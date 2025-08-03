How To Avoid Getting Stuck At What Is, Without A Doubt, North America's Most Stressful Airport

Travel stress is inevitable, but Toronto Pearson International Airport only exacerbates the situation. In 2024, J.D. Power ranked it second lowest in customer satisfaction, while Skytrax reviewers offered harsh critiques. Visitors described their time there as "hot with no place to sit," "the most chaotic," and a "frustrating and stressful experience." Travelers consistently complained about poor signage, inadequate baggage handling, dirty facilities, insufficient seating, rude employees, and notoriously long delays.

It's safe to say Toronto Pearson can be stressful. So what's the best defense? Skipping the airport entirely by choosing flights with different layovers when possible. But if the airport is unavoidable — whether as a departure point or destination — be strategic and plan ahead. Expect chaos, build buffer time into your schedule, book flights with longer layovers to offset disruptions, and pack only a carry-on to avoid lost luggage.

Given the airport's reputation, minimize time spent in the terminal. Check flight status before leaving for the airport, and wait at home or at a cozy cafe until the last reasonable moment. Flight not on time? That's no surprise considering Toronto Pearson's track record. Prepare a list of things to do immediately when your flight is delayed, like checking alternative travel options or rearranging plans at your destination. With a little foresight and planning, you can avoid getting stuck at this airport — or at least sidestep some of the stress that comes with it.