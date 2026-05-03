New Hampshire's White Mountains Charmer Is A Cozy Town With Museums, Shops, And Lakes

You can't go wrong with a mountain getaway. When things get too overwhelming, taking a breath of high-altitude air, heading out on forest hikes, and admiring sloping views will set you right again. While there is an endless array of picturesque mountain towns for a restorative escape, the White Mountains of New Hampshire are an underrated destination. Surrounded by gentle slopes swathed in lush forests is Ashland, a quiet hamlet only about a 35-minute drive away from Concord, the state capital.

Poised right on the edge of Squam Lake, known as New Hampshire's golden pond, Ashland developed as a mill town in the 1750s. In those days, Ashland was actually part of the neighboring town called Holderness. Though the streets of Ashland were once a bustling haven for industry, today they are blissfully peaceful, allowing visitors to experience the town's heritage at a relaxed pace. Groves of leafy trees amidst manicured green lawns create a cozy atmosphere as you walk around the downtown area. Rustic clapboard cottages and false-front facades in pastel shades add a touch of New England charm to the cozy vibe. Sightseers can take a tour of the town's museums to learn about local history, while a handful of boutiques means shoppers can look for souvenirs.

With so much wilderness all around, outdoor fiends can take their pick of adventures. Hike into the serene woodlands to reach sweeping panoramas of the surrounding slopes, or spend the day relaxing by the shores of Little Squam Lake. Grittier travelers will be able to camp amidst the trees, while affordable motels and cozy countryside inns are available around town for those who prefer the comforts of a bed. For the foodies, small-town diners serve up classic New England dishes along with international flavors, and craft pours at the local brewery.