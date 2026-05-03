Toronto's Oldest Continuously Operating Hotel Is A Canadian Gem With Vintage Charm, Artsy Flair, And Good Food

Choosing the right hotel for your next city break isn't always the easiest part of vacation planning. In a city like Toronto, which has more hotel rooms than anywhere else in Canada, the breadth of choice can feel paralyzing. But some hotels stand out in this diverse and welcoming city. One of them is Gladstone House, a true treat for lovers of history, art, and fine dining.

Gladstone House opened in 1889 and is widely recognized as Toronto's oldest continuously operating hotel. It cuts a striking facade in West Queen West, a creatively energized neighborhood only 2.5 miles from downtown. The property is a designated historic landmark, with lovingly restored architectural features. Hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, vaulted ceilings, picture windows, and curated artwork lend it a sophisticated and timeless old-world charm. The property's unique history and Victorian character are also big reasons why Fashion Magazine named it one of the best hotels in Toronto.

This vintage aesthetic is evident in the hotel's communal spaces and its guest rooms. Options range from Studio Queen and King rooms with luxury linens and blackout blinds to the more spacious Loft King and Corner King rooms featuring local artwork. Gladstone House offers a relatively small set of room types, and the hotel itself notes that consistency varies from room to room – part of its boutique nature. Some of them are quite minimally furnished, while others have more elaborate and artistic designs. Still, the various appointments and finishes provide comfort, character, and luxury. "Our room was comfortable, clean, and well-designed, with everything we needed for a relaxed and enjoyable stay," one guest wrote on Tripadvisor, where the hotel has a 4.4-star rating from over 1,000 reviews.