old-school diner atmosphere while retaining the hotel's overarching refinement through its food and cocktails. "Such a swanky place! Food is delicious along with the libations," one Google reviewer noted. The pan-seared trout is one of its signature dishes, while the Gladstone Burger treats taste buds with dry-aged beef, caramelized onions, Gruyère, and a brioche bun. Pop in between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. most days for happy-hour prices on house liquor and wine, certain beers, and bar bites.
The art at Gladstone House isn't just hanging from the walls. You can also see artists at work most nights at Cassette. The restaurant hosts a wide variety of events, including live storytelling, DJ sets, drag dinners, live jazz and blues, and Sunday brunches with live music. If you're looking for something with more audience participation, you can visit for karaoke and trivia nights. Elsewhere in the hotel, keep an eye out for permanent and temporary installations by Canadian artists. These are part of Gladstone House's art program, which includes studio spaces for local artists to showcase their work, be it painting, photography, textiles, ceramics, or glass.
How to stay at Gladstone House
Rooms at Gladstone House are on the higher end compared with other accommodations in the city. Expect to pay between $349 and $1,000, depending on timing and room. The hotel occasionally offers deals on its website, such as half-price rates on Monday nights for weekend check-ins. You can also save up to 15% if you stay three nights or longer, and get group discounts if you're booking five or more rooms.
You can reach the hotel via Toronto's streetcar system in about 30 minutes, catching the 505 line from downtown to Dundas Street West and walking about 10 minutes. It's only a 25-minute drive from Toronto Pearson International Airport, which is unfortunately North America's most stressful airport. Some U.S. cities, such as New Jersey and Boston, offer flights into Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. It's located on Toronto Island, Canada's island park with beaches and lovely views, and is only 10 minutes' drive from Gladstone House.
Once you've checked in, you're well-positioned to explore Toronto's vibrant neighborhoods. The hotel is right on Queen Street West, where you can find many of the city's best art galleries, indie shops, bars, restaurants, and music venues. It's also dotted with vibrant murals that reflect Toronto's creativity and the vibe inside Gladstone House. You're also about 2.2 miles from CN Tower, the tallest observation platform in the Western Hemisphere.