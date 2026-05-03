New Hampshire's White Mountains Charmer Is A Cozy Town With Museums, Shops, And Lakes
You can't go wrong with a mountain getaway. When things get too overwhelming, taking a breath of high-altitude air, heading out on forest hikes, and admiring sloping views will set you right again. While there is an endless array of picturesque mountain towns for a restorative escape, the White Mountains of New Hampshire are an underrated destination. Surrounded by gentle slopes swathed in lush forests is Ashland, a quiet hamlet only about a 35-minute drive away from Concord, the state capital.
Poised right on the edge of Squam Lake, known as New Hampshire's golden pond, Ashland developed as a mill town in the 1750s. In those days, Ashland was actually part of the neighboring town called Holderness. Though the streets of Ashland were once a bustling haven for industry, today they are blissfully peaceful, allowing visitors to experience the town's heritage at a relaxed pace. Groves of leafy trees amidst manicured green lawns create a cozy atmosphere as you walk around the downtown area. Rustic clapboard cottages and false-front facades in pastel shades add a touch of New England charm to the cozy vibe. Sightseers can take a tour of the town's museums to learn about local history, while a handful of boutiques means shoppers can look for souvenirs.
With so much wilderness all around, outdoor fiends can take their pick of adventures. Hike into the serene woodlands to reach sweeping panoramas of the surrounding slopes, or spend the day relaxing by the shores of Little Squam Lake. Grittier travelers will be able to camp amidst the trees, while affordable motels and cozy countryside inns are available around town for those who prefer the comforts of a bed. For the foodies, small-town diners serve up classic New England dishes along with international flavors, and craft pours at the local brewery.
Explore the museums and local shops in Ashland, New Hampshire
History buffs and train fiends alike should spend time at the Ashland Railroad Station Museum. Tucked inside a rustic wooden ticket office, visitors will travel back to the days when steam locomotives on the Boston, Concord & Montreal Railroad puffed through town, dropping off passengers on their way to Squam Lake. Aside from displays of antique artifacts and railroad memorabilia, staff members even dress up in 19th-century costumes, giving tourists an immersive experience. "A must see if in the area of the Squam Lakes," a previous visitor recommended.
For a peek at historic children's toys, stop by the Glidden Toy Museum downtown. Browse the displays of old board games, porcelain tea sets, tin figurines, and a Raggedy Ann doll. Nearby is the Whipple House Museum, where rooms filled with costumes and elegant furniture bring visitors back to the Victorian era. A notable resident of the house was George Hoyt Whipple, who helped in the development of a cure for pernicious anemia in the 1930s, winning him (and two other doctors) a Nobel Prize for Medicine. Trees swaying across the green lawns surrounding the museums create a relaxed atmosphere for exploring.
If museums don't strike your fancy, then try shopping instead. At the heart of downtown is the Common Man Company Store, a gift shop with a quaint, farmhouse facade. "Great mom and pop shop," wrote a previous visitor. As with any cozy country store, you'll find everything from sweet treats and candies to clothing, tableware, and household decor here. For more fun souvenirs, stop at nearby Plumb, or head to The Quince and Quail to browse the antique treasures. Travelers looking for more Squam Lake towns to explore should head over to Sandwich, a forest-filled locale with art and trails.
Lakeside fun and places to eat around Ashland, New Hampshire
With tranquil landscapes all around, outdoor fiends will have no shortage of adventures. For lakefront fun, head to Ashland Town Beach, which overlooks Little Squam Lake. Forested slopes rise across the horizon, creating a picturesque backdrop. Throw down a towel to sunbathe on the sandy shoreline, or cool off in the refreshing water. Boaters can rent a vessel from Riveredge Marina to cruise out across the lake and enjoy the mountain views from the water.
Only about 30-minutes by car from Ashland is Newfound Lake, where the woodlands of Wellington State Park beckon for mountain hikes, beachside relaxation, and paddling across the water. Laid-back travelers in the mood for a scenic drive should make their way to Winona Lake, where the road skirts along the shoreline and offers sweeping views of green ridges towering above the water. Winona Lake is also a great spot to launch kayaks for a day of paddling around. Nearby is the trailhead to the Bald Ledge Scenic Vista, which rewards hikers with panoramic scenes of the lakes and mountains stretching across the landscape. Keen hikers can also drive just 30 minutes away to the Sculptured Rocks Natural Area, known as New Hampshire's "Little Grand Canyon."
When the adventure winds down, head back to Ashland for something to eat. Sit down to a New England pot roast or lobster corn chowder within a quaint country-style setting at The Common Man restaurant, or grab quesadillas and taco salad at Dos Agaves Mexican Restaurant. Extend your stay with a night at The Glynn House Inn, a Victorian-style mansion just steps from downtown, or book a room at The Inn on Golden Pond closer to Little Squam Lake. Make Ashland your next stop for a refreshing New Hampshire getaway.